Destroying the judicial guardrails; why we will all pay for Archie’s alleged HDC forage

It is not surprising that the issue of the allocation of public housing is front page news once again. What is astonishing is that it is allegations concerning the conduct of the Chief Justice that have put the issue back on the front page—but first, a little recap.
In April 2016, long after town was saying it, the Trinidad Express finally broke the news that approximately 70 media employees or their relatives had been allocated houses over a five-year period having been “recommended” by ministers or their satellites. At that time, I described the situation as the media cookie jar.
Notably, however, there were several wet blanket comments from media interests intended to damp down criticism of the significant conflict of interests between the media’s weighty responsibilities to be impartial in the public interest and its gratitude for political largesse. Moreover, there was not one worthwhile editorial on the subject.
The Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT), however, commendably put out a detached statement on the subject recorded on social media:
“The investigation suggests that these allocations were fast tracked and that journalists might have received priority housing placement from State officials because of their professional influence within the media.
“The implications of this matter are far-reaching and affect the fundamental integrity of newsrooms and their duty to the public interest.”
Two months later, I wrote: “The housing allocation wrongdoing will never be reversed. It suits both political sides to access that lucrative drawer of the repeatedly raided national cash register to fix up relatives and friends, to reward political fidelity regardless of merit, or to unduly influence policemen, journalists and others in the performance of their duties.”
Never, however, could I have imagined that there would be allegations that the Chief Justice or any member of the Judiciary would be involved in “recommending” third parties for housing—let alone, allegedly going further by speaking to officials regarding the applications of third parties for public housing.
Arguably, the line between “recommending” and “interfering” in the due process of allocation of public housing is a mirage. But, in any event, the existence of a practice of significant office-holders getting involved in the allocation of housing provided by the State or State agencies is not applicable to members of the Judiciary. Judges cannot act in this way and be parties to such a practice.
The Judiciary has been placed in a uniquely protected position by the Constitution and must observe the restraint that is necessarily complementary to the enjoyment of the protected tenure of such office. Judges must therefore restrain themselves from conduct which puts them in a position to be or to appear to be beholden to anyone, or, in local parlance, have files capable of being ‘buss’ if they do not return some favour.
The jumping of housing queues is a particularly sensitive subject and one traditionally enmeshed in political patronage. The Judiciary cannot be—or be seen to be—part of the contact system.
Every word of the MATT release quoted above may be applied with equal force to the Judiciary’s getting involved with State agencies in the provision of public housing for third parties. That is against the public interest.
The Judiciary is the principal among the “guardrails” against the politicians and other public officials when they try to run fair play and honesty off the straight and narrow road on which those requirements of a civilised society should travel.
The concept of the “guardrails” of democracy was the subject of a commentary by syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer. Like several conservative commentators who have no time for Trump, Krauthammer has welcomed the guardrails of democracy holding fast “against the careening recklessness of this Presidency.”
The Chief Justice has not answered the allegations. Perhaps he won’t bother even if the allegations multiply. He never even begged pardon for the judicial appointments fiasco known as the Marcia mess.
He knows that so-called civil society and most lawyers are gutless and we all know that politicians thrive when institutions are weak.
Let’s be clear, however, that once respect for the judicial guardrails is destroyed, we will all pay dearly.
You’d think Daly would cite something that speaks to this. A case, a code of ethics, an established convention. Something.
Instead, in typical Daly fashion, he finds something to lather us with his sanctimony then declares it wrong because ”he say so’.
the issue is if by granting the CJ request was the CJ beholden to the govt or the minister?
for the CJ to have violated any ethics then there should be an incident showing CJ political bias
is there any such incident?
Do you understand what conflict of interest means?
there is no conflict of interest UNLESS that minister had a case brought before the CJ
furthermore the CJ acquired no gifts
show me a case where that minister or any of the 12 reached before the CJ and the CJ didnt excuse himself
To begin with, he should not put himself in a position where he has to recuse himself if there is a matter involving the Govt as a Chief Justice.
Lemme just leave you the definition of Conflict of Interest:
1. A situation that has the potential to undermine the impartiality of a person because of the possibility of a clash between the person’s self-interest and professional interest or public interest.
2. A situation in which a party’s responsibility to a second-party limits its ability to discharge its responsibility to a third-party.
Now when you said Kyon Esdelle that the CJ would have to recuse himself if something came up involving that Minister (and you could arguably stretch that to any high power minister since Kamla could have played that card too), then guess what?
You just explicitly admitted yourself that Archie created a conflict of interest.
do ministers have a quota beyond the usual lottery? why then cant officeholders ask the minister for use of that quota which they have been doing for years
you rephrased the question too
Wrong is wrong and right is right, I agree with you Lasana,but understand me. the CJ ( if it is true) actions is a norm, its the inconsistency by citizens to target people , We have no watch dog group to insist those elevated to high office do the right thing, since politics is in everything. By the way its over 18 years i have waited for an HDC home and bypassed. The amount of rent I have paid I could have paid off for my home.(thousands go home and millions are outstanding, only if they had done the right thing. But I belong to NO party, has no party card and name has been knocked off the system since 2011. The actions of the CJ and every politician who gave their friends homes with some having more than one is a reality in CORRUPT TT. In the final analysis who cares about the thousands waiting on HOMES, no one. People highlight things conveniently and in many cases have an agenda.What is the outcome NOTHING a few voice in the wilderness. Trinidad is friend tell a friend or you with a Minister ( the latter is a way of life for many successive government Ministers) Who is going to change that? Finally so the CJ should be run out of office? Should he be the exemplar. I hear tell and former AG helped many of his workers including a cleaner to get a home, (referral letter) Was he wrong? or should he have taken the example of another AG whose nose was so far up in the air he helped NO one to get an HDC home and said, that was not part of his portofolio. Should the “good AG” as touted by his employee be held accountable for such actions? This is Trinidad and this is how things are done. Why should the CJ be the sacrificial lamb? In this case there is more in the mortar than the pestle re the CJ. Just my opinion
But Rossana, Daly pointed to a story when he criticised the media over the HDC contact thing. So how could this possible be selective targeting on his part?
I’d understand if he said it was wrong for the media but right for the CJ. Then you would have a case. But that isn’t what he is saying.
In fact, I recommend you look for all the people who felt it was wrong for political reporters to ask Ministers for HDC homes and then check their thoughts about the CJ now asking for homes for his friends.
Hmmmm like he is also a very close frien…nice
Seems that Trini conventions dictate the CJ did nothing wrong…”All ah we tief”. And if a UNC member or supporter says that water is wet, you know that’s a lie because nothing that comes out of their mouth can be true……. smh…. So those that question the CJ’s actions should be ignored…..Move along..nothing to see….loving the Emperor’s new clothes..
Rossana and Kyon, you all twist the question to something you are more comfortable with and then answered that. Lol.
Nope, the question is not whether people in high office ask politicians for favours. And the question is not whether the house is free.
It is whether there is a conflict of interest in requesting favours from politicians in your capacity as Chief Justice or political reporter. (And this is apart from the obvious fact as to why should the CJ be allowed to pick 12 or even one person to jump the queue when thousands of citizens are waiting for years–even decades–for their number to call).
In fairness, re-framing the question then ‘convincingly’ answering it is considered good advocacy! #lol
many office holders refer ppl for houses …why should the CJ be different since it was 12 ppl he asked for.
furthermore its not a gift since the people still have to pay for the houses
Clarify for me. Is it that CJ Archie is the only person holding high office in T&T is alleged to be guilty of such an act? ( Pray tell I’m not condoning the alleged action) I ask given Marlene MC Donald first dismissal from office for monetary collusion with her partner, only to find out after it is a norm by many politicians to do same. MY main problem is the how the goal posts shifts and targets particular people , while others go scotch- free. The Law Association led by a a particular of rogue lawyers have spent the last 7 years targeting CJ Archie. At one time it was Dana Seethal. There is talk of an independent Judiciary, that is non-existent in T&T, what we have instead is politicking. Perception is everything and for me personally the tit-for-tat is tiring. Attempts at hounding the CJ out of office is a plan by the Opposition and at this time I don’t know what to believe (that’s the plan of the Opposition: confuse the general public and maybe we can put doubts in their mind) However because of the Opposition unscrupulous actions and history I dismiss their many witch-hunt. Martin Daly has my undivided attention, the others I dismiss. Overall the lack of consistency of holding wrong doers accountable is what has me perturbed.
I’d say Ivor Archie is the new Teflon Don. It’s astounding the way everything seems to roll off his back–he almost never responds to anything.
He doesn’t have to; he is the CJ. And when he speaks not a damn dawg bark. Power and the ability to corrupt…
Karma!!