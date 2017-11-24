Dem and us! Beetham protests and societal inequality from a historical perspective

I do not write for everyone. As a matter of fact, I am well aware that I cannot. I am committed to confronting every aspect of who we are, even the ugliness which we pretend we can ignore.
Our general acceptance of the notion of subordinate cultural groups and communities—even as we project liberal enlightenment—is not surprising in the least. I contend that it is a part of who we are and part of the ugly which we have carried for centuries and which we will carry for centuries more unless we can learn to confront it directly.
Trinidad—I leave out Tobago deliberately—had the unique circumstance of having the largest free black population in the region during the period of slavery.
One can look at this academically as we have and we can talk about the Cedula and non-whites coming to the island with their unfree labour just as the whites had done. Or we can go deeper to contemplate the extent to which the institution of slavery was accepted as normal.
How did the 40-odd percent of the non-white population view the enslaved?
At the time of the British capture of the island, the free coloured population, though not seen as equals with their white countrymen, enjoyed several liberties which Governors Picton and Woodford would eventually undermine in no small measure. Their response to the new discriminatory measures which marginalised them was not to have an epiphany about the fact the they were an active part of a society where slavery existed but rather to organise themselves to fight for equity with the white population.
Trinidad did not have the explosive plantation rebellions for which Jamaica, Guyana or Barbados is known but, in the pockets which have been recorded, there is no mass condemnation of the institution by the non-white population.
In my own readings, I have not come across a mass mobilisation against the institution of slavery by this group which, by the time of Emancipation, had grown to over 17,000 and boasted a wide range of professionals and landowners among its rank and file.
In other words, the group consisted of ‘enlightened’ men and women whose enlightenment did not extend beyond the social cultural norms of the construct in which they found themselves. But the narrative of the African as being less than human and therefore unworthy of the human condition allowed persons to rationalise the African status as slaves.
As a matter of fact, by the 1820s, this group, led by doctors and lawyers educated in Europe, conducted a strong public campaign on the island and in England for full civil and political equality with the whites. They saw their ‘skills’ as disassociating them from the labouring sectors, especially the enslaved.
I can say with absolute assurance that if we were to take 17,000 persons from 2017 of similar standing and transplant them into the period, any of them who had a voice of condonation would be drowned out by the tumult of condemnation of slavery from among the majority.
This is because we live in a society today where there can be no tolerance for the reduction of people to chattel. That slavery even existed would unsettle even the most callous among us if they were to see it in practice first-hand. But therein lies the problem.
Lloyd Best captures the condition by asking, “How can a culture escape from itself?” Understanding is contextual and our understanding of that period is going to be filtered through our understanding of our present environment and norms.
So, let us ask ourselves, are there norms and values which we have in 2017 with regard to the exploitation of people which will also be condemned by future generations?
Yet again the Beetham was in the news yesterday and the story is all too familiar. We can all agree that what happened should never happen. Where I will differ with many is on the question of why. I do not agree that it can be simplified to a condemnation of “de kinda people who livin’ dey.”
You genuinely believe that they are the only community that rallies around leaders who have allegations of illegal activity levied against them? Hmmmm…okay.
Of course, we can also say that if you have an issue, that is not the way to handle it. Let me turn to our history again to address this particular comment.
Mac Donald tells us that, in 1823, a coloured delegation led by Dr John Baptiste Phillip went to England and met with the colonial authorities, resulting in the 1826 repeal of many of the discriminatory English laws which targeted them as a group.
There was therefore a measure of recompense and justice in appealing to the Crown. But slavery still existed in this ‘just’ society! In other words, the experience of different groups in dealing with the state differed significantly.
What recourse did the enslaved have?
There was a slave revolt planned for Christmas Day in 1805. When the authorities heard of the plot, a curfew was imposed and military personnel sent to Carenage. The aborted revolt was organised by those on the estates.
The leaders of the group were held, and Brereton tells us that they were hanged and decapitated and many others lost their ears or were flogged and banished. The female leader, identified as Samson’s queen, was sentenced to wear chains and a ten-pound iron ring on her leg for the rest of her life.
If we believe that an obvious measure is to police the Beetham, then we need to look a lot closer at how people responded to police states. The question is fundamentally about what kind of society is Trinidad and Tobago.
You cannot have a society which condones inequity, exploitation and outright barbarism and then be surprised when push-back occurs, regardless of the trigger at that moment in time.
Until we reorganise our society from top to bottom, rest assured that yesterday was not the last. We must understand that inherent in an unjust exploitative, corrupt society lies all the elements for the actions we were subjected to yesterday.
Order is a derivative of law and law is a social construct that takes all elements of what form the society. This includes historical pre-existing conditions and cultural norms that are carried through and stay alive generations after generations. To attain justice for all we must understand the totality of the forces driving everyone in this society… including the “Beetham criminals.”
Thank you Akins, but as we already seeing, pearls to swine. Below was a response I sent to a friend who is thinking of leaving not just the country but the entire region:
Leave and go where? You heard it from your friend, in little (and more stable) Barbados it’s happening. It’s happening even in North America and England. But no one wants to openly make the connection between what we saw on the Beetham and the economic policies and culture that we refuse to let go. In fact, as “ordinary” capitalism morphed into neoliberal capitalism, we just fell in line and joined in the fetishised culture of consumption, “bling” and no thought about those who were born into a completely different reality because of that same economic model.
I lie, we often do think about them. We think it’s their problem, their fault, they too lazy, want handouts and governments contracts (and yes, many of them do), but how did they get to that mindset in the very first place?
The thing is that Trinis prefer to live in denial; people much more qualified than me have been warning us that this would happen. When Ella Andall and the writers in the T&T Review were warning us about missing generations and about maintaining an economy and society that pushes out whole swathes of people, every single one of those who threw objects on the highway yesterday were either infants, or not yet born. Hell, I can go further back and direct you to the first chorus of Chalkdust’s calypso “Somebody Mad” which was done back in the early 70s. Better yet, go read Arthur Lewis’ comments in the Moyne Commission of 1938, see if anything looks familiar. It was ignored then, being ignored now.
By all means, pray if you want, but back up that prayer with sound data and common sense actions. Address the issues of inequality, use your creative gifts to call attention to the invisibilising of whole communities in this country; communities that were created for only one purpose: a close-by labour force to maintain estates and the new industries that were emerging in the opening years of the 20th century. It eh that hard to address it really, but it’s not being addressed in that manner because as Fr Harvey pointed out more than once, it goes against the interests of those who are the most respectable in our society who are financiers of BOTH major political parties and who need for things to remain as they are.
People talk about the fact that Beetham residents protested only because two of the major gang-leaders were arrested by police. Men who were “Robin Hoods” in that community. That may very well be the reason. But ask yourself how did they come to be seen as Robin Hoods? Wasn’t “Dudus” Coke one in Jamaica? Wasn’t Dole Chadee one too? Ent he help with the infrastructure in Piparo and Biche? Why he had to be the one to do it and not those whose responsibility it is to do it?
Kneel down and pray of you want, but get up and answer it.
“An unjust exploitative, corrupt society” afforded him the opportunity to show off his intellectual historical masturbation skills, in a convoluted attempt to link the barbarism (by any definition) of yesterday’s Beetham experience (one just has to read or listen to Nikki Crosby’s account) with chattel slavery and post slavery colonialism and on and on.
I guess that he is simply offering an opinion of one, but somtimes one needs to “call out” such an opinion.
The writer of this article made an interesting statement, “You cannot have a society which condones inequity, exploitation and outright barbarism and then be surprised when push back occurs, regardless of the trigger at that moment in time.” That push back spoken of usually comes from LAW ABIDING citizens, not those who enjoy the criminal lifestyle. Using historical instances during periods of slavery are not good analogies for what happened yesterday. Societal inequality affects all of us, not just those living in the Beetham. Without typing an essay here what we need is a mentality shift in our T&T if we want to BEGIN to change course for the better…http://bit.ly/2nTdUaG
So are you saying that everyone who was out yesterday was a criminal?
.I done. Criminality ruled yesterday. Innocent needed protection and none was forthcoming. People could have been killed. There is a time for socio-historical analysis and it wasn’t on the highway yesterday. That was a time for strong military action to protect working people going about their business..
Yes and that is only the short sighted immediate response. By your own admission it will happen again and you are yet to say what you see as the cause.
..Yesterday called for an IMMEDIATE solution. The sociology could come after. Ask anybody who was there. Ask Nikki Crosby..
..I agree what happened yesterday won’t be the last time it happens. But colonial slavery and society made twenty-first century young men attack innocent passersby and rob them? Terrorise women. Shoot at the police? Nah man. We could stretch the burden of history only so far..
Where do I say that in the piece?
..That is the implication of the entire article up to the last paragraph man. C’mon..
I am saying and I think it is clear enough that if we want to pretend that we can have a large section of the society excommunicated and not have a backlash then we are fooling ourselves. I use the history to show that we have always pretended that the lower rung doesn’t exist because things work for some of us. Even in your own comment you admit that it will not be the last. So then my question is why do you think it will not be the last? My position is the nature of our society facilitates it.
The Beetham residents decided to hold their own JSC hearing yesterday…The night before armed plains clothes persons/police were seen entering from the Beetham side..What would you do , honest persons, if police came to arrest you so you can sit 6-7-8 years in jail awaiting trial>> How many trips would the P.M’s, Ministers, Chief Justices make , accompanied by cohorts while you rot in jail awaiting ‘due process’…Unless you were/are an ‘oil t,ief’ robbing Petrotrin of money it is no longer supposed to be generating.