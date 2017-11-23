Home / Volley / Local Football / Intercol 2017: Garcia and Yohannes screamers silence Naps, as Shiva Boys win South title

Roneil Walcott Thursday 23 November 2017 Local Football, Volley 7 Comments

Shiva Boys Hindu College won their first South Zone Coca Cola Intercol title of the Premier Division era this evening as they downed rivals, Naparima College, 2-0 at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Captain and midfield playmaker Judah Garcia led from example as he put the “Penal Princes” ahead with a sweet left footed strike in the second half, after a marauding run through the “Naps” midfield.

Photo: Shiva Boys HC attacker Junior Asson (left) tries to escape from Naparima College defender and captain Rondell Payne during the Coca Cola South Zone Intercol final at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.
Shiva Boys won 2-0.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

And utility player Yohannes Richardson put the icing on the cake with a 40 yard screamer that invoked memories of Soca Warriors defender Alvin Jones’ stunning strike that flattened the United States last month.

Naparima barely threatened and had no answer to their talent laden opponents as Shiva Boys booked their place in the 30 November National Intercol semifinals where they will face Central Zone champions, Carapichaima East Secondary.

The last time “Caps” met Shiva Boys, the Central team won 4-1. But then revenge seems to be at the forefront of the minds of the Penal-based school these days.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 later for full match report and updated photographs.

Today’s Coca Cola Intercol results

[South Zone]

(Thursday 23 November)

Naparima College 0, Shiva Boys HC 2 (Judah Garcia, Yohannes Richardson) at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

Photo: St Mary’s College attacker Tyrese Spicer (centre) prepares to volley home the opening goal during North Zone Intercol quarterfinal action against East Mucurapo Secondary at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 9 November 2017.
(Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)

Upcoming Intercol fixtures

(Monday 27 November)

Signal Hill v St Mary’s College, National quarterfinals, TBA;

(Thursday 30 November)

San Juan North v Signal Hill/St Mary’s College, 3.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Shiva Boys HC v Carapichaima East, 5.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Photo: Carapichaima East attacker Kevon Williams (right) tries to escape the attentions of a Chaguanas North opponent during the Central Zone Intercol final at the Ato Boldon Stadium on 20 November 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.

Tags

AboutRoneil Walcott

Roneil Walcott
Roneil Walcott is an avid sports fan and freelance reporter with a BA in Mass Communication from COSTAATT. Roneil is a former Harvard and St Mary's College cricketer who once had lofty aspirations of bringing joy to sport fans with the West Indies team. Now, his mission is to keep them on the edge of their seats with sharp commentary from off the playing field.

7 comments

  1. Janelle Alexander
    Thursday 23 November 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Shiva 100%

    Reply
  2. Colin Rocke
    Thursday 23 November 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Shiva to the worid

    Reply
  3. Aaron Pollard
    Thursday 23 November 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Ok np. Hoping for a San Juan vs Shiva finals

    Reply
  4. Hassan C Araujo
    Thursday 23 November 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Congrats Shiva….

    Reply
