T&T referees president unhappy with TTSL disciplinary decision against Look Loy

Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees’ Association (TTFRA) president Joseph Taylor is unhappy with the decision handed down by the Trinidad and Tobago Super League’s (TTSL) Disciplinary Committee to the FC Santa Rosa duo of Keith Look Loy and Jovan Rochford and vowed to inform the TTSL on the next step forward for the local referees.
No match officials turned up for Santa Rosa’s away match to Siparia Spurs on 19 November, and a TTSL source told Wired868 that the TTFRA were awaiting the Disciplinary Committee’s verdict on the 5 November incident involving Santa Rosa before officiating at any of the club’s games.
Yesterday, the TTSL Disciplinary Committee decided to hand TT$1,000 fines and one-match bans to each of the two Rosa coaches. However, Taylor suggested that the decision was too lenient.
“We are not happy with the verdict,” Taylor told Wired868, “especially when the attacks against referees continue on social media from the same gentleman, Keith Look Loy.”
Taylor, who previously said local coaches and players needed to show more respect towards referees, stated that he would be write TTSL secretary Camara David to find out how the Disciplinary Committee arrived at their decision.
The TTSL’s Disciplinary Committee, according to David, operates independently and without influence or interference from executive members according to David. The committee comprises of lawyers Chandelle Delzin, Rhyjell Ellis and Stefan Fabien.
Earlier this season, Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) defender Chad De Freitas was fined TT$500 fine for alleged verbal abuse of referee Joel Cox on 2 July.
In the aftermath of the 5 November game between Rosa and Guaya, referee Cecile Hinds sent an incident report to the TTSL, which was copied to Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams, Head of TTFA’s Refereeing Department Wayne Caesar and Taylor.
Hinds stated that Look Loy and Rochford swore at her and the former made sexist remarks while the latter threatened her.
Look Loy admitting to cursing at the official and subsequently apologised. However, he denied the other accusations and claimed that the Disciplinary Committee rejected Hinds’ claim she had been threatened.
“We have never threatened anybody,” said Look Loy. “And there was no issue with FC Santa Rosa before that game on 5 November. This picture about Santa Rosa being gangsters who bully referees is a fabrication.
“Now that the Disciplinary Committee has decided, I hope the refs will come out and do their jobs. They are paid for a service well in advance.”
On Monday, Look Loy submitted a proposal to the TTFA president for the improvement of local referees.
“My thing is not to fight a war with the referees, it’s about developing football,” said Look Loy, who claimed that there was a turnout of under 33% for a recent referees fitness test. “There are issues like recruitment, training and accountability.”
At the moment, though, Taylor does not think the TTSL president is a friend of referees.
“We want to see the development of football and we also want to see better refereeing,” said Taylor. “This platform created by Look Loy cannot help the development of football. It can only break it down and turn persons away from the refereeing fraternity…
“As coach and president of the League, he needs to be more careful with his utterances.”
The TTSL general secretary agreed with Taylor—at least in part.
“I think it has been known for a while that the refereeing could be better,” said David. “But the way [Look Loy] went about expressing himself was unquestionably the wrong way.”
David insisted that the TTSL was trying to stamp out the abuse of referees.
“We have been encouraging officials to write reports to us,” David said. “We want to be pioneers […] for us to improve our football things like this need to be stamped out.”
With just three games left in the inaugural TTSL season, the immediate test for David, Look Loy and the League is to finish the season according to regular scheduling.
“We would really like to put this behind us now,” said Look Loy.
Santa Rosa’s next TTSL assignment is a rescheduled fixture against Siparia Spurs at the Palo Seco Velodrome on 26 November.
all this bachanal over words inno…now.if. Keith Look Loy had pull out ah three canal and Lego planass….well ah cud unnerstand then
steups.. one seyta mad ppl in this country yes.. mad mad people… man transgressed.. judgement passed..apologies given…move orn… again the referees should look INWARD to try and improve themselves.. but alas koochoor and bachannal.is the order of the day
Not accepting KLL’s behavior and he deserves to be punished but referees not showing up to games in Tobago and then to SR’s game in T&T…isn’t that like wanting justice [Dis. Com decision] and then taking natural justice at the same time. That’s unfair from referees department…
Keith Look Loy didn’t stage a coup and foist himself upon the TTSL as president…he was duly elected so all parties were quite aware he was simultaneously coach and league president. I do not agree with or condone his treatment of the referee and regardless of frustration levels that may have contributed to his outburst he ought to have known better. The matter has been well ventilated and a sanction handed down and accepted. That should be the end of it….at least for now. Mr Taylor is wrong for wanting to determine or influence the disciplinary committee’s level of punishment. That is setting a horrible precedent and lends itself to assumptions of bias and potential victimisation against Santa Rosa.
..At the start of this season I advised my club and players that this would be last season. I have been coaching now for thirty years. And everyone in TTSL knows that I undertook the role of President for one term. Then I gone. Life awaits..
So in seeking Justice the actions of the referees has cost the league monies, how do we address this.
Because if we go by the rules, somethings referees should be familiar with, hey also broke the rules, they did not act in good faith, as my lawyer would say at this juncture.
I’m disappointed Roneil K Walcott didn’t hold Taylor’s foot to the fire on the premature decision made by his referees to punish FC Santa Rosa before the Disciplinary Committee had an opportunity to act. It would have been nice to know also, what if anything the TTFRA plans on doing going forward, whether they would put aside their petulance and act like the professionals they aspire to be, or whether they would continue boycotting Santa Rosa.
Imagine that you already exact probably TT$20,000 pounds of flesh with out a process by an immature unprofessional boycott and you have the audacity to be unhappy with the disciplinary committee. Nah! I can not tolerate that. I standing by my support for flying referees and telling TTFRA to go to….
The TTFRA have proven themselves to be wholly incompetent on and off the field. Mr. Taylor is unhappy with the disciplinary committee decision but based on what criteria. Does he reference an international standard, does he name the TTSL rules, does he reference the TTFRA, TTFA or TTSL disciplinary structure? NO!. The English FA has a Mandatory Minimum Sanctions of 84 days & 100 pounds minimum for physical contact on a match official, the FA also has a 56 days/6 match &50 pounds minimum sanction for County FA which in my opinion is equivalent to our SSFL(open to discussion). Any and all disciplinary structures always afford the charged, the right to appeal which would delay any action. The parties agreed in advance to not appeal the decision of the committee which in my opinion was a major concession, however the TTFRA still posturing. The TTSL need to get its own referees. If its an option, I will over USD$1,000 to finance the transit of referees from any other Caricom country to facilitate completion of the TTSL season. I can not tolerate this level of B.S., so what Keith Look Loy maybe arrogant to some, so what he may be harsh, sometimes that is the price of progress. I prefer breaking a few eggs to make the omelette than having a bunch of posers and complainers starving and not helping create opportunity but only talent is talking about the person who is trying to get things done. I am not saying that Mr. Look Loy nor Mr. Rochford actions are correct, however enough is enough we need progress.
It’s not what you say that matters most but how you say it and the approach taken to get your point across. If the TTRFA realizes that they hold the power over the entities and wish to hold the development of football at ransome by boycotting football matches then that issue needs to be addressed from an administrative level. What you Sir, can do, is to refrain from belittling the referees association via socal media, apologize without contradiction and focus on the development of football. This has been ongoing for far too long and has become a childish event of “Spite”. Drastic measures must be put in place if football in this country is to succeed and it starts from the top.
Zane in the same breath please be balanced. Call upon Joseph Taylor and the referees to step up their game. I watched four QRC games this past season and the quality of refereeing was horrendous. It’s also an insult to the young men and women playing the sport to be subjected to poor officiating far too much that it has become “the norm”.
And this is why I stated that it needs to be addressed from an administrative level.
Zane Coker so why not use the proposal he wrote as a starting point of discussion. Did you read it? Isn’t it reasonable?
It definitely is from what I have read. Didn’t go all the way into detail with it. Taylor and his gang needs to take responsibility and do their jobs for which they are elected for the sake of football in this country. That doesn’t mean that they must be scrutinized by the heads of any league, it’s members or players so as to bring the sport into disrepute. Who is responsible for the TTRFA and why are they not being held responsible for their actions?
..If only they would respond to a civilized approach Zane. Years of ignored conversations, messages, emails, videos, have produced frustration and this unfortunate impasse. I sent a proposal to them some days ago – not even an acknowledgement. I want this foolishness to end but Taylor and Company wish to continue it..
Brian Harry this is not just a citizen of TT speaking on social media, this is the “President of the TTSL”. If a decision is made by the disciplinary committee, which is an independent entity, then so be it but having the President of the league criticize, ridicule and downgrade the referees via social media is everything but professional. If his intention is to develop the sport of football in Trinidad and Tobago, he needs to meet with the TTRFA and representatives of the teams in a structured meeting and come to an agreement/understanding that can in fact develop the sport in Trinidad and Tobago, not come to social media to vent. You and I, my friend, can do that, not the President of the TTSL. #heavyistheheadthatwearsthecrown
Every citizen of any country I know in the free world has that right. The right to free speech is enshrined in our constitution. A decision was made by the disciplinary committee and unless the referees are above the law, they should abide by that decision. They as a stakeholder body can not determine what the punishment should be. What are the assessments or sanctions or for their poor performances ?
I think it’s entirely fair to say that cussing out the referee is highly unprofessional. Doubly so when you’re dealing with a young referee, and a female referee at that. That being said, I can’t say that I’ve seen anything posted by KLL on this matter that would count as “unprofessional.” Unhelpful? Perhaps, but not unprofessional.
Nigel S. Scott but clearly Joseph Taylor believes in the “shut up” version of leadership.
Brian not really sure what his deal is. I’m sure he feels aggrieved, perhaps even rightly so. I learned in Form One that even though I didn’t like de fella who the class elected prefect, I still had to respect the process. Seems like this lesson is lost on some of these wanna-be professionals.
Joseph Taylor cannot do two things (1) dictate to the league what is an appropriate sanction (2) tell a citizen of TT what to say on social media.
Now he’s really overstepping his boundaries.
The decision of the disciplinary committee is overly lenient. A more hefty fine and a longer ban would have gone a long way to stop future abuse of referees by Keith and other league officials. The Disciplinary Committee also took too long to make their decision. Issues like these must be acted on decisively and within days not weeks of their occurrence. The league should also take another look at their constitution. An active coach should not be allowed to hold the position of league president. Too much of a potential conflict of interest.
This I totally agree with ” An active coach should not be allowed to hold the position of league president. Too much of a potential conflict of interest.”
We have too many officials attached to too many teams.
The Heads of Football must be only the Heads of Football.
I have already pointed out that this is why we get no sponsorship etc.
Businessmen deal with businessmen, let Coaches coach, players play, and Business men run the business of the league.
That is professionalism.
“The decision of the disciplinary committee is overly lenient. A more hefty fine and a longer ban would have gone a long way to stop future abuse of referees by Keith and other league officials. The Disciplinary Committee also took too long to make their decision. ”
Very subjective statements. Is there precedence you could point to that suggests the penalty for cussing out a ref should have been greater? Also, you say the Committee “took too long”… perhaps. Remember however that these are volunteers, not full-time, salaried individuals. The one thing I would say is that the Disciplinary seems relatively inexperienced.
..Joseph taylor wants to dictate to an independent member of TTFA and TTFA is allowing him to get away with extortion because it is politically convenient..
As much as I agree with the fact that referees need to be more professional in their duties, I still cannot understand how it’s not a conflict of interest that the president of the TTSL is also the head coach of one of the teams in the said league. I do not know him personally but from the few years of football I’ve been involved in he is a bully in the local football fraternity. If this is the 1st time something like this was sent to disciplinary committee then the verdict is not bad but his post of “President of the TTSL” should be something of concern. In any other entity, his position would be revoked with immediate effect. Again, as I said I don’t know him personally but this is how it looks to me and many others from the outside.
Explain how it constitutes a conflict of interest as you see it.
..THIS is why people won’t speak out. They are afraid of receiving “the Look Loy treatment”. But Look Loy is not afraid..
..Boycott of Prisons next?
I hope when others show their unhappiness with referees in a similar manner it is taken into stride.
The refereeing in piss poor, instead of getting better, they get bitter