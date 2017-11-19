Referee no-show for Santa Rosa match; Look Loy: They are terrorising independent TTFA members

The Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) and its president Keith Look Loy faced more boycott action from referees today, as no officials turned up for a League fixture between Siparia Spurs and Look Loy’s FC Santa Rosa club at the Palo Seco Velodrome.
It’s now the second straight weekend in which games have been abandoned owing to a no-show by match officials.
Last Sunday, the Tobago Referees Association (TRA) boycotted two TTSL games in Tobago on the grounds of alleged disparaging comments by Look Loy about the fairness of their officials in the aftermath of an FA Trophy game between Santa Rosa and 1976 FC Phoenix last month. Today, the Tobago referees were back out to work as they oversaw UTT’s 3-0 win over cellar-placed Bethel United at the Montgomery Recreation Ground.
However, in Trinidad, no referees turned up for a game involving the TTSL president’s club.
“These referees are acting on their own accord,” Look Loy told Wired868. “They are using force to terrorise people and disrupt lives. They are terrorising independent members of the TTFA.
“The referees are forgetting that they are a part of football and not the owners of football.”
League secretary Camara David confirmed the boycott but declined further on the matter. However, Wired868 understands that the referees are awaiting the decision of the TTSL’s Disciplinary Committee on a matter involving referee Cecile Hands and Rosa coaches Look Loy and Jovan Rochford before moving forward.
In a recent conversation with Wired868, David suggested that the referees should not wait on the Disciplinary Committee—which is an independent body—before deciding their own course of action.
Wired868 also has in its possession a document which shows that referees were assigned for all the TTSL games in Trinidad today except the Spurs v Santa Rosa encounter.
Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees’ Association (TFRA) 3rd Vice-president Osmond Downer and Wayne Caesar, head of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) Refereeing Department, said they had no knowledge of today’s boycott action.
TTFRA president Joseph Taylor could not be reached for comment while Boni Bishop, the Referees’ Committee Board member charged with the responsibility of appointing match officials, told Wired868: “I can’t talk now.”
Incidentally, Siparia have now gone without action for the third straight match-day. On 5 November, Siparia forfeited a game to Queen’s Park Cricket Club owing to the unavailability of their Palo Seco home ground. And, on 12 November, Spurs were one of two Trinidad teams to make futile trips to Tobago because a late TRA boycott meant their matches never kicked off.
Two TTSL Tier One clubs will be demoted at the end of the season. And, with only three match days left, Spurs and Bethel seem all but doomed as they bring up the rear on the table with nine and seven points respectively, trailing tenth-placed Club Sando Moruga who are on 16 points.
How did things get here?
On 25 October, Phoenix ousted Santa Rosa from the FA Trophy at the Round of 16 stage following a controversial penalty shootout. Thereafter, Rosa coach Look Loy sent a letter of complaint to the TTFRA and posted a match report on his team’s Facebook page—the post has since been deleted. In his letter to the TTFRA, Look Loy claimed that “clubs from Trinidad view a match in Tobago with great distaste as they believe they have little chance of winning.”
TRA head Noel Bynoe communicated his dissatisfaction with Look Loy’s comments and warned that strike action would continue in Tobago if the TTSL president failed to offer up an apology.
“Until a letter of apology is sent to satisfy us, we will continue to boycott,” Bynoe, a former FIFA referee, told Wired868. “We as Tobagonians are a decent people; we don’t leave our homes to come and cheat people…”
Look Loy subsequently submitted an apology to the TRA, although he noted that last weekend’s boycott cost the League approximately $12,000. He did not give the cost of today’s boycott.
“It seems as though they want to tie the refereeing of Santa Rosa’s games to the [pending] decision of the Disciplinary Committee,” Look Loy said.
Just recently, TTFRA president Taylor told Wired868 that referees wanted to be on the receiving end of more respectful behaviour from coaches; particularly Look Loy and Santa Rosa.
“[The TRA] wanted to draw to the attention of the TTSL and Keith Look Loy that certain behaviours will not be tolerated,” he said. “[…] Referees are disgruntled by Look Loy and Rochford’s approach to Hinds.”
Rosa (44 points) missed the chance to leapfrog leaders Guaya (46 points) as the Ron La Forest-coached team were inactive today, following their exploits in last night’s TTSL Caribbean Football Trust Limited (CFTL) knockout final—which they won 3-1 against Prisons FC at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
Look Loy said he just wants the inaugural TTSL season to finish on schedule. The TTRFA has not indicated one way or the other whether they are willing to facilitate that.
Would be interesting to find out which referees passed the fitness test on Saturday gone.
The last statement “an educated fool” sums it up.
While the Administrators, Referees, TTFA, fight, or are engaged in whose cock is bigger; they show pettiness and no disregard for the youths (both male and female), who play this game, who train 6, maybe 7 days weekly to come out and play because they love this, and prefer to be out playing with a ball rather than a gun, who just want to enjoy village, street, companion, school rivalry, and a week or maybe a season of bragging rights.
This here is why minor leagues everywhere can get even National players to play. Because the game will play. The same referees, officials, etc, come out and enjoy these games.
Sad we miss the 1st reason why we play.
And don’t forget FIFA referees, not just enjoy but officiate.
The most important persons are the athletes, and those who came to see them.
We forget that. They just want to play, if we all go back to our youth, all we wanted to do was play!
Life funny eh, when he was talking out his rear end it was all well and good. Now there’s talk about who is unprofessional…look!
Fair point, after all two wrongs apparently make a right.
Nope they don’t but dont act all aggrevied and wounded when you’re just as wrong.
The players of FC Santa Rosa are wrong? The fans? The team itself? Think about who is really feeling the collateral consequences here.
Maybe…just maybe. I might be wrong here, but Look Loy shoulda study dat FIRST before he open his ass! I dunno bout allyuh but if u say I dunno my wuk doh ask me to come do d same wuk for you next week! #TeamPetty
So he has no right to criticize the referee WOW!!!
The criticism went too far, just as this action by the refs going too far. Trinidad in a nutshell: no respect for authority; no respect for law (process).
Nicole Ulerie – well said.
Have you heard the interview with the Prisons Assistant coach? He was equally critical of the referee so does that mean they will boycott all prisins game
And that apology?! I meant what I said but I’ll set my feelings aside to help the process along?! Look! I wasn’t going A PLACE! #TeamPetty
..Let them boycott Prisons now..
So referees are GODS and are beyond reproach. No one should criticize them or they wiuld boycott your matches. There should be an independent assessment biard for referees setting perfirmance standards ans continuously assessing them. Everyone must be called to account. The President of the league has the right to criticize referees lke everyone else including coaches. No obe is beyond reproach or then they are GODS
Apparently they above reproach
Only loser are the players who spent time preparing for these games which could create a poor desire to play in this league 😡
There actions will now allow for the third parties to step in. The courts and lawyers. If the owner sends a build for cost, due to the boycott since you are affecting players and the clubs business as well as the TTSL is a business entity.
Guess the Referee’s Committee feeling like a bite up shilling this morning. The level of unprofessionalism that we condone is baffling.
Referees boycott a team because they are criticized by the coach. Really? By the sound of this apparently he won’t get a fair game by these referees either WHEN they decide to do Santa Rosa FC games again!
I said it time and time again people does things and put there position at risk. Time to use private referees? Pay them separate from TTRA that’s the only way you can guarantee that it doesn’t happen again
Not sure how one can state a letter of apology isn’t genuine, however, I believe the refs do feel aggrieved and some sort of mediation would be useful even before the disciplinary committee rules.
Have you read the letters? There’s no contrition. It’s don’t simply for expediency. He doesn’t believe he was in the wrong.
Ah feel is a process Carlos Lee. What yuh think? Albeit independent of outside interference!.
Ivor – the refs are not being petty. They’re standing their ground against unfair criticism and unsportsmanlike behavior by the president of the TTSL. The letters of apology written by the president are not genuine. They should boycott every game until the Disciplinary Committee acts. I don’t understand why they haven’t delivered judgement on Keith and Rochford as yet.
That’s ironic eh. On the field, the referee’s decision is final even if wrong. But are you saying the referees should refuse to accept the ruling of the disciplinary committee according to what it is?
I agree with standing their ground if they feel that is the case. The thing is the referees are obligated to do their duty while the disciplinary process takes its course. These two should be acting independently. I agree with boycotting every game but not singling out Santa Rosa games it shows bias and is unprofessional.
Lasana – depends. If the Disciplinary Committee decides on an inappropriate ruling – say a simple warning to Keith and Rochford. Then I would support a decision by the refs to withhold their services.
Carlos in other words the refs are a law unto themselves. You are essentially arguing their right to punish Sandra Rosa until the Disciplinary Committee decides to discipline Look Loy…and then for the refs to discipline Look Loy some more if they eh like the decision of the Committee. Over what, criticism?? Madness.
Imagine if DJW was criticized by a national team player, and was to order Dennis Lawrence to blacklist that player until a disciplinary decision, all while reserving unto himself the right to mete out further discipline if he doh like what the disciplinary process yields. Would you support that too? What then is the purpose of having a process/system at all?
Nigel – actually I’m saying they should withhold their services not just for Santa Rosa matches, but for all TTSL matches. This is a simple issue to resolve. Keith just has to make an unreserved apology to the ref and to the referee association for his unprofessional and unsportsmanlike behavior. If you allow the president of the league to cuss out a ref, make sexist comments about refs, and malign refs from a particular area of the country (Tobago), then you are facilitating an unsafe and unworkable environment for the refs to operate. This must be nipped in the bud now. The refs should stand their ground until it gets resolve.
Carlos then let the disciplinary process run its course, don’t prematurely take the law into your hands because of verbal abuse. I’m not trying to minimize his actions but let’s not act as though is physical assault we talking about here.
Nigel – I hear you. It’s strange that the Disciplinary Committee is taking this long to rule on this issue. Things like these should be decided on within one week, unless there are appeals.
steups…bunch of thinned skinned individuals in this country.. the standard of refereeing is HORRIBLE… and refs cyah take ah lil cuss?”steups.. everyone who play the game know that when the game done ..thats it… these refs behaving lije a bunch ah primadonnas
and de man apologize
Ah – interesting. The refs are at fault for being cussed out by the president of the TTSL. Blame the victim for the crime committed upon them. lol
Are referees beyond reproach that they can withhold their services because of a single offence and in particular single out a particular club? I’d suspend their services and acquire independent refs. They have balls I’ll give em that …would like to see that kinda power applied to getting that fat f*** out of power from the ttfa from other members of our footballing fraternity.
Unfair criticism? Criticism is criticism and ‘adults’ take heed to criticism. Without criticism none of us will learn a thing. In this case, the man apologized, consequently this boycott is political and deeper than it appears on the surface.
Kenneth – How would you feel if your boss criticize and demean you in public? Would you want to work for such an a-hole? Feedback is a good thing. But there’s a place and time for it. A good manager would sit with you share his/her feedback, then work with you to develop a plan to strengthen your deficiencies.
Very petty. But isn’t that like everything else in T&T. Politics to Football. Quite petty and vindictive. So the referees are a law unto themselves now.
Once is a mistake, twice is a habit
So basically the referees are boycotting Keith look Loy? They scheduled referees for each game except Santa Rosa’s. That is NOT fair nor appropriate and it is not a gesture of conciliation. He has two instances where he complained about referees and in both occasions apologized. Yes there’s still a disciplinary matter outstanding and it seems that they are using that to target Look Loy. That does not make sense to me.