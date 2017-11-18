Intercol 2017: San Juan North target new Coca Cola National Intercol landmark

Will lightning strike twice for San Juan North Secondary? The Bourg Mulatresse boys look to create their own bit of history by becoming the first school in the Premier Division era to repeat as Coca Cola National Intercol champions:
Will lightning strike twice for San Juan North Secondary? The Bourg Mulatresse boys look to create their own bit of history by becoming the first school in the Premier Division era to repeat as Coca Cola National Intercol champions:
Tags 2017 Intercol Chasing Goals Dennis Allen Intercol Kareem Grant Lukeman Brooks San Juan North
“Them schools and them [like] Naparima College, we are looking for big scores against them,” …
Jãy Jåy why he holding this phone so
Goshhh huh
Brandon J. Semper good goal king
#sjnspride
Yup for sure
Defendingg champs we will defend
We coming back.