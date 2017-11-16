Home / Volley / Local Football / Intercol 2017: Nanton strikes late to lead “Saints” past Fatima; Tigers edge QRC

Roneil Walcott Thursday 16 November 2017 Local Football, Volley 5 Comments

The 2017 Coca Cola North Zone Intercol Final will see a rollicking “Battle of the Saints” as St Mary’s College and St Anthony’s College secured 2-1 victories over Fatima College and QRC respectively in semifinal action today.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 20 November, the “Westmoorings Tigers” of St Anthony’s will get the chance to exact revenge for their defeat away to St Mary’s College on the final day of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division season.

Photo: St Mary’s College captain Gabriel Nanton (centre) runs over to his schoolmates to celebrate his late goal against Fatima College during North Intercol semifinal action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 16 November 2017.
Today, at St Mary’s home ground on Serpentine Road, the Tigers sharpened their chops with goals from former National Under-17 midfielders Tyrese Bailey and Che Benny en route to their semifinal victory.

While St Anthony’s were roaring in St Clair, St Mary’s were working towards some revenge of their own at the Hasely Crawford venue. Fatima thoroughly humiliated St Mary’s 5-1 when the two teams met in the Premier Division last month. But today, St Mary’s skipper Gabriel Nanton’s late, deflected strike put an end to any lingering nightmares and misery.

Before Nanton’s 87th strike, it looked for all money that the game would go to the dreaded penalty shootout. However, after putting his left boot through a loose ball just outside the area, the captain was able to beat his chest as he took his team to the Promised Land.

St Mary’s coach Ryan Shim insisting that their 5-1 loss to Fatima was already a distant memory at kick off. And he is focused on creating some new memories.

“I think our chances are as good as any,” Shim told Wired868. “St Anthony’s are really the number one team in the North and they will be difficult to turn over, especially on a pitch like this…

Photo: St Mary’s College attacker Trey La Motte (right) tries to hold off Fatima College defender Jaheim Aguillera during North Intercol semifinal action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 16 November 2017.
“But we will try our best. Once we get our tactics right I think we will be more than competitive.”

Fatima coach Wayne Sheppard lauded his team’s effort for the 2017 season but regretted not being able to give his four senior players a better swan-song.

“For the work that they put in, we at least wanted to get to the finals,” said Sheppard. “Disappointment is the overriding emotion right now.”

Sheppard was particularly disappointed in his team’s inability to test St Mary’s makeshift goalkeeper Justin Mohammed. Mohammed is the Saints’ back-up centre forward but found himself operating between the uprights in the crucial affair Shim’s two regular custodians, Jordan Bidaissee and Regaleo Holder, were unavailable due to unspecified off-the-field issues.

The 17 year-old Mohammed, who played as goalie while in Form One, did not hesitate to accept the job when asked. He looked understandably shaky whenever Fatima lofted a cross into the CIC 18-yard box—as evidenced by his mishandling of a harmless Joshua Araujo-Wilson free kick in the seventh minute.

Photo: Makeshift St Mary’s College goalkeeper Justin Mohammed (right) leaves his goal line to claim the ball during North Intercol semifinal action against Fatima College at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 16 November 2017.
But, in the end, Fatima were unable to make the most of the mismatch.

“We noticed he wasn’t the regular keeper and the game plan from kickoff was to apply pressure on him,” said Sheppard. “Unfortunately, my players [felt] it’s Manuel Neuer they are trying to score on [because] they [were constantly] looking for the perfect shot.”

If you don’t shoot, you don’t have a chance.

At the death, Nanton kept his composure as a right side Devon Charles squirted out awkwardly to him. And his left footed strike beat opposing goalkeeper Jacob Camacho with the help of a friendly deflection.

Raz-A-Taz! Raz-A-Taz!

(Teams)

St Mary’s College (4-4-1-1-): 9.Justin Mohammed (GK); 21.Justin Gibbon, 4.Schileon Phillip, 8.Matthaeus Granger, 12.Kevon Alonzo; 7.Terran Winner, 6.Justin Keith, 10.Michel Poon-Angeron (27.Devon Charles 77) , 16.Tyrese Spicer; 11.Gabrial Nanton (captain); 19.Trey La Motte.

Unused Substitutes: 14.Elijah Bain Hares, 18.Kyle Carrington, 22.Augustine Nkemakolam, 25.Luke Savery, 26.Jed Rigsby, 29.Anil Pugh.

Coach: Ryan Shim

Fatima College (3-4-3): 1.Jacob Camacho (GK); 22.Jaheim Aguillera, 8.Isaiah Lamont, 15.Elisha Taylor; 7.Stephon Marcano, 17.Luke Darwent (13.Zachary Welch 77), 10.Andrew-Peter Abraham, 14.Luke Boucaud; 4.Joshua Araujo-Wilson (captain) 9.Mikhail McComie (11.Justin Araujo-Wilson 56) 20.Jean-Heim McFee.

Unused Substitutes: 5.Jordan Romany, 12.Collin Wright, 35.Aaron Moruf, 37.Azharias Ali, 38.Jabari Dennis.

Coach: Wayne Sheppard

Referee: Glendon Superville

Editor’s Note: Read Wired868 later for full match report.

Photo: St Mary’s College captain and midfielder Gabriel Nanton (left) tries to take the ball around Fatima College custodian Jacob Camacho during North Intercol semifinal action at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 16 November 2017.
Today’s Coca Cola Intercol results

(Thursday 16 November)

St Mary’s College 2 (Tyrese Spicer 36, Gabriel Nanton 87), Fatima College 1 (Justin Araujo-Wilson 25) at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

QRC 1St Anthony’s College 2 (Tyrese Bailey, Che Benny) at St Mary’s College;

Valencia High 1Trinity College East 1 at Larry Gomes Stadium;

*–Valencia win 5-4 on kicks from the penalty mark

San Juan North 3St Augustine 0 at Larry Gomes Stadium;

Bishop’s High School 0Signal Hill 1 at Roxborough;

Goodwood Secondary 0Speyside High 2 at Roxborough;

Photo: Valencia Secondary captain Daniel La Croix (centre) looks for help during SSFL Big 5 action against East Mucurapo at Mucurapo Road on 29 October 2017.
Upcoming Intercol fixtures

(Friday 17 November)

St Benedict’s College v Naparima College, 1.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Shiva Boys HC v Presentation (San F’do), 3.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 20 November)

Carapichaima East v Chaguanas North, Central Zone finals, 4pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Tuesday 21 November)

St Mary’s College v St Anthony’s, North Zone finals, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Signal Hill Secondary v Speyside High, Tobago finals, TBA;

Photo: Speyside High midfielder Julien Thomas (right) screens the ball from Signal Hill midfielder Jalanie James during SSFL action at the Bon Accord Recreation Ground in Canaan on 14 October 2017.
(Wednesday 22 November)

East Zone finals, 5pm, Marvin Lee Stadium;

(Thursday 23 November)

South Zone finals, 3.30pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 27 November)

Tobago v North, National quarterfinals, TBA;

(Thursday 30 November)

East v Tobago/North, 3.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, 5.30pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

East v North/Tobago, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

Photo: Carapichaima East Secondary star Theophilus Bourne (far right) enjoys himself during Intercol Central Zone semifinal action against Presentation (Chaguanas) at the Ato Boldon Stadium on 15 November 2017.
(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.

5 comments

  1. Brian Springer
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 1:08 am

    Lasana Im surprised the goal was awarded to Nanton? That deflection was pretty significant…thought for sure it was an OG.

    Reply
  2. Aaron Pollard
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 1:06 am

    Lost 5-4 on penalties. Ridiculous

    Reply
  3. Lasana Liburd
    Friday 17 November 2017 at 1:02 am

    Aaron Pollard, what happened to the Blue Hawks?!

    Reply
