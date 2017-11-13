Home / Volley / Global Football / Molino and Villaroel ruled out of Guyana clash; Shahdon rejoins Soca Warriors

Molino and Villaroel ruled out of Guyana clash; Shahdon rejoins Soca Warriors

Editor Monday 13 November 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 10 Comments

Trinidad and Tobago will not have the services of free-scoring attacking midfielder Kevin Molino when they tackle Guyana in international friendly action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva from 7:30pm on Tuesday 14 November.

Molino, who scored a stoppage time equaliser in the Soca Warriors’ 2-2 draw with Grenada on Saturday, has been ruled out for an unspecified “knock” picked up in the weekend affair. Left-back Kevon Villaroel and versatile defender Mekeil Williams will also miss out owing to injuries.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago captain Kevin Molino (centre) weighs up his options during international friendly action against Grenada at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 11 November 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

So far, Warriors coach Dennis Lawrence has named Mexico-based forward Shahdon Winchester as the only new inclusion in his squad although there was no prior announcement when forward Ricardo John was drafted in before the Grenada match and eventually featured as a late substitute.

Guyana, who are ranked 165th in the world by FIFA, have only defeated Trinidad and Tobago twice in 39 years—their last win came six years ago when they famously eliminated the Warriors at the Caribbean stage of the 2014 World Cup qualifying series.

The “Golden Jaguars,” who have not appeared at a Caribbean Cup tournament after 2010, have had little to cheer about since. Their last win was 18 months ago—they trounced the US Virgin Islands 7-0—while they have played just two full internationals this year.

Guyana held Martinique goalless in March and last month they lost 1-0 to Grenada.

Of course, the Warriors did only marginally better against the “Spice Islanders” themselves, despite the fact that the Grenada team landed at the Piarco International Airport roughly an hour before kick-off.

Photo: Grenada winger Ricky Modeste (left) holds off Trinidad and Tobago right-back Alvin Jones during international friendly action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 11 November 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

So far, Lawrence has led his team into four friendly encounters with Caribbean opposition with one win against Barbados, two draws against Grenada and a loss to Jamaica at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The 2-0 triumph over Barbados in March was Lawrence’s first outing as a head coach. Tomorrow’s encounter will at least give the Warriors’ rookie coach the chance to end 2017 on a winning note.

(Trinidad and Tobago team)

Goalkeepers: Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Marvin Phillip (Point Fortin Civic), Glenroy Samuel (Morvant Caledonia Utd);

Defenders: Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Sheldon Bateau (FC Kairat—Kazakhstan), Alvin Jones, Triston Hodge (both W Connection), Josiah Trimmingham (Club Sando), Aubrey David (FS Kemi—Finland);

Midfielders: Nathaniel Garcia (Point Fortin Civic), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada—USA), Jared London (Club Sando), Neveal Hackshaw (Charleston Battery—USA);

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago substitute Shahdon Winchester (centre) takes on Suriname right-back Miquel Darson during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

Attacking midfielders: Nathan Lewis (San Juan Jabloteh), Neil Benjamin (W Connection), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Kathon St Hillaire (St Ann’s Rangers), Levi Garcia (AZ Alkmaar—Netherlands);

Forwards: Shahdon Winchester (Murciélagos FC—Mexico), Akeem Roach (CD Vida—Honduras), Jamille Boatswain (LDA Alajuelense—Costa Rica), Ricardo John (Toronto FC II—Canada).

10 comments

  1. Nigel S. Scott
    Tuesday 14 November 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Allyuh men have belly.

    Reply
  2. Nigel Myers
    Tuesday 14 November 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Guyana Head Coach Wayne Dover says “We will employ positive approach for positive result” against Trinidad and Tobago
    http://guyanatimesgy.com/we-will-employ-positive-approach-for-positive-result-coach-dover/

    Reply
  3. Gregory Cockburn
    Tuesday 14 November 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Hope Shahdon could Bennie like Beckham.

    Reply
  4. Earl Mango Pierre
    Tuesday 14 November 2017 at 3:04 am

    Buh A A finally Ricardo John got a call up eh, well I am hoping that he will get a little play tomorrow eh. Them really good yes.

    Reply
  5. Earl Mango Pierre
    Tuesday 14 November 2017 at 2:59 am

    They need to send for the Mexican sombero eh Them really good yes. hahahaha

    Reply
  6. Kirwin Weston
    Tuesday 14 November 2017 at 2:16 am

    I hope I can figure out what’s going on tmrw.

    Reply
