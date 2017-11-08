Intercol 2017: La Romaine Sec set up quarterfinal clash with St Benedict’s; East and Central start today

La Romaine Secondary set up a Coca Cola Intercol South Zone quarterfinal clash with neighbours St Benedict’s College yesterday after a 2-1 win over Siparia West Secondary at the Morne Diablo Recreation Ground in Penal.

La Romaine and St Benedict’s will square off at 1.30pm on Friday afternoon in the first game of a double header at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella. Naparima College play from 3.30pm at the same venue against the winner of Pleasantville Secondary and Fyzabad Anglican Secondary.

The Pleasantville/Fyzabad clash as well as the South Zone preliminary contest between Point Fortin East Secondary and Princes Town West Secondary was rescheduled to today at Mahaica Oval in Port Fortin due to Pro League action yesterday.

Intercol drama also hits the South and Central Zones today with Trinity College East, Valencia Secondary and Chaguanas North Secondary among the competing teams.

Coca Cola Intercol results

(Monday 6 November)

Malick Secondary 3 (Jaheem Granderson [2], Christian Morris), D’go Martin Central 0 at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

East Mucurapo 2 (Kevon Edwards 57, Gabriel Charles 84), D’go Martin North 0 at Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Francis College 4, Tranquility Secondary 2 (Kedar McBurnie 65, Khalis King 82) at QRC grounds;

(Tuesday 7 November)

Siparia West 1, La Romaine Sec 2 at Morne Diablo ground.

Today’s fixtures

(Wednesday 8 November)

Pleasantville Sec v Fyzabad Anglican, 3pm, South prelims B, Mahaica Oval;

Pt Fortin East v Princes Town West, 5pm, South prelims C, Mahaica Oval;

Chaguanas North v Preysal Sec, 3.30pm, Central quarters A, Hugo Francis ground;

Presentation (Chag) v Couva East, 1.30pm, Central quarters B, Carapichaima East;

Gasparillo Sec v Cunupia Sec, 3.30pm, Central quarters C, Carapichaima East;

Trinity East v Holy Cross College, 1.30pm, East quarters B, Larry Gomes Stadium;

Valencia Secondary v Five Rivers, 3.30pm, East quarters A, Larry Gomes Stadium;

Upcoming fixtures

(Thursday 9 November)

St Mary’s College v East Mucurapo, 1.30pm, North quarters D, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Fatima College v Malick Secondary, 3.30pm, North quarters E, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Bishop’s HS v Scarborough Sec, 3pm, Tobago quarters A, Bon Accord;

Speyside HS v Mason Hall Sec, 5pm, Tobago quarters B, Bon Accord;

(Friday 10 November)

St Benedict’s v La Romaine, 1.30pm, South quarters D, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Naparima v Pleasantville/Fyzabad Angl, 3.30pm, South quarters E, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 13 November)

San Juan North v El Dorado East, 3.30pm, East quarters D, St Augustine;

Arima North v St Augustine Sec, 4pm, East quarters C, Marvin Lee Stadium;

Goodwood Sec v Pentecostal L&L, 3pm, Tobago quarters C, Bon Accord;

Signal Hill v Roxborough Sec, 5pm, Tobago quarters D, Bon Accord;

QRC v Trinity Moka, 1.30pm, North quarters F, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

St Anthony’s v St Francis College, 3.30pm, North quarters G, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Shiva Boys v Moruga Secondary, 1.30pm, South quarters F, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Presentation (San F’do) v Pt Fortin/P’ Town, 3.30pm, South quarters G, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Wednesday 15 November)

Chaguanas/Preysal v Gasparillo/Cunupia, 3pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

Carapichaima East v Presentation/Couva, 5pm, Central semis, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Thursday 16 November)

Valencia/Five Rivers v Trinity/Holy Cross, 1.30pm, East semis, Larry Gomes Stadium;

San Juan/El Do v Arima/St Augustine, 3.30pm, East semis, Larry Gomes Stadium;

Bishop’s/Scarborough v Speyside/Mason Hall, Tobago semis, TBA;

Goodwood/Pentecostal v Signal Hill/Roxborough, Tobago semis, TBA;

North D v North E, North semis, 1.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

North F v North G, North semis, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

(Friday 17 November)

South D v South E, 1.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

South F v South G, 3.30pm, South semis, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 20 November)

Central Zone finals, 4pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

(Tuesday 21 November)

North Zone finals, 3.30pm, Hasely Crawford Stadium;

Tobago Zone finals, TBA;

(Wednesday 22 November)

East Zone finals, 3.30pm, Larry Gomes Stadium;

(Thursday 23 November)

South Zone finals, 3.30pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

(Monday 27 November)

Tobago v North, National quarterfinals, TBA;

(Thursday 30 November)

East v Tobago/North, 3pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, 5pm, National semifinals, Ato Boldon Stadium;

South v Central, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

East v North/Tobago, National Girls Semifinals, TBA;

(Monday 4 December)

National Girls Intercol finals, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium;

National Boys Intercol Finals, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium.