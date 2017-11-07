T&T grouped with Canada and Costa Rica for CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Couva

The Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Under-20 Team will battle with Canada, Costa Rica and a still undetermined Caribbean opponent when the CONCACAF Under-20 tournament kicks off on 18 January 2018 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
There are just two groups of four teams each and the top three nations advance to the France 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
The official draw was held this morning at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain with Women Soca Warriors players Tasha St Louis and Mariah Shade both involved in the procedure.
Trinidad and Tobago, as host nation, were seeded in Group A while Group B comprises of five-time champions United States, Mexico, Nicaragua and another undetermined Caribbean team.
The two Caribbean finalists will be determined at the Caribbean Women’s Under-20 Championship in St Kitts and Nevis from 22 to 26 November 22-26. Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and hosts St Kitts and Nevis are all in the running.
For the Trinidad and Tobago team, who are coached by Jamaal Shabazz, they need three wins from as many as five outings to advance to the France tournament.
The two island republic competed in the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup as host nation in 2010. However, Trinidad and Tobago have never qualified for a FIFA women’s tournament.
The group winner and runners-up advance to the semifinal round, from which the two finalists automatically qualify for the France World Cup while the losing semifinalists will square off in a play off for the lone remaining berth.
All 16 CONCACAF Under-20 matches will be held at the Ato Boldon Stadium.
United States won the last CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 title in 2015—their fourth straight triumph—with a 1-0 win over Canada in Honduras.
CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship fixtures
At Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva
(Thursday 18 January)
Costa Rica v Canada, 4pm, Group A;
Trinidad & Tobago v Caribbean 2, 6:30pm, Group A;
(Friday 19 January)
Mexico v Caribbean 1, 4pm, Group B;
USA v Nicaragua, 6:30pm, Group B;
(Saturday 20 January)
Caribbean 2 v Costa Rica, 4pm, Group A;
Canada v Trinidad & Tobago, 6:30pm, Group A;
(Sunday January 21)
Nicaragua v Mexico, 4pm, Group B;
Caribbean 1 v USA, 6:30pm, Group B;
(Monday 22 January)
Caribbean 2 v Canada, 4pm, Group A;
Trinidad & Tobago v Costa Rica, 6:30pm, Group A;
(Tuesday 23 January)
Nicaragua v Caribbean 1, 4pm, Group B;
USA v Mexico, 6:30pm, Group B;
(Friday 26 January)
1B v 2A, 4pm, Semifinal 1;
1A v 2B, 6:30pm, Semifinal 2;
(Sunday 28 January)
L13 v L14, 4pm, Third Place Play off;
W1 v W2, 6:30pm, U-20 Finals.
Who was the coach of that team Nigel?
I remember Anton Corneal was on the bench. I think Desiree Sargaent was coach although there was some mumbling about who was actually doing the coaching.
I think it is safe to say that Anton did much of the coaching.
Izler Browne was the coach.
Izler Browne is a damn good coach ….I rate her big time….. I don’t rate our current batch of coaches and I fear we’ll have similar results to the U17 girls team 🙁
Izler Browne, a former national player. She is currently the US Virgin Islands’ Women’s Technical Development Officer and Head Coach.
We were so close to qualifying in 2014 when we took a 2-0 lead over Costa Rica, then it was 3-1 at half-time, then 3-2 with 20 mins to go, then 3-3 at full time. Only to fall apart and lose 7-3 after extra-time. We didn’t build on the showing in that tournament, because we lost all of our matches in 2015. Let’s see what the ladies can do this time around.
Would love to hear what coach Jamaal Shabazz thinks of his group…
The only thing we need to be hosting is for a flash mob to get together and beat the crap out of ttfa officials
They hosting tournament in that rusted run down stadium with leaking toilets etc and a chance for more flooding I swear these people have no shame at all