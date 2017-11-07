Phillip replaces Ranjitsingh for T&T friendlies; Shahdon excused from Grenada game

Canada-born goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh will have to wait a bit longer to make his Trinidad and Tobago international debut after he was excused from the Soca Warriors’ upcoming friendlies against Grenada and Guyana at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 11 and 14 November respectively.

Ranjitsingh’s employers, Louisville City FC, tackle Swope Park Rankers on 13 November in their first ever appearance in a United Soccer League final and the 24-year-old custodian has been allowed to remain with his squad to play.

Ranjitsingh trialled with the Trinidad and Tobago National Under-23 Team in 2015—while a student at Mercer University in USA—but never played with the youth team while he was called up by past senior coach Stephen Hart and incumbent Dennis Lawrence in August 2016 and October 2017 respectively without seeing action.

Lawrence has opted to name a replacement for Ranjitsingh as veteran Point Fortin Civic custodian Marvin Phillip was given a recall to the national set-up.

Phillip is 33 years old and has 65 full international senior caps.

Mexico-based forward Shahdon Winchester will also miss Trinidad and Tobago’s friendly against Grenada, as he was allowed to represent Murciélagos FC in a key second division clash with Atlante FC on Saturday.

Winchester, who is 25, is expected to feature against Guyana.

Tickets for the upcoming matches go on sale at all NLCB outlets from today (7 November) at TT$100 for Covered Stands and TT$50 for Uncovered. Children under 12 are free while supporters can buy one ticket to watch Warriors on both match days.

(Trinidad and Tobago team)

Goalkeepers: Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Marvin Phillip (Point Fortin Civic), Glenroy Samuel (Morvant Caledonia Utd);

Defenders: Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids—USA), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Sheldon Bateau (FC Kairat—Kazakhstan), Alvin Jones, Triston Hodge (both W Connection), Kevon Villaroel (North East Stars), Josiah Trimmingham (Club Sando);

Midfielders: Leston Paul (CD Pasaquina—El Salvador), Nathaniel Garcia (Point Fortin Civic), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada—USA), Jared London (Club Sando), Neveal Hackshaw (Charleston Battery—USA);

Attacking midfielders: Kevin Molino (Minnesota United—USA), Nathan Lewis (San Juan Jabloteh), Neil Benjamin (W Connection), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Kathon St Hillaire (St Ann’s Rangers), Levi Garcia (AZ Alkmaar—Netherlands);

Forwards: Shahdon Winchester (Murciélagos FC—Mexico), Akeem Roach (CD Vida—Honduras), Jamille Boatswain (LDA Alajuelense—Costa Rica).