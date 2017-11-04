Home / Volley / Local Football / St Mary’s stun St Anthony’s on tumultuous final day as Presentation take Premier crown

St Mary’s stun St Anthony’s on tumultuous final day as Presentation take Premier crown

Amiel Mohammed Saturday 4 November 2017 Local Football, Volley 2 Comments

Presentation College (San Fernando) were crowned the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division champions this evening as the tumultuous 2017 SSFL regular season came to a spectacular close with three schools in the hunt for the crown.

Presentation’s 2-1 win over Fatima College at Mucurapo Road meant that there was no need for calculators although, at Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin, Naparima College ran up an eye-watering 8-2 scoreline against Trinity College Moka.

Photo: Presentation College (San Fernando) supporters prepare to storm the field at the final whistle in Mucurapo Road today as the “Pres Lions” defeated Fatima College 2-1 to secure the 2017 SSFL Premier Division title.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

But St Anthony’s College’s title hopes fizzed out at Serpentine Road in St Clair where they were shocked by hosts St Mary’s College in the “Battle of the Saints.”

The result meant the “Westmoorings Tigers”—who were in pole position up until Friday morning when the SSFL Disciplinary Committee awarded Presentation three points for Shiva Boys Hindu College’s use of an unregistered player, Matthew Beal—finished third in the standings.

It was a ruling that St Anthony’s head coach Ronald Daniel believes eroded his team’s mental focus.

“I think the closed-door situation yesterday put pressure on the boys,” Daniel told Wired868. “Knowing yesterday that [St Anthony’s] were on top and then today finding out that ‘Pres’ were on top. I think that’s what affected the boys today…

“[And these are] things that the [SSFL] board should have settled long before [the final round of matches].”

Boardroom antics notwithstanding, Daniel’s Tigers should have easily been a few goals up by the end of the first half today, as Haile Beckles, Krishon Alexander and Tyrese Bailey squandered a flurry of chances in the opening minutes.

Photo: St Anthony’s College attacker Tyrese “Boy Boy” Bailey (right) tries to escape from QRC defender Rawle Felix (left) during SSFL action at QRC grounds on 30 September 2017.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

Daniel adjusted his tactics at the half and it appeared to have paid immediate dividends as midfielder Jodel Brown drove into the corner of the net off a clever tee-up from a Che Benny free kick.

However, referee Keilon Bacchus curiously disallowed the goal after suggesting that a St Anthony’s player had been in an offside position when the shot found its way through a wall of players.

Without even a moment to protest, the Tigers found themselves a goal down. In a flash, winger Tyrese Spicer led the St Mary’s on the counter-attack and Terran Winner, who cut in off the opposite flank, popped up unmarked at the far post to steal the lead.

The advantage was short-lived, though. St Anthony’s attacker Krishon Alexander collected a cross in the opposing box and, while falling over, steered the ball beyond “Saints” goalkeeper Regaleo Holder to give the Tigers belief once more.

For the title-hungry Tigers, it was all-out attack at that point. But with Tiger caution thrown to the wind, St Mary’s forward Devon Charles delivered the sucker punch in the 63rd minute off another flowing counter-attack.

Photo: St Mary’s College attacker Terran Winner (right) prepares to score his team’s opening goal past St Anthony’s College goalkeeper Elijah Shade (centre) and a retreating defender during SSFL action at Serpentine Road on 4 November 2017.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

On this occasion, CIC skipper Gabriel Nanton was the provider and Charles was left with a straightforward header to put the final nail in the St Anthony’s coffin.

Daniel brought on former Trinidad and Tobago National Under-17 forward Jayden Prowell to aid Benny’s attempts at launching a recovery mission but they found St Mary’s custodian Regaleo Holder in top form.

And St Mary’s even had a few opportunities to rub salt in the visitors’ wounds but wasteful finishing and a little help from a friendly home upright ensured that St Anthony’s ego was not further bruised.

Editor’s Note: See Wired868 later for full match report and photographs.

SSFL Premier Division results

(Saturday 4 November)

Fatima College 1 (Joshua Araujo-Wilson 39), Presentation College 2 (Jordan Riley 21 pen, Nathaniel Dyer 63) at Fatima;

St Benedict’s College 3, Shiva Boys HC 2 at Barrackpore;

St Mary’s College 2 (Terran Winner 49, Devon Charles 63), St Anthony’s College 1 (Krishon Alexander 57) at St Mary’s;

Naparima College 8 (Rondell Payne 5, Ronaldo McIntosh 6, 60, Kodel Frontin 19, Declan Marcelle 37, Mark Ramdeen 40, 50, Judah St Louis 68), Trinity College Moka 2 (Saleem Henry 72, Jevon Ward 88) at Mahaica Oval.

Photo: Presentation College (San Fernando) coach Shawn Cooper (centre) tries to satisfy a flurry of interview requests after his team’s 2-1 win over Fatima College secured their first SSFL Premier Division title at Mucurapo Road on 4 November 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

SSFL Standings

(Played-Won-Drew-Lost-Goals For-Goals Against-Points)

  1. Presentation       14-11-2-1-39-12-35
  2. Naparima            14-10-3-1-38-15-33
  3. St Anthony’s       14-9-3-2-43-22-30
  4. San Juan N         14-7-5-2-38-16-26
  5. Fatima                14-8-1-5-22-16-25
  6. St Mary’s            14-5-4-5-28-28-19
  7. Carapichaima E 14-5-3-6-23-21-18
  8. Trinity East         14-5-3-6-22-20-18
  9. QRC                    14-5-3-6-25-25-18
  10. St Augustine      14-5-1-8-26-32-16
  11. St Benedict’s      14-4-4-6-22-29-16
  12. Trinity Moka      14-4-2-8-20-38-14
  13. Speyside High   14-3-1-10-114410
  14. Signal Hill          14-2-3-9-13-28-9
  15. Shiva Boys HC   14-3-0-11-12-37-9

Suspended: Fyzabad Secondary.

Promoted: East Mucurapo Secondary (North Zone), Valencia Secondary (East Zone), Bishop’s High School (Tobago Zone).

More from Wired868

Tags

AboutAmiel Mohammed

Amiel Mohammed
Amiel Mohammed is a sports enthusiast and has worked in communications for Central FC and the Women's Premier League TT. He has also pioneered numerous projects geared towards creating opportunities for the differently abled such as the Differently-Abled Football Camp 2015 and Focus Football Coaching Academy.

Check Also

“Pres Lions” roar in North as Premier title goes South again; Presentation conquer SSFL

“Ain’t nobody, ain’t nobody better than Pres!” Uninhibited jubilation. When referee Nicholas Murray’s whistle sounded …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 comments

  1. Brian Manning
    Saturday 4 November 2017 at 11:45 pm

    A very good game. St Mary’s had something to prove.

    Reply
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved