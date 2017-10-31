Home / Volley / Global Football / TTFA confirm Nov friendlies against Guyana and Grenada, Warriors include Levi, Molino and Bateau

TTFA confirm Nov friendlies against Guyana and Grenada, Warriors include Levi, Molino and Bateau

Editor Tuesday 31 October 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 57 Comments

The Soca Warriors will aim to build on their closing 2018 World Cup qualifying win over the United States with friendlies against Grenada and Guyana in what the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has termed as the beginning of their new mission.

Both outings will be played at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva—coined “the Home of Football” by the TTFA—on Saturday 11 November and Tuesday 14 November respectively.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Levi Garcia (left) holds off USA right back DeAndre Yedlin during 2018 World Cup qualifying action in Couva on 10 October 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

The Grenada fixture will kick off at 6pm while there will be a 7:30pm start for the Guyana encounter.

The Warriors will be near full strength for the two matches as head coach Dennis Lawrence included Eredivisie-based winger Levi Garcia, MLS-based playmaker Kevin Molino and Kazakhstan-based central defender Sheldon Bateau in his 23-man team.

Costa Rica-based forward Jamille Boatswain and Finland-based full back Aubrey David were also included after serving internal suspensions for playing minor league football.

Saudi Arabia-based midfielder Khaleem Hyland, who captained the Warriors against the United States, was excused due to club commitments while Daneil Cyrus, Kareem Moses, Trevin Caesar and Joevin Jones also miss out.

Lawrence told the TTFA Media that the upcoming matches are the first step towards his new goal of turning Trinidad and Tobago into Caribbean champions once more.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago right back Alvin Jones (right) smashes a long ranged free kick towards the USA goal during 2018 World Cup qualifying action at the Ato Boldon Stadium on 10 October 2017.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-Images/Wired868)

“Obviously we want to continue where we left off versus Mexico and the United States,” said Lawrence, “and end the year on a good note, as we look ahead to the future.”

Grenada are ranked 141st in the world by FIFA while Guyana are ranked 165th. Trinidad and Tobago are ranked 83rd.

The remaining five nations from the 2017 CONCACAF Hex will also be in action during the November match window.

Honduras will tackle Australia in a two-legged FIFA Play-off on 10 and 15 November while Mexico are due to face Belgium and Poland, Costa Rica play Spain and Hungary, Panama take on Colombia and the United States will travel to Portugal.

Warriors fans can see both local games for the price of one ticket due a special from the local football body.

“When you buy a ticket for the 11th, you automatically have a ticket for the 14th,” said TTFA president David John-Williams. “These games represent the start of a process envisioned by coach Lawrence and supported by the TTFA and we want the fans to be there from the beginning.”

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago defender Sheldon Bateau (left) tussles with Panama attacker Abdiel Arroyo during the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on 19 July 2015.
(Copyright AFP 2017)

Tickets go on sale from Monday 6 November at all NLCB outlets. Covered stand tickets cost TT$100, uncovered are TT$50 while children under the age of 12 will be admitted free of charge.

(Trinidad and Tobago team)

Goalkeepers: Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Greg Ranjitsingh (Louisville City FC—USA), Glenroy Samuel (Morvant Caledonia Utd);

Defenders: Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids—USA), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Sheldon Bateau (FC Kairat—Kazakhstan), Alvin Jones, Triston Hodge (both W Connection), Kevon Villaroel (North East Stars), Josiah Trimmingham (Club Sando);

Midfielders: Leston Paul (CD Pasaquina—El Salvador), Nathaniel Garcia (Point Fortin Civic), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada—USA), Jared London (Club Sando), Neveal Hackshaw (Charleston Battery—USA);

Attacking midfielders: Kevin Molino (Minnesota United—USA), Nathan Lewis (San Juan Jabloteh), Neil Benjamin (W Connection), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Kathon St Hillaire (St Ann’s Rangers), Levi Garcia (AZ Alkmaar—Netherlands);

Forwards: Shahdon Winchester (Murciélagos FC—Mexico), Akeem Roach (CD Vida—Honduras), Jamille Boatswain (LDA Alajuelense—Costa Rica).

57 comments

  1. Keith Look Loy
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 2:50 am

    ..There is a presumption here that we are by definition better than both opponents. The team with the most to lose is Trini. We lucky if we win both..

    Reply
    • Kyle Blades
      Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 2:56 am

      We’ve played these teams many times before in situations like this just after a failed qualification attempt and such games have never worked for us as we always fail to qualify for the next world cup. Why not try something new by playing only difficult teams. Please note that doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity.

      Reply
    • Keith Look Loy
      Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 2:59 am

      ..If we win both we lucky. Moreover, people seem to believe that there is a long line of top footballing countries clamouring to play Trini. Wishful thinking. This is probably who we could get..

      Reply
  2. Nigel Myers
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 2:44 am

    De season pass still good for these games? Supposed to be valid until November 2017, but dat could mean either de beginning or end of de month.

    Reply
  3. Kyle Blades
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 2:41 am

    Guyana and Grenada???? We just not making any sense!!!!

    Reply
  4. Pablo Esco Godson
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 1:43 am

    We should be facing tougher opposition.

    Reply
  5. Travis Mulraine
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 1:36 am

    And if he fails to qualify for the Gold cup fire him and bring in another coach? Carlos we need to be real. We are not a top footballing nation tho God has blessed us with talent. Talent is luck you were born with it. Success as you very well know calls for more tgan talent. When you send your teams out to battle without proper preparation you should prepare to fail. Look Carlos Lee at who playing against next USA playing Portugal. We coulda go Venezuela and play Caracas F.C 2 friendlies and derive more from thay exercise.

    Reply
  6. Carlos Lee
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 1:18 am

    Why kick the can down the road Travis? Did you see anything that suggest an extension is needed? Why not fire him now and start afresh with a new coach and use the Caribbean cup as their initial assessment?

    Reply
  7. Chabeth Haynes
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 12:46 am

    And the TTFA/you all don’t consider qualifying for the 2020 Olympics a worthwhile goal?
    Cause this rebuilding squad doesn’t seem to cater to the Olympics.

    Reply
  8. Keron Lawrence
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 12:34 am

    Better I try and make this team boi

    Reply
  9. Mark Anthony Scott
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 12:30 am

    It is a FIFA window so therefore the coach has access to the country’s best players…so he calls who he sees fit…but my grouse is the quality of the opposition the TTFA has seen it fit to test our players against.

    Reply
  10. Travis Mulraine
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 12:12 am

    I dont agree with that . He should be given till the Caribbean Cup just like Latas when he also oversaw a failed campaign. Its not like we are expected to qualify for EVERY WC . Our yardstick should realistically be the hex . And with grenada and guyana as friendlies not even the hex. But the next tournament is in the caribbean . So lets see

    Reply
  11. Travis Mulraine
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 12:04 am

    Thats why we should build a competent local team.

    Reply
  12. Christian Pallai-Hernandez
    Wednesday 1 November 2017 at 12:03 am

    Lawrence still have that job? Hmmm

    Reply
  13. Simone Ghirlanda
    Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 11:53 pm

    I’d be very surprised to see the Central America based players traveling to these matches while they are in the crucial part of the season.

    Reply
  14. Omar Romero
    Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Where is Alvin Jones? He needs those caps.

    Reply
  15. Travis Mulraine
    Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 11:45 pm

    I know that but we have a different dynamic than the US and mexico they can call on players from the MLS or Liga MX to step up

    Reply
  16. Malik Johnson
    Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 11:30 pm

    I expect to see Ranjitsingh play

    Reply
  17. Mark Anthony Scott
    Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 11:06 pm

    You are so so correct Carlos Lee because if Stephen Hart was disposed-of…then why not Dennis…but i guess the TTFA top-brass will be scratching their heads as to wonder who will they appoint…and then the issue (AGAIN) of finance comes into play

    Reply
  18. Carlos Lee
    Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Fans should stay away until a thorough review of the failed WC campaign is done and shared with the general public. Time for accountability is NOW! I’ll also like to know why Dennis is still the head coach of the national team. You don’t reward failure.

    Reply
  19. Travis Mulraine
    Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Waw. Caribbean teams and we still calling foreign players?

    Reply
    • Brian Springer
      Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 11:20 pm

      That’s nothing new Travis since back in the 90’s I remember watching Yorke Latas Leonson Marcelle & Nakhid all foreign-based at the time playing vs Cuba Jamaica etc in Shell Caribbean Cup…later years Stern & Ancil who were US-based also got called into the squad. Maybe DL wants to begin the integration process of Local -US-European-CentralAmerican from now and future squads will reflect that balance?

      Reply
    • Travis Mulraine
      Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 11:26 pm

      Ok . I hear you.

      Reply
    • Travis Mulraine
      Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 11:27 pm

      But the same mistakes of that era might be made i think a local based squad should be developed

      Reply
    • Brian Springer
      Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 11:33 pm

      Respectfully disagree, today’s local-based is tomorrow’s foreign-based…Perfect example is Boatswain who made his debut for the National side back in March this year but is now plying his trade in Central America…we need to develop team chemistry so if we can get a core group playing together regularly Coach will have less work to do getting men to gel and accustomed playing with one another.

      Reply
  20. Shane Sandy
    Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Watch out for Kathon St Hillaire

    Reply
  21. Calvin Palos Garcia
    Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Am starting to think that someone on the staff or in the TTFA don’t like Ataulla Guerra because I can count more than 5 players he is better than and I know for a fact he was playing week in week out for his team after he came off injury and they got knocked out of the playoffs

    Reply
  22. Antonio Feliziano
    Tuesday 31 October 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Guyana and Grenada?..great way to start preparations for the next major tournament.

    Reply
