Chasing Goals 2017: Presenting North Zone giants, St Anthony’s College

Wired868, in conjunction with Expression House Media and First Citizens Bank, takes you behind the scenes of North Zone giants, St Anthony’s College:
Tags 2017 SSFL Premier Division Che Benny Expression House Media Jaydon Prowell Maurice Inniss Nigel Pierre Ronald Daniel St Anthony's College Wired868 profile Wired868 video
With the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division title within paws’ reach, the Westmoorings …
I like the look of Jaydon Prowell. Not only does he have good attributes as a player, but he looks to be a grounded and focused young man as well.
Very unselfish player. The local Benzema.
Benzema 🤔🤔
Big target man who can hold up the ball and excels in link-up play for talented teammates. 😉
Lolzz nice save. But his hold up play is one of the things that has impressed me in truth.
Is there a tournament for all the league winners of the various school leagues across the region?
There used to be a thing with Jamaica that was on and off. I don’t know right now. Probably not.
That Che Benny though…
