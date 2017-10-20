T&T U-17 Women eliminated from WCQ series after 3-1 loss to Jamaica

The Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Under-17 Team was dumped from the Uruguay 2018 World Cup qualifying series without even facing CONCACAF opposition. The junior Women Soca Warriors were eliminated after a 3-1 loss to Jamaica today at the Stade Sylvio Cator in Haiti.
The result meant Trinidad and Tobago finished bottom of the Caribbean group, behind Bermuda and Jamaica. The Jamaal Shabazz-coached team failed to win any of their last three matches with two draws against Grenada and Bermuda preceding tonight’s loss.
It was a humiliating return for the women’s programme, which seemed to be set for take-off in January when the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) hired vaunted Italian coach Carolina Morace and a foreign contingent that included assistants Nicola Williams, Elisabetta Bavagnoli and Manuela Tesse. The overall package of the women’s coaches was rumoured to be US$24,000 per month.
Tesse, the Under-17 head coach, quit the programme in May while Bavagnoli was also quickly conspicuous by her absence.
Morace and Williams finally downed tools in July after the alleged non-payment of salaries by the David John-Williams-led football body.
“The right terminology is,” Morace told Wired868, “the contract [is] terminated for just cause.”
Still, the National Under-17 Team had been together since March and participated as a squad in the local WOLF competition.
But, even with three North America-based players—captain Sarah De Gannes, Annika Daniel and Kara Trotman—in their line-up, Trinidad and Tobago could not even get to the semi-final round of the Caribbean stage.
After their 2-2 draw with Bermuda on Monday, Shabazz suggested that his team was not good enough.
“It is clear that we are a step or two behind the teams in this tournament,” Shabazz told TTFA Media. “It is our ability to stay organised and [our] grit and determination that is keeping us in the game. Where their legs ran out in this match, they applied their hearts and we were able to get a point.”
Trinidad and Tobago have now failed to qualify for two successive CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships under the David John-Williams-led TTFA—despite being Caribbean champions in 2013. The two-island republic were also eliminated at the Caribbean stage of the Men’s Under-17 competition in 2017, despite being the host nation and having previously qualified in 2015.
Trinidad will host the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship from 18 to 20 January.
Pretty much all the girls are making their debuts at under-17 level. And didn’t we play in CONCACAF U-15 competition? You think Bermuda and Jamaica players were more capped than ours?
Nigel these girls are very inexperienced
Men and Womens football is failure in Trinidad and Tobago.
This is the second consecutive Caribbean Women’s U-17 tournament where we’ve been eliminated by Jamaica.
What else is expected when you have an idiot in charge and when you have girls making their debut in the said tournament
By all accounts Shabazz is a good coach and he’s friends with DJW so I would guess he got the kind of support that he would have wanted so I really don’t know what the problem is.
Hmm
I agree on all points.
Well if the development isn’t taking place at the grassroots level in our communities at a very young age eh they really expect to qualify for any more youth world cup tournaments eh most of these nowadays young players seems to be learning the game at an older age and plus many of the players in our sweet country isn’t spending plenty time on the playing fields like back in our footbal days eh Kurtwyn Baird they are more interested in the laptops, phones and playing the games on their computers at home Them really good yes.
Oh My what are we really working on,please help me understand
Rebuild the house with same old bricks and galvanise then cry when flood bring frogs in your living room, and your children can bathe in the river in your kitchen.
Well that was expected and until the right things are done the same like in my second sweetest country and plenty of monies are spent in order to do so, no matter who is the coach be it local or foreign our football will continue going backwards eh. Them really good yes.