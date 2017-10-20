T&T U-17 Women eliminated from WCQ series after 3-1 loss to Jamaica

The Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Under-17 Team was dumped from the Uruguay 2018 World Cup qualifying series without even facing CONCACAF opposition. The junior Women Soca Warriors were eliminated after a 3-1 loss to Jamaica today at the Stade Sylvio Cator in Haiti.

The result meant Trinidad and Tobago finished bottom of the Caribbean group, behind Bermuda and Jamaica. The Jamaal Shabazz-coached team failed to win any of their last three matches with two draws against Grenada and Bermuda preceding tonight’s loss.

It was a humiliating return for the women’s programme, which seemed to be set for take-off in January when the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) hired vaunted Italian coach Carolina Morace and a foreign contingent that included assistants Nicola Williams, Elisabetta Bavagnoli and Manuela Tesse. The overall package of the women’s coaches was rumoured to be US$24,000 per month.

Tesse, the Under-17 head coach, quit the programme in May while Bavagnoli was also quickly conspicuous by her absence.

Morace and Williams finally downed tools in July after the alleged non-payment of salaries by the David John-Williams-led football body.

“The right terminology is,” Morace told Wired868, “the contract [is] terminated for just cause.”

Still, the National Under-17 Team had been together since March and participated as a squad in the local WOLF competition.

But, even with three North America-based players—captain Sarah De Gannes, Annika Daniel and Kara Trotman—in their line-up, Trinidad and Tobago could not even get to the semi-final round of the Caribbean stage.

After their 2-2 draw with Bermuda on Monday, Shabazz suggested that his team was not good enough.

“It is clear that we are a step or two behind the teams in this tournament,” Shabazz told TTFA Media. “It is our ability to stay organised and [our] grit and determination that is keeping us in the game. Where their legs ran out in this match, they applied their hearts and we were able to get a point.”

Trinidad and Tobago have now failed to qualify for two successive CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championships under the David John-Williams-led TTFA—despite being Caribbean champions in 2013. The two-island republic were also eliminated at the Caribbean stage of the Men’s Under-17 competition in 2017, despite being the host nation and having previously qualified in 2015.

Trinidad will host the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship from 18 to 20 January.

Editor’s Note: Story will be updated with details from Under-17 game in Haiti.