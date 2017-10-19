St Anthony’s edge San Juan 3-2 in ‘dogfight’ to stay close to SSFL leaders; QRC, Benedict’s win

At times it was scrappy and sluggish, at times it was riveting and, right at the very end, it nearly turned into a boxing match as three players were sent off.

But, at the final whistle, St Anthony’s College were able to eke out a 3-2 victory against San Juan North Secondary in Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division action today and pull within two points of the leaders, Naparima College.

Elsewhere, with just a week and a half to go in the 2017 league season, Queen’s Royal College (QRC) and St Benedict’s College gave themselves an excellent chance of survival after vital wins today.

St Benedict’s secured all three points on the road although they endured a nervous finish, holding on for a 3-2 win despite being three goals ahead by the 85th minute. And the Royalians whipped Signal Hill Secondary 4-2 in St Clair to move out of the relegation zone.

QRC are 11th in the league at present while Benedict’s are 12th.

The SSFL’s decision today to suspend Fyzabad Secondary means that just three more schools will be demoted from the top flight.

Speyside High, who have seven points and just two games left this season, are odds-on to join the “Fyzo Tigers” after they fell 3-0 at home to Carapichaima East Secondary today to go bottom of the table.

Signal Hill and Trinity Moka, who are 13th and 14th respectively, will be playing for all the marbles when they square off this Saturday from 3.40pm in Tobago.

Consequences of a defeat in Bourg Mulatresse today were not as dire but emotions still ran high as San Juan North and St Anthony’s squared off.

The journey to Bourg Mulatresse is always a challenging one for school teams, as the San Juan fans are among the most raucous in the league while the playing surface is also difficult to negotiate.

Today was no different but not for the first time a touch of Che Benny magic earned the “Westmoorings Tigers” the vital three points in an almighty dogfight. The former National Under-17 midfielder had a hand in all three goals, as his teasing free kicks created the first two while his 63rd minute penalty turned out to be the game winner.

“Given the climate, we knew how the game would have been,” St Anthony’s coach Ronald Daniel told Wired868, “and we adjusted to this. I think the boys gave a great performance and that’s why we came out victorious.

“No matter what, it’s always a tough time coming up to San Juan in any game you have to play because they have the backing of the crowd which [has] a big influence on the game.”

Daniel’s gritty Tigers never trailed in the contest and took a 2-1 lead into the half courtesy goals by ex-National Under-17 striker Jaydon Prowell and defender Nkosi Salandy.

And when, just past the hour mark, referee Hasely Collette spotted a hand ball in the San Juan area, many thought Benny’s spot kick would take the bite out of San Juan.

However, rugged defender Kyle Thomas gave San Juan a lifeline with a goal in the 65th minute following a goalmouth scramble to lessen the deficit at 3-2.

The hosts, who had not lost a 2017 Premier Division game before their 1-0 away loss to Naparima College last weekend, fell short in their attempted fightback, though.

Some San Juan fans were already heading for the exit when Collette awarded a second penalty to San Juan, only for goalkeeper Shawndell Byer to prompt a quick U-turn with a dramatic save against Benny.

In the end, though, the passion of the contest got the better of a few players as San Juan defender Kareem John reacted angrily to a foul near the sideline by opposing utility player Jesse Williams and a mini-fracas ensued as John tried sought immediate retribution.

By the time the matter was settled, Williams as well as the San Juan duo of John and Thomas had been given their marching orders.

The Tigers hope to march to their maiden Premier Division title, though, as they keep Naparima within their sights.

SSFL results

(Thursday 19 October)

San Juan North 2 (Tyrell Cameron 35, Kyle Thomas 65), St Anthony’s College 3 (Jaydon Prowell 30, Nkosi Salandy 41, Che Benny 63 pen) at San Juan;

Trinity College Moka 2 (Joshua Fraser 86, Saleem Henry 90+4 pen), St Benedict’s College 3 (Zion Broadbelt 16, Reuel Tyson 60, Jabari Jones 77) at Moka;

Trinity College East 3, St Augustine Secondary 0 at Trincity;

Speyside High 0, Carapichaima East 3 at Speyside;

QRC 4, Signal Hill 2 at QRC.

Matches to be rescheduled

Fatima College v Presentation College at Fatima;

St Augustine v Trinity College Moka at St Augustine;

Shiva Boys HC v St Mary’s College at Morne Diablo;

Trinity College East v Fatima College at Trincity.

Upcoming SSFL fixtures

(Saturday 21 October)

St Augustine Secondary v St Anthony’s College, 3.40pm, St Augustine;

Naparima College v Speyside High, 3.40pm, Lewis Street;

Presentation College v Trinity College East, 3.40pm, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium;

Carapichaima East v QRC, 3.40pm, Carapichaima;

St Mary’s College v Fatima College, 3.40pm, St Mary’s;

Signal Hill v Trinity College Moka, 3.40pm, Signal Hill;

St Benedict’s College v Shiva Boys HC, 3.40pm, Barrackpore;

Fyzabad Secondary v San Juan North, 3.40pm, Fyzabad.

