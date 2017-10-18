Dear editor: Brace for Shiva fire—hoses not included! Poet pens ode to Shiva Boys

“Cross after cross, shot after shot, beat after beat;

“They’re all rendered helpless as the Shiva fever stifles them with heat…”

Spoken word artist and Shiva Boys Hindu College staff member, Romero Gowrie, pens a word of defiance on behalf of the defending Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) champions.

Gowrie is a member of the One Mic Movement and was a National Youth Award nominee for excellence in Arts and Culture in 2014:

