Dear editor: Brace for Shiva fire—hoses not included! Poet pens ode to Shiva Boys

“Cross after cross, shot after shot, beat after beat;
“They’re all rendered helpless as the Shiva fever stifles them with heat…”
Spoken word artist and Shiva Boys Hindu College staff member, Romero Gowrie, pens a word of defiance on behalf of the defending Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) champions.
Gowrie is a member of the One Mic Movement and was a National Youth Award nominee for excellence in Arts and Culture in 2014:
I thought Shiva could not play at home or are they using a next ground.
Shawn they are using a ground in Morne Diablo.
OK
Naps, Presentation and Shiva games have been cancelled
Hahahaha I hear yuh Brian
Some teams just let their play do the talking Aaron.
Well Shiva kinda doing that seeing as they beat both those teams u named
Excellent piece, makes me want to see Shiva play
You should; since i did i havent missed a game #shiva.fever
Love it. I looking for an answer back from Naps and Pres lmao
Beautiful piece
Some time understanding your wrting style is real difficult
If only poets cud play!!
Santimanitay!