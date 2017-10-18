Home / Volley / Local Football / Dear editor: Brace for Shiva fire—hoses not included! Poet pens ode to Shiva Boys

Dear editor: Brace for Shiva fire—hoses not included! Poet pens ode to Shiva Boys

Letters to the Editor Wednesday 18 October 2017 Local Football, Volley 15 Comments

“Cross after cross, shot after shot, beat after beat;

“They’re all rendered helpless as the Shiva fever stifles them with heat…”

Spoken word artist and Shiva Boys Hindu College staff member, Romero Gowrie, pens a word of defiance on behalf of the defending Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) champions.

Gowrie is a member of the One Mic Movement and was a National Youth Award nominee for excellence in Arts and Culture in 2014:

Editor’s Note: See below for Wired868’s feature on Shiva Boys High School as well as on other SSFL Premier Division teams.

More from Wired868

Tags

AboutLetters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor
Want to share your thoughts with Wired868? Email us at editor@wired868.com. Please keep your blog between 300 to 800 words and be sure to read it over first for typos and punctuation.

Check Also

My revered teacher: Daly’s tribute to the late Father Roland Quesnel

There are co-incidences in life that it is sometimes difficult to treat merely as co-incidences. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 comments

  1. Lasana Liburd
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 5:38 pm

    https://wired868.com/2017/10/19/ssfl-under-the-weather-naps-shiva-boys-and-pres-games-postponed-others-should-proceed/

    Reply
  2. Shawn Babooram
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Naps, Presentation and Shiva games have been cancelled

    Reply
  3. Aaron Pollard
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 11:30 am

    Hahahaha I hear yuh Brian

    Reply
  4. Brian Jordan
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 11:28 am

    Some teams just let their play do the talking Aaron.

    Reply
  5. Richard Baboolal
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 6:50 am

    Excellent piece, makes me want to see Shiva play

    Reply
  6. Aaron Pollard
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 10:21 am

    Love it. I looking for an answer back from Naps and Pres lmao

    Reply
  7. Carol
    Wednesday 18 October 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Beautiful piece

    Reply
  8. Praim Harripaul
    Thursday 19 October 2017 at 1:11 am

    Some time understanding your wrting style is real difficult

    Reply
  9. Shawn Charles
    Wednesday 18 October 2017 at 11:47 pm

    If only poets cud play!!

    Reply
  10. Nigel Myers
    Wednesday 18 October 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Santimanitay!

    Reply
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved