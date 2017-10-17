T&T U-17 women fight back to hold Bermuda; Shabazz: We’re a step or two behind

The Trinidad and Tobago Women’s National Under-17 Team fought back from behind twice to eventually hold Bermuda 2-2 in the opening group match of the Caribbean Under-17 Championship match in Haiti last night, which serves as a qualifying series for the Uruguay 2018 Women’s Under-17 World Cup.

Bermuda got goals in both halves by Lei Lanni Nesbeth but the “Women Soca Warriors” had an answer each time as captain Sarah De Gannes grabbed the first equaliser with a shot from outside the box before substitute Aaliyah Prince rescued a point with an 89th minute item.

Trinidad and Tobago play their final group match against Jamaica on Friday while the “Reggae Girlz” will tackle Bermuda tomorrow night.

If the Women Warriors top the group, they will advance to the Caribbean Cup final and the 2018 CONCACAF Championships while a second placed finish would mean a second chance at advancing to the CONCACAF tournament via a third place play off.

They will be eliminated if they finish bottom.

National Under-17 coach Jamaal Shabazz, whose team got a scare in a 2-2 draw with Grenada in the earlier round, admitted that his troops have not impressed so far.

“It is clear that we are a step or two behind the teams in this tournament,” Shabazz told the TTFA Media. “It is our ability to stay organised and [our] grit and determination that is keeping us in the game. Where their legs ran out in this match they applied their hearts and we were able to get a point.”

TTFA press officer Shakira Thompson said several of the Trinidad and Tobago players were recovering from a bout of food poisoning, although this remains unconfirmed.

Prince said the players will be ready for Jamaica on Friday.

“It’s always a privilege to help my team and even though we wanted the win we are still happy to leave with a point,” said Prince, “now we have to put that game behind us and focus on Jamaica.”