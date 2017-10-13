Dear Editor: A ‘one-off holiday’ for First Peoples? Are they children of a lesser god?

“Is it really proper that, when the list of 14 public holidays includes Indian Arrival Day and Emancipation Day, Eid-ul-Fitr and Divali, there should be no annual national celebration of the autochthonous group?
“Is it really proper that, when the list of 14 public holidays includes Good Friday, Easter Monday, Shouter Baptist Day and Corpus Christi, there should be no annual national celebration of those aborigines the names of whose deities we have scarcely bothered to acknowledge, rarely to name?”
The following Letter to the Editor, which discusses the implications of giving the First Peoples no more than a ‘one off’ holiday in 2017, was submitted to Wired868 by Alana Abdool:
“If we know where we come from,” some unknown author has written, “we may better know where to go. If we know who we came from, we may better understand who we are.”
“To forget one’s ancestors,” a Chinese proverb warns, “is to be a brook without a source, a tree without a root.”
It is 2017 and Trinidad and Tobago is now 55 years independent as a nation. At this late juncture in our history, we have finally recognised the presence and the contribution of the First Peoples and marked it with a “one-off” holiday. Irony of ironies: As far as the number of public holidays is concerned, T&T is ranked in the top ten.
Of the dozen or so holidays that earn us that dubious honour, more than half are in recognition of religion, which, with a bible in one hand and a sword in the other, brought us salvation and destroyed our heritage.
Can we truly say that, as a nation, we have made the right choices in the age-old rivalry between heritage and religion? To what extent does our culture, in the best, broadest sense of that much mis-used word, reflect the values of the people native to these lands, who were here long before Iere became Trinidad and Tobago, as opposed to the values of those who came later?
Is it right to make a distinction between those who were first here, those who came here and those who were brought here? And how does a national heritage forged mainly by immigrants affect a native narrative?
Are these questions which, as we belatedly celebrate and honour the folk who originally peopled these two pieces of rock in the Caribbean Sea, are important to us?
I know my answer but it matters not. What matters is our answer, whether there are answers on which we all agree or on which there is wide consensus.
I have often wondered where Trinbagonians stand on the idea of a national heritage. It seems to me that the average Trinbagonian, moreso the first half of that word than the second, are less interested in why a national holiday exists than in that it exists.
Left to them, the issue of whether today’s holiday should be “one-off” or added to the annual listing to move us up into maybe the world’s top five is a non-issue; what is the argument against a permanent holiday, many seem likely to ask; their interest does not go beyond getting to “eat ah food” or making official the time-off that they are likely to take anyway.
But there are those for whom celebration of a shared heritage does take pride of place. And it is evident that, for them, the idea of heritage has deep and highly emotional roots.
I was engaged in a conversation one night with a Chinese colleague on Chinese alternative medical practices. When the discussion eventually drifted to personal reflections on what we have learned within our unique diasporas, I noted the influence of Asia on my own lineage, in which I take as much pride as in any other aspect of my heritage. Perhaps I made the point in a manner that seemed dismissive or condescending or somehow unsatisfactory. My interlocutor’s response, I remember well, was to chuckle.
“Would you like to sign a waiver on that?” he asked.
We both laughed and that was that. Without a word, we agreed to change the topic.
That was many years ago and I was still blissfully ignorant of the real impact of being raised in a multicultural society. In T&T, we tend to take so much for granted; in a place where every creed and race supposedly finds an equal place, ancestry, heritage, race relations matter little, if at all—except when it suits the politicians’ purposes to, in seeking to rule, divide.
And that brings us back to today’s First Peoples’ “one-off” holiday.
Is it really proper that, when the list of 14 public holidays includes Indian Arrival Day and Emancipation Day, Eid-ul-Fitr and Divali, there should be no annual national celebration of the autochthonous group?
Is it really proper that, when the list of 14 public holidays includes Good Friday, Easter Monday, Shouter Baptist Day and Corpus Christi, there should be no annual national celebration of those aborigines the names of whose deities we have scarcely bothered to acknowledge, rarely to name?
Surely these people, these peoples, do not deserve to be treated as if they are somehow children of a lesser god? How dare we argue that there are not enough of them to merit annual recognition when they are certainly not to blame for the smallness of their number?
I think today is a good time to reflect on what is the real message of the choice we have made, of the selective narratives we have perpetuated. Have we conspired to create an elitist society where what matters is only which group holds political and economic power and where those groups have little interest in anything other than their own rights and values?
Have we become so caught up in self-interest, in the interests of our narrow selves that we ignore the much broader interests of those without whom we would not be what we are?
My view is that, as responsible citizens, we have no choice but to honour our heritage. As responsible occupants of a land that was not originally ours, we must look beyond our noses, we must go beyond what is familiar and grant dignity to what is unfamiliar. We must examine, acknowledge and understand the scope of our heritage. We must be willing to ask hard questions and accept hard-to-swallow answers.
To do otherwise is simply tokenism, merely putting a rubber stamp on surface multiculturalism. And to do what we must requires patience, open minds and honesty. And discipline. And tolerance. And the political will.
Let us not forget the threat of becoming “a brook without a source, a tree without a root.” Nor should we forget that “if we know who we came from, we may better understand who we are.” And where, if anywhere, we are going.
For, I want to ask in closing, is treating the First Peoples as second-class citizens not to make a mockery of the National Anthem’s unequivocal affirmation that here every creed and race finds an equal place?
Or are we content to tacitly agree with the Orwellian injunction that all animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others?
A very good read…thought provoking…. the First Nations people’s of Canada are treated the same way…and they are a force to deal with as the courts are now recognizing their treaties and Crown land and money is now being mandated for them
Reading this crap and the mentality regarding holidays it would be simpler to make every day a holiday and then pick the days you want to work.
The suggestion is to give one of the existing holidays to them. Not to create a new one.
Of course that would be simpler. But is that the issue? I thought the writer was discussing what is fair and just, not what is easy.
Maybe it’s just me with my pedantic self.
Change boxing day to First People Day
They asked for a one off holiday
…and so we can’t give them more than they asked for even if they deserve it? You are ready for government, gyurl!
Isn’t it ironic that we who came thousands of years after, have conceded that we will let them have only one day, ever!
Believe we need a day to celebrate EVERYONE with a street parade with each ethnicity dressed in their traditional costumes, maybe pick a Sunday in a month in the year for this to recognise everyone, do not think we need another holiday but one of the holidays could be changed to maybe T&T Day to celebrate the nation and the people of the nation. Remember we were supposed to have Arrival Day but it was turned in Indian Arrival Day….not against the East Indians Arrival Day celebrations but it could be turned into a day to celebrate everyone.
I will be in all the parades
It is called carnival and is two days.
One of the finest and best written articles I have read in a very long time! HATS OFF Annalicia Caruth you should be very proud. I for one FULLY AGREE with all that you have said and hope that your article gets seen by the right people and that The First People’s (who’s DNA I proudly share) gets what is due to them and an annual holiday be given in their recognitition.
I totally agree,they deserve a whole lot . Make room for them.
WOW! I’m loving this article Lasana and I’m very appreciative that someone took the time to write it. I commend the individual and absolutely AGREE with all that she has said. I hope the Government has the good sense to make this important day and annual holiday as it is rightly deserved.
I thought it was a wonderfully thought provoking piece as well. Thanks so much Alana Abdool.
Lasana Liburd I should say thank you for allowing me the opportunity.
There are a lot of people in Trinidad AND Tobago who are descendants of the First People. I am one. I certainly do not bear the physical characteristics, but I know my history. Percentage of the population is therefore difficult to decipher, unless you are asking about pure breed, then the figure is zero, or close to it.
This is the question, isn’t it?
Would someone please tell me what is the percentage of the population are the first people?Thk you!
Let’s say they are minorities. Is it that minorities don’t deserve the same rights as the rest of the population?
Mr Liburd,I was enquiring for my granddaughter ,for her class project!!What do you mean????
Allison, judging on the the content of the story I thought you were giving a view on whether or not they DO deserve a holiday. So sorry for misreading your intentions.
Lisa Morris or Julie Jules, do you know the answer? Or can you tag someone who does?
Little over 2000 in Arima and I think the first peoples in South can be included in that figure . I’ll have to confirm with the Chief.
Thanks!
in the many conversations I’ve had with Chief on this topic , he believes that we have so many public holidays in tnt that having another one is too much for the business community….I guess that’s where we differ in our views about this topic…in my view as a proud descendant of the First Peoples of T&T, I preferred to have a permanent holiday and not a one-off which doesnt make much sense to me…mainly because the history needs to be told, the legacy to continue not for just for 1 year but every year.. some people say that FP no longer exist that we all died but we are still here..my grand father was “Carib” as we say in Trinidad and I would to see the legacy, the history, the mysteries unfold through Research done to allow FP the opportunity to take their place in our history books not just for FP but for our country ,not just for descendants but for all of trinbago also, how many people are going to remember this one-off? next year, the following year, & the year afterwards??? 10 year from now…the logic behind the one-off doesn’t make sense
Julie Jules and what if another holiday is taken off another group and given to the First People permanently. Would that be a good compromise?
which one? I don’t want it to result in bacchanal with other groups in our society…most holidays here are religious & ethnic/race related, the last thing we need is more war in this country
Julie one person mentioned Corpus Christi. Another mentioned Boxing Day… Dunno.
Corpus Christi is a RC holiday..I don’t think the RCC would sit by & allow this day to be taken away just like that because of what it means to the Church plus I don’t agree with it either..Corpus Christi to many RC people..Boxing day seems logical but the timing is all wrong..FP celebrations & all the plans cant be executed that time of the year for religious reasons as well as for the involvement of State officials, members of the diplomatic corp, visiting groups of indigenous peoples who take part in our celebrations to give their support will be available to come, they provide alot of support I know that for a fact. These have their own calendars of events in their own countries..For many who reads my comment here may not undertand why should this be important let me explain..the Carib Community would not be where it is without the involvement and support of indigenous peoples of our region..when the community emerged with a voice in the 1970s it was in part as a result of what was taking place with FP being marginalized and oppressed by colonizers and then came the independence movement. By the 1970s the indigenous world exploded, the voice of indigenous began to emerged including those in the region..with our Chief that;s what inspired him & those who passed on already to fight for the recognition of FP. So Boxing Day is not a possibility ..
Correct…it is only fair that indigenous peoples have a day…maybe, can switch with Corpus Christi holiday…
You cannot touch Corpus Christi
Why?
Anyone know who is Corpus Christi?
Who? Dear God. Google people Google.
I did, nothing of substance as to why he was awarded a public holiday in T & T.
This has to be a joke right. Right. 😂
No
Corpus Christi holiday is locked up in a treaty between the Spanish conquistadors and the British.
i think we can make room for a day to celebrate and honor the first people of our country. whether that means removing one or making the legislative adjustments to add another
True, and the decendents of the first peoples are much larger than accounted for..including myself whose grandmother was of Carib origin…I have fond childhood memories of their lifestyle.
Thank you!