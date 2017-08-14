Home / Volley / Global Football / USA rout T&T U-15s 6-0; Latapy’s troops eliminated from CONCACAF Championship

Trinidad and Tobago were eliminated from the CONCACAF Under-15 Championship with a game to spare after their second successive Group B loss today at the IMG Campus in Bradenton, Florida.

The young Soca Warriors were routed 6-0 by hosts, the United States, on the heels of a 4-0 loss to Costa Rica yesterday.

Ten goals conceded with none scored and zero points, the Warriors have no choice of advancing to the knock out stages. However, they can expect another tough test on Wednesday when they face a Canada team that will be aiming to ensure their own progress.

Canada lost 1-0 to the United States on Sunday but rebounded to beat Costa Rica today. So Canada and Costa Rica both enter their final group matches with three points and will be competing for one available spot alongside the US.

It was always going to be tough for Trinidad and Tobago to match them but head coach Russell Latapy has had the team in training for much of the year and there was an invitational tournament in Cayman Islands along with a pre-CONCACAF friendly by way of warm-up.

Trinidad and Tobago drew with Manchester City, DC United and Tampa Bay United with a solitary loss to Houston Dynamo before they faced international competition. But they still came up well short when the confederation’s championship kicked off.

Latapy’s own record as national youth coach, since he returned to Trinidad last September, has been humbling with defeats to Haiti and Jamaica and a solitary win over Bermuda at Caribbean Under-17 level last year before he picked up the National Under-15 Team.

In his defence, Trinidad and Tobago have played second fiddle to Jamaica and Haiti long before Latapy took up the reins while Costa Rica and the United States enjoy tremendous records against the twin island republic.

After Sunday’s loss, Latapy told the TTFA Media that his under-15 players have good technical quality but lacked in the areas of tactical awareness and game management.

“We are a much better team than we were earlier in the year,” said Latapy, “but we still need the experience of playing international games in which this here is part of the process.”

Trinidad and Tobago U-15 Starting Team (x USA): Trinidad and Tobago: 1.Jahiem Wickham (GK), 16.Marc Wharfe, 4.Antonio Chee Ting, 3.Darian Bradshaw, 13.Zachary Welch, 6.Jabari Lee (2.Randy Antoine 62), 9.Ezekiel Kesar (15.Adriel George 52nd minute), 8.Josiah Allen (5.Cephas St Rose 46), 11.Jaiye Sheppard, 10.Josiah Edwards (7.Jean-Heim Mc Fee 12), 17.Justin Araujo-Wilson.

Unused substitutes: 18.Kernel La Fon (GK), 12.Rhowen Stewart-Williams, 15.Adriel George, 14.Aamal Julien.

Coach: Russell Latapy

3 comments

  1. Earl Mango Pierre
    Tuesday 15 August 2017 at 3:23 am

    I wonder if they even took a shot at the opponents goal in the both games ? Them really good yes.

    Reply
  2. Stacy Hazel
    Tuesday 15 August 2017 at 3:21 am

    I don’t mind the losses, if the team is second best. i have a problem with the lack of goals. why play football if you can’t score goals?

    Reply
  3. Earl Mango Pierre
    Tuesday 15 August 2017 at 3:19 am

    Congratulations to my second sweetest country that is always serious and prepared to win plenty tournaments. and it is back to the drawing board for our Soca Worries. I wonder in what year to come will the TTFA Administration, our players and our bootleg coaches will get it right,and again they cannot even score 1 goal. Them really good yes.

    Reply
