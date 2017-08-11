CPL 17: Monday encore; TKR beat winless Amazon Warriors, move to top of table

The 100th six in this year’s Caribbean Premier League came off the bat of Denesh Ramdin at the Queen’s Park Oval on Friday night. It left the Trinbago Knight Riders needing three runs to reach the target of 157 set them by the Guyana Amazon Warriors. And Ramdin and his fourth wicket partner Colin Munro duly got them in the next over, the West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago wicketkeeper smashing the 101st off Roshon Primus to take the score to 163 for 3.

The seven-wicket win gave the home side their third win in the 2017 Caribbean Premier League this season and moved them into sole possession of the lead in the six-team standings. And it left the Warriors still waiting to open their account with three matches now completed.

The TKR chase did not start well, however. Brendon Mc Cullum, who often propels the early innings along at a rate of knots, departed off the first ball, crashing Tanvir into the safe hands of Gajanan Singh at point. The wheels might have come off for TKR if Umpire Langton Rusere of Zimbabwe had raised his finger in response to a confident LBW appeal against Munro off the second ball of the innings.

But Munro survived and took control. Together with Sunil Narine, he powered TKR to 72 for one off the six overs of the powerplay. Munro’s contribution was 46, Narine’s 21.

In the next over, Keemo Paul put Narine down at deep mid-off off Primus’ first ball. And then Primus did the same off the second ball. Narine finally contrived to give his hand away, lofting Jacobs high in the air to be caught by Jason Mohammed at mid-wicket for 23.

But TKR were already coasting towards their challenging target, reaching the 82 the Warriors had taken 10 overs to score with two overs to spare. Munro, whose second half-century of the tournament included five fours and five sixes off balls, finished on an unbeaten 70 to earn the Man-of-the-Match award. Ramdin provided the finishing impetus to end just eight runs shy of a half-century.

Earlier, Warriors opener Martin Guptill had looked in the mood to put the game out of TKR’s reach.

But Shadab Khan stopped him in his tracks with his first ball.

Khary Pierre had prevented Frylinck’s third ball from going for another six over long-on, leaping high to catch the ball on the boundary and tossing it back into the field. But when Guptill offered him a second chance at long-off, he held on to a low diving catch to end the rampant opener’s innings on 24.

Shadab’s spin twin, Sunil Narine, called into action in only the fifth over, cut short Babar Azam’s brief stay at the wicket. And Cooper called up for the last over of the powerplay, had Chadwick Walton caught by Brendon Mc Cullum off a skier.

The effect of Bravo’s astute juggling of his bowlers was to pull back the Amazons, going full tilt at 40 without loss after three overs, to a mere 51 for 2 after six. And 82 for 3 after ten.

But the visitors were able to almost double their score in the last ten overs, getting to 157 for the loss of only four more wickets. That meant that TKR would have to post the highest score in a T20 second innings in the last six matches at the venue to earn the victory.

In the end, they achieved that without too much trouble.

CPL 2017

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 156 for 7 (C Walton 36, M Guptill 24, R Primus 23; S Khan 4/28)

Trinbago Knight Riders: 162 for 3 (C Munro 70*, D Ramdin 42*; S Jacobs 1/31)

