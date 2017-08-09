Home / Volley / Global Football / Look Loy elected president as slate sweeps TTSL polls; set for TTFA Board position

Look Loy elected president as slate sweeps TTSL polls; set for TTFA Board position

Lasana Liburd Wednesday 9 August 2017 Global Football, Local Football, Volley 52 Comments

FC Santa Rosa head coach Keith Look Loy will serve as the first president of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL), after he was voted into office tonight at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Look Loy, who operated as the TTSL’s interim president for much of the year, defeated challenger Ryan Ottley by a count of 14 votes to eight with one spoilt ballot—according to informed sources. The TTSL is yet to officially declare the winner.

Photo: FC Santa Rosa coach Keith Look Loy (centre) talks to his players at halftime while then captain Jovan Rochford (right) has a drink of water during 2015/16 CNG National Super League (NSL) Premiership Division action against Club Sando Moruga at the Marvin Lee Stadium in Macoya.
(Courtesy Nicholas Bhajan/Wired868)

Ottley, the manager of the Defence Force Football Club, was the interim vice-president going into the election but he has now lost his place on the executive.

It was a clean sweep for Look Loy’s slate as the TTSL clubs also voted for Club Sando owner Eddison Dean as second vice-president and George Joseph, Clayton Morris and Colin Murray as ordinary members. Jameson Rigues, the Guaya United president, was elected unopposed as first vice-president.

Ottley’s own slate comprised Marvin Wilson as second vice-president nominee and Stephanie Guevara and Michael De Four who challenged for positions as ordinary members.

Look Loy will now immediately take up a role on the Board of Directors of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).

The current TTFA Board comprises David John-Williams (president), Joanne Salazar, Ewing Davis and Allan Warner (vice-presidents), James Toussaint (Central FA), Sherwyn Dyer (Eastern Counties Football Union), Karanjabari Williams (Northern FA), Richard Quan Chan (Southern FA), Anthony Moore (Tobago FA), Joseph Taylor (Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees Association), Sharon O’Brien (Women’s League Football), Wayne Cunningham (Eastern FA) and Sam Phillip (TT Pro League).

Photo: FC Santa Rosa coach Keith Look Loy reacts to action during his team’s 1-0 win over Marabella Family Crisis Centre in 2015/16 CNG National Super League action.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868

52 comments

  1. Size All
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 10:34 pm

    For yearssssss now only one set ah people fighting to control our nation soccer and although it plainly shown that they cant push the boundaries any further and they not stepping aside for anyone else to help our soccer and our soccer ain’t going up its going backwards

    Reply
  2. Trevor Bridglalsingh
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Well done now the work really begins .
    If you feel I can assist please let me know .

    Reply
  3. Roland Clarke
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Now that ist official will he still be head coach of his team ?

    Reply
  4. Nigel Roberts
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Congrats, Keith Look Loy! Maybe you can now impart some professionalism into that TTFA board.

    Reply
  5. Timothy Rochford
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Lasana Liburd thank you for making your page available for folks who need to vent, commend and/or critique. Albeit for obvious and/or different reasons. Much appreciated.

    Reply
  6. Marc Faces
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 11:47 am

    O Mark

    Reply
  7. Bass Cleff
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 11:37 am

    Fact is… HE NEEDS HELP!!! THAT IS FACT! And ppl like YOU who are like puppies around him who CANNOT or dare not suggest it are NO HELP to him and by extension… FOOTBALL!!! I’m done with you, it is too early, you have NO spine and therein lies our problem in society as a whole, supposed big men with NO TESTICULAR FORTITUDE! DAMIT!

    Reply
  8. Timothy Rochford
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 10:46 am

    My apologies folks, pleasant morning to you all.

    Reply
  9. Zoran Vranes
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 7:01 am

    Congrats to you Keith . I know you will do that job well. Good luck

    Reply
  10. Chabeth Haynes
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 5:09 am

    Oh is that what it is? People are afraid of him? What did his manifesto say? Vote me for or else?

    Reply
  11. Bass Cleff
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 5:01 am

    We sure as hell it’s not a crush lmao more like a crash lol… there’s also a theory for brown nosers, blind followers and lack of testicular fortitude… but not for this forum…

    Reply
  12. Timothy Rochford
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 4:51 am

    Have a good one folks and thanks for supporting the TTSL.

    Reply
  13. Timothy Rochford
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 4:50 am

    Hmm we have a theory for all this bitterness but that’s not for this forum. But I hear you too. My conscience is clear not sure about other people’s agenda though.
    #boyswillbeboys
    #loudandclear

    Reply
  14. Bass Cleff
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 3:59 am

    Good riddance to allyuh and that league… ppl must learn to lead by example… arrogance, ignorance and sport… not a good mix but i wish you all luck

    Reply
  15. Bass Cleff
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 3:57 am

    Good night boyyyyy soon to be man…hopefully… take care you pass in the rush or get hit with a chair when he unleashes the beast in him that comes so naturally… if it hasn’t happened to you already hence your obvious fear lol…

    Reply
  16. Bass Cleff
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 3:54 am

    Fortunately I don’t have to deal with the arrogance which was contained by force again tonight…then again ah guess all ah allyuh afraid of him becoz it’s frigjtening to think that you think he has the right attitude and temperament for the sport … and more frigjtening that you think that he’s the best person for the job but as a man and a friend at that you should suggest he gets some help for the sake of football… as opposed to finding this amusing shows a whole lot about your character yourself… man up son… don’t be afraid of him…

    Reply
  17. Timothy Rochford
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 3:28 am

    Buy your popcorn too my dear.

    Reply
  18. Jadeon Milan Gomez
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 3:11 am

    There will be a conflict of interest …he can’t be both

    Reply
  19. Chabeth Haynes
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 3:06 am

    This term is for four years? Waiting to see if he serves his full term or if he abandons the position in favour of the TTFA president post. That election is when? In two years and change?

    Reply
  20. Sachin Ranjitsingh
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 3:01 am

    Will he be taking someone under his wing to mentor ?

    Reply
  21. Pete Britto
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:59 am

    Congrats bro the man for the job blessing bro

    Reply
  22. Brian Jordan
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:52 am

    Most would agree that there are prevailing and overarching economic realities preventing all clubs in all leagues from being self sufficient at the moment and I know Keith has advocated for dialogue with the Pro League. That’s a pretty good starting point in my opinion. Have a good night.

    Reply
  23. Chabeth Haynes
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:37 am

    Promotion/relegation is a minor part of it. The major part is the constant reliance on the state for funding every year by privately owned entities. As I remember it, Keith Look Loy joined me in very strong criticism of pro league clubs going to the government and not working to become self sufficient. And then he went to the state himself for his club.
    Perhaps I’m the only weirdo who sees that as hypocritical.
    Oh well. ‍♀️

    Reply
  24. Bass Cleff
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:35 am

    It’s about the Rottweiler, the animal waiting to attack anyone who opposes him… but I’m not gonna get into any argument tonight all I ask is that you guys remember this discussion… it is inevitable… well unless counselling is sought… smh

    Reply
  25. Brian Jordan
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:32 am

    Is “the model” just about money? I believe it’s also about promotion and relegation and other elements missing from the Pro League, but I could be wrong.

    Reply
  26. Bass Cleff
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:32 am

    Football is in a sorry sorry state…what can I say… all these retirees just looking for another avenue to take what they cud get as if they dud not get enough under Jack while keeping their tails between their legs now all of a sudden they have integrity… well for the record integrity is EARNED… but I wait when he unleashes the beast in him…

    Reply
  27. Chabeth Haynes
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:26 am

    And if someone is blasting the model of the pro league and the state giving money to privately owned entities, why would you advocate for another bunch in a similar position to get state funding as well?

    Reply
  28. Chabeth Haynes
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:24 am

    Well then Brian Jordan, you weren’t involved in the same threads as I was.

    Reply
  29. Brian Jordan
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:23 am

    Funny enough, I never saw anyone in Super League blast the Pro League in a vacuum. I saw a question raised many times as to why support the Pro League and not the Super League and I agreed with that premise. That is, both leagues should be supported similarly financially.

    Reply
  30. Chabeth Haynes
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:17 am

    I can’t with you all anymore. I mean people come in here on the daily and blast DJW and Tim Kee before him but here we have super league clubs voting for someone who was constantly ranting against the pro league and that league taking money from the state but then in a most hypocritical move had the state pay his club’s 40k, or 45k or whatever it was fee for super league participation.
    I seriously don’t get you all. And I’m starting to think you all just criticise people when they’re not your friends and don’t really stand on principle.
    Steups. You all not serious about life nah.

    Reply
  31. Brian Springer
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:16 am

    Congratulations to Keith Look Loy and his team! Best of luck in taking the Super League upwards and onwards!!!

    Reply
  32. Brian Jordan
    Thursday 10 August 2017 at 2:13 am

    Congrats to the victorious slate! Time to get to work now..

    Reply
