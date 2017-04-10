Letter to FIFA: Our constitution is under attack! CFA, TTSL ask for protection from TTFA

The following Letter to the Editor on the behaviour of the David John-Williams-led Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) was sent to FIFA, CONCACAF and the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) on 6 April 2017 and copied to Wired868 by Central Football Association (CFA) general secretary Clynt Taylor:

To CONCACAF General Secretary,

Re: Assistance in Conducting an Extraordinary General Meeting in Trinidad and Tobago

Since June 2016 the Central Football Association (CFA), a regional member of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), has attempted to constitutionally replace its representative on the TTFA Board of Management after carefully following the requirements of the constitution of the CFA as approved by the TTFA. The TTFA Board of Management has consistently refused to accept the CFA democratic process and the rights of the CFA under the TTFA Constitution to replace their representative who has failed to effectively represent the CFA, throughout 2016. This representative was nominated to the Board by the outgoing Executive in 2015, days before leaving office. TTFA, under the leadership of President David John-Williams, has ignored the constitutional rights of its members for too long now. The Super League clubs, all members of the TTFA. met in January 2017 and passed a resolution forming a limited liability company called the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL). The resolution also included applying for status at the TTFA as a member. On January 8, 2017 a letter addressed to the TTFA was sent seeking membership. After several letters and failed meetings the TTFA has chosen to subvert the will of over twenty (20) members and have not acted on the petition for membership. This inaction jeopardises the future of the Super League which is scheduled to begin in June 2017. CFA has been forced to circulate a petition requesting an EGM in accordance with Article 29 (2) of the Constitution of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) (see attached), which states:

“The Board of Directors shall convene an Extraordinary General Meeting if a majority (more than 50%) of the Members make such a request in writing. The request shall specify the items for the agenda. An Extraordinary General Meeting shall be held within 30 days of receipt of the request, unless the agenda includes the election of members of the Board of Directors or the members of the Electoral Committee, in which case the Extraordinary General Meeting shall be held within 60 days of receipt of the request. “If an Extraordinary General Meeting is not convened within the indicated time, the Members who requested it may convene the Extraordinary General Meeting themselves. As a last resort, the Members may request assistance from FIFA and CONCACAF.”

This petition was supported by a majority of TTFA members (see attached list of supporting members), and identifies an EGM agenda of two issues, which have over a period of several months been an ongoing embarrassment for football in Trinidad and Tobago:

CFA representation on the TTFA Board, and; The recognition of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (see attached petition).

The TTFA, as the National Association, has a responsibility to protect and serve the needs of its members, and to work in harmony for the good of football. Instead the David John-Williams administration has employed evasive and delaying tactics to avoid acceptance of the expressed wish of members, both the CFA and the clubs identified in the attached document.

Our constitution is under attack and the aggrieved members believe the David John-Williams administration has grown comfortable in the expectation that CONCACAF and FIFA will provide support for this behaviour and not intervene in these explosive issues.

The CFA seeks assistance from FIFA under the Constitution of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, approved and sanctioned by FIFA, to have a representative sent to our country to act as an intermediary and to compel the Board of Management of the TTFA to resolve these two issues, and to respect the constitution and its members.

Without your intervention, football will again disgrace Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean in the local and regional media and before the world.

Your urgent intervention is requested. Please note that the matters highlighted in the attached agenda are time-sensitive, and require an urgent response and intervention.

Respectfully

Clynt Taylor

General Secretary CFA

Cc: FIFA, CFU, Media