National Security and Sport Ministers join FIFA president, Infantino, for exhibition match

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, Sport Minister Darryl Smith and Deputy Speaker of the House Esmond Forde are among special guests who will rub shoulders with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday afternoon in an exhibition match at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The game will kick off after a press conference scheduled for 4.15pm at the same venue.

Infantino, who was born in Switzerland but also holds Italian nationality, took part in a star-studded four-a-side event at the FIFA headquarters on his first day on the job, which included former football greats like Diego Maradona, Marcel Desailly, Lucas Radabe, Gabriel Batistuta, Carles Puyol, Walter Zenga, Eric Abidal and Trinidad and Tobago’s 2006 World Cup captain Dwight Yorke.

On Monday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) hopes to give Infantino another a fun outing with a contest between a FIFA/TTFA team and a Government/SPORTT outfit.

Infantino and TTFA president David John-Williams will head the FIFA/TTFA side which should also include: national coaches Dennis Lawrence, Stern John, Russell Latapy, Carolina Morace, Clayton Ince, Brian Williams, Stuart Charles-Fevrier and Ross Russell, as well as TTFA General Secretary Justin Latapy-George, Soca Warriors manager Richard Piper, technical director Muhammad Isa and elite youth program coordinator Jamaal Shabazz.

The opposing team will be headed by Smith, Dillon and Esmond Forde and includes: Anthony Blake, Joel Gibbons, Dwayne Richardson, Tyrone Marcus, Cindy Cupid, Richard Smith, Garvin Warrick, Dexter Skeene, Omar Hadeed, Francis Lovell, Maylee Attin-Johnson, Leonson Lewis, Jomo Pitt and Jason Williams.

The game will comprise of two 15 minute halves.

Infantino, who lands in Piarco at 10am, will also make courtesy calls on President Anthony Carmona and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at 11.15am and 12.15pm respectively.