Rowley in Leggings: Live Wire considers PM’s advice on spotting murderers

When you have just finished sermonising, in the wake of a murdered young woman, and the first person to offer you a “thumbs up” is ex-Port of Spain Mayor Raymond Tim Kee… Maybe you didn’t appeal to the target audience you had in mind.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley began his public speaking tour entitled “14 Conversations with the Prime Minister”—the adjective ‘condescending’ is understood—at the Maloney Shopping Centre last night where he suggested that victims of domestic violence need to take a good hard look at themselves in the mirror.
Presumably through swollen eyes.
“You call on the Prime Minister to do something about crime: I’m not in your bedroom, I’m not in your choice of men. You have a responsibility to determine who you associate with and know when to get out and the State will try to help.”
Maybe PSA boss Watson Duke should call Keithos as an expert witness if his own alleged sexual misconduct matter reaches to the High Court.
It was like “Life in Leggings” for misogynists—and clearly delivered by a man who forgot that his own temperament has been compared to that of a Rottweiler and raging bull. Considering Rowley’s own past indiscretions with tea cups, would his family have themselves to blame if he hits someone with a saucer around the dinner table?
But then, arguably, Keithos was following the same line of thought as when he bouffed citizens for expecting the Government to improve their living conditions from taxpayers’ dollars and insisted they fend for themselves.
Murders, Keithos implied, start with the poor judgment of the murder victim. Why else would a murder victim associate with a murderer other than if they want to be murdered? It kinda makes sense if you don’t think about it.
Or, to use his logic in another setting, should the homeowner shoulder blame for not making his house burglar proof if a thief gets in?
The Prime Minister is clearly on a roll. The problem is he is going downhill. No doubt, he has acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams for company in that race to the bottom.
As always, the Prime Minister’s supporters begged citizens to look past his ‘in-eloquence’—or ‘alternative manners’—for a grain of sensibility in his comments.
But just how do you know the man who gave you a ‘sweet eye’ at a party or on the maxi stand is a murderer if he hasn’t actually murdered anybody yet? Is Keithos giving dating tips now? And what is his fascination with the bedrooms of strange women?
Based on the prevailing mood of anxiety, Mr Live Wire feels compelled to publish a survival dossier with warning signs that a potential murderer or abuser is in your midst:
Arms: Murderers find these very handy in grabbing, subduing or attacking victims;
Testicles: Rapists are rarely spotted without them;
Legs: Great for getaways and can also be used as weapons;
Head: These are often used to devise murderous schemes or, in the case of mindless political fanatics, to headbutt victims.
So your best chance of safety in these perilous times is to surround yourself with headless people who have no balls, cannot grasp anything happening around them and are incapable of standing on their own two feet.
No doubt, Keithos has chosen his Cabinet wisely then.
Soca artist Bunji Garlin took a notably different stance to his Prime Minister:
“We need to teach some of them males to be men too. Let us defend the women. Nobody say it is going to be easy [but] it’s our women, we have to defend them. If you going out the road and you see a man roughing up a woman in the public… Soldier, rally and get help, because that woman could die right there.”
Garlin gets it. And that from a young man who puts on a mask and goes to work in an alcohol-laced, sexually-charged, adult-only environment.
But then even soca fetes are conducted on a higher moral plane than Parliament these days. Hands up if you think Gerald Ramdeen or Darryl Smith could get past the screening process at some of today’s all-inclusive parties.
In the midst of the furore, President Anthony Carmona is probably relaxing with a glass of presidential wine. Nobody is studying him and his nani right now.
My argument for the PM is this:
The Prime Minister was building the sound case of the sorry state of affairs within the police service where the Detection Rate is abysmally poor. He hinged his statements to those of the Min. Nat. Security who had previously said that proper policing was built on the pillars of Prevention, Deterrence, Investigation, Detection and Prosecution .
The PM in this context was referring to the record number of murders in January this year and he was saying that 1/3 of those murders were domestic related. There would be an additional unnecessary burden on the police service who already lack the detection capability with situations that CANNOT BE PREVENTED (because obviously it is domestic and private). The Prime Minister in this context was offering common sense advice of prevention. That was SERIOUSLY manipulated by the press and feminist groups.
This. So good
Thanks Ria. ☺️
At least you get it. Your fellow men were starting to scare me there for a minute. Don’t defend the indefensible
I feel like there is a mental block there on that issue. Not sure what it will take to move it.
Ria Mohammed-Davidson…you were concerned about the men? I am concerned about the women defending such a statement. I have been reading the comments on other pages, and the support is scary! In Trinidad, we are our sister’s keeper only applies if it relates to defending our fellow women against Trump, it seems.
Y does he look like like an ass
Wait he is an ass
Many are commenting on the statement , without hearing it themselves in the first , and just following on what others might have said. If one followed the train of thought , he was commenting on the different ways in which a government can help , spoke about protection orders and the like , and then he mentioned that he cannot get into someone’s bedroom or make a decision for them. Simply put , the private decisions made by couples cannot be legislated. Researchers have found that for every twenty odd instances of abuse , only one is reported. This is a startling statistic. If a woman has made a bad decision , and becomes the subject of abuse , then the onus rest upon her with the appropriate support system , to be encouraged to report the abuse and see the perpetrator brought to justice. There are many cases where the victim through intimidation , has gone back on their initial report and eventually dropped charges. This results in almost certain recurrence of the atrocity. The woman has got to be encouraged , as the old people say , to ” measure twice and cut once” when choosing a partner. At the first sign of the propensity for violence of any kind , a report has to be made and a decision made. What was said by the PM was an admonition from a parent and father to the woman who may find herself in an undesirable situation. That she must never feel that she’s in an irreversible situation. Just as the decision was made among consenting , adult parties , a reversal can also be made.
Sheep just love to go with the flock. No independent analysis and conclusion.
“Comments were taken out of context!” – office of the PM.
Hilarious. It is Rowley’s failure to appreciate context that caused the problem in the first place.
And that is being kind and not assuming that he was trying to deflect from the government’s failure to address crime.
Lasana, not withstanding the economic factors, what is your take on the impact a state of emergency will have on the current state of crime. Will it be an ‘abject failure’ as the last time as our PM put it
I don’t think a state of emergency will have any impact whatsoever because it isn’t a crime fighting measure. It will affect the freedom of movement of everyone, including criminals.
And, when it ends, things will return to their previous state.
Lasana Liburd…I think people are asking for an SoE just for some immediate relief. The last SoE worked in reducing crime, it just moved to different places and at different times. The problem with it was the manner in which it was carried out. I would hope if/when such a measure is used, that other long term measures are also put in place. We need to take drastic action for immediate relief, but ensure long term workable measures are put in place. Nothing less is adequate right now.
For me a SoE is not a solution. It is an admission that the government has no solution.
If that is all they have, then let us sit and start this country over from scratch starting with the constitution.
Dissolve Parliament and create a framework for the people to decide on how we move forward.
Both parties would have taken us as far as they can.
Ahm…So we putting the future of the country in the President’s hands? Lol.
Donald Trump of Trinidad
Realty hurts
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/feb/07/putin-approves-change-to-law-decriminalising-domestic-violence?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Wow…different cultures
Coming soon to the USA
Putin and Trump… Brothers from different mothers.
Lasana Liburd…we forget Snowden in Russia? Wonder what, if any, secrets they may now have? And Obama did not pardon him although there was a petition to do so recently.
Lol..y’all sick …only negative we can focus on lol
I am sorry for Rowley. The problems are legion and the incompetents with whom he surrounded himself look to him for answers which he simply does not have. All the time he spent in opposition was spent, as Ralph Maharaj keeps saying, not working to get prepared for government but waiting to get his hands on the government.
We’re doomed, people. Put this in your pipe and smoke it: we made the RIGHT choice in 2015, of that there can be no doubt.
So when did we make the wrong choice? In 2010, of course. The rut started, you might say, when we choice the Rott over his predecessor.
And we’re reaping the whirlwind.
Lasana you have patience like Job and guts like a calabash to keep that exchange going for so long. We in deep if this is a prevailing view
Lol
Liburd, How do you stay out of jail, boy? There has to be a law that allows them to put your a… behind bars fuh much less than this.
But truth be told, I hope they don’t find it.
As do, I suspect, thousands of women out there.
In this country, the victim is always to blame… Man murdered = must have been involved in a gang/drugs/etc. Woman murdered = she encouraged it by dressing wrong/being in a relationship with the wrong kind of man etc. etc.
Best I start killing people, because apparently killers are the only ones NOT responsible for their actions…
will do you one better. long time now i want to start killing people. and i am willing to get paid for it. on contract. on retainer. on assignment. with degrees
That’s true. Whenever they say drug related or person known to police, we know what they are implying. And we can only take their word for it most times.
Its crazy that we literally hold our breath when we read the news – as soon as we’ve justified why the person DESERVED their death, then we can relax and go back to life as normal… #wejamminstill
Natalia Dopwell…that is the problem I have. We try to justify the unjustifiable! Because in our minds, life has to make sense. Some old people who don’t know better try to teach us about consequences. Thus leaving us poorly prepared for this society we have been thrust in, where we still wait in vain hope for people to do their jobs-deal with the criminal element (white collars and violent criminals) and return us to our mental comfort zone.
It kinda makes sense if you don’t think about it.
Lol. Unfortunately for most educated adults, life need to make some kinda sense lol.
question. why if there is murder, 2/3rds are ignored but the 1/3 is focused and the women signaled out to blame and responsible. how that work> who does that? . does that constitute misogyny. ?
Are the other victims not to blame??
why are you all letting rowley define/redefine/deny truths? change the conversation?
So now not the govt is responsible for their jobs but women for allowing and causing crime??? did i get that right. at least one thirds of the murder???
A perfect piece of satire to describe how we women feel after being abused by our Prime Minister last night. Helpful tips.
Just forget it.
Let people date who they want…parents just forget about nurturing your girls or boys not to associate with people who have criminal tendencies.
Just do what you want T&T…be happy!
If you and your loved ones can tell not only everyone who HAS criminal tendencies but also everyone who WILL have criminal tendencies, then you have a special gift Kirwin.
Fact is, courses in public speaking teach you to identify your audience. Keep in mind the position of the person speaking the head of the national security council (if that still exists?) on a public, televised forum on a topic of crime-violent and in a public space-and that is the insensitive, ineffective response to said question. And we okay with letting it slide? Or defending it?
The point is some situations are avoidable and some situations are almost evident.
The call is to control and stunt the almost evident ones,
Lasana you can’t tell someone who has abusive or criminal tendencies ?
Lasana Liburd well said. We criminalise actions not thoughts!
Note the word “everyone” Kirwin. What signs of abusive tendencies did the MovieTowne killer show?
Can you state what displays of anger lead to murder and which ones don’t?
If you are speaking without information and in broad terms, as the Prime Minister was, what do you think would be a sensible way of approaching that topic?
Lasana Liburd, what I don’t understand about that situation, the woman was at work. The guy came on the premises and then incident took place. He working in a food place to be walking around with a weapon? Because ‘domestic’ to me implies in your home-in the heat of the moment. If you leave home with a weapon to carry out this violent act, then it’s downright murder!
Let’s just say, for argument’s sake, that there are cases where women recklessly put themselves into harm’s way Kirwin.
What about the cases when the victims did no such thing and are now rightfully insulted by the PM’s stance?
Are they collateral damage in the PM’s war against those “reckless” victims of domestic violence?
And the woman went outside because he was bringing her car back for her.
Lasana it is impossible to tell everyone.
But there are situations that can be avoided.
Would you allow or encourage a loved one to continue a relationship with someone who interacts with drugs and ammunition or constantly uses abusive language ?
Kirwin, did the Prime Minister not making a general sweeping statement about domestic violence?
You don’t think that criminals or people capable of causing serious bodily harm (worse case murder) have very similar traits and behavior ?
Clearly you’re a criminologist. Do you think that all abusers can be identified by a checklist Kirwin? Has that checklist been circulated?
Have all victims of domestic violence this year been cases where women failed to observe said list?
Just what are you basing your stance on exactly?
Lasana I said earlier not all situations are the same, some situations are controllable and avoidable but some of the victims refuse to get out…eventually leading to their sad demise
Will you watch a loved female of yours constantly associate with someone who has criminal tendencies ?
I did not say all Lasana. Not all situations are the same.
There are obvious avoidable one’s where people simply not being smart.
And that is not a gender specific comment.
If the PM-as head of security council-had used the opportunity to express empathy, and offered sound advice to victims or potential victims on programmes, polices and measures to assist, he would have come out smelling roses. But clearly his incompetence is becoming more and more apparent. He should review the manifesto on crime. There is still time to get working. Keep in mind the public is becoming increasingly frustrated by growing violence, where we feel like our women are under attack.
You don’t berate all because of a few Kirwin. That’s one. Second, I would give my loved one my opinion on her partner. But that doesn’t make her an accessory to her own murder though.
When you speak about criminal tendencies, you must have a very narrow idea of what that is. We have people with criminal tendencies from the President’s house come down.
Think you pretending to not know what I mean.
If you can’t tell a situation is dangerous and you should avoid or get out of it for your own good…I’m sorry for you my friend.
If you think you can always spot a potential killer and that persons are bear some responsibility for their own murders…
Like I said, if you know how to tell someone with current AND future criminal tendencies, I hope you share it with the group.
But the PM’s statement is practically the definition of victim blaming.
What we need to be doing Kirwin is making this place intolerable for domestic abusers. Not trying to blame victims. Who does that help?
Will that encourage more women to speak up or less? What you do know about the lengths many go to so as to avoid harm and still end up hurt or killed?
You can’t just speak on a haunch here.
I don’t think it’s blaming victims, I think it’s asking people to be smart.
Secondly I agree measures should be put in place to make domestic violence intolerable but in the interim what is going to be done ? That will take years to happen.
And if you think people who have potential to commit criminal acts like murders l, use of drugs and drug trafficking, burglary, kidnapping etc don’t share similar traits and behaviour it doesn’t make sense we continue debating
Lasana, again, some situations are definitely unavoidable but some are avoidable
why all this long talk and thread.
ehnt rowley bellowed his way, rough up, yelled, crassed, offended, was in the gutter, talk about women body parts and cyat and who dog, and what else and you all STILL chose that man. He is the first chosen of all men chosen, by women and men???
so what it is?
what more again?
and in case you dont know all that IS VIOLENCE eh.
everything is a continuum
talk about spying violent tendencies.
Whew
Kirwin, it is really laughable to think that violent people can be spotted as easily as a drug pusher. You tend to spot violent people when they commit violent acts and that is often too late.
So Rowley, as Prime Minister, was speaking only to women who were involved in avoidable risky relationships?
Think about what you are saying a little yes Kirwin.
Lasana, if you can’t observe and connect behaviour then you yourself may be a victim of that type of behaviour.
I’ve said it more than once. Not all situations are the same but there are the avoidable situations.
If you can state that violent people are only spotted when they commit violent acts that is a very sad situation. Because you’re saying is absolutely no sign prior to that this person could be violent…I think that’s pretty naive
Awareness = avoidance
I look for what I get then Kirwin.
If you did the eulogy for the family killed at the pbr in the vehicular accident, you might state that drivers need to be mindful and look both ways–even when they have the green light–to prevent themselves from being killed.
And then you will stand your ground based on anecdotal evidence.
People who know why that message might be inappropriate on THAT day in THAT funeral would understand the point I’m making.
Lasana the victim was in an unavoidable situation there…nothing much they could’ve done to not be a victim…she did not have much input into the outcome
And what about in MovieTowne? The PM spoke right after her murder. Her death was on everyone’s lips.
Does she bear responsibility for her own murder? Did she deserve a dose of victim shaming?
Lasana yuh mixing oil and water.
No one deserves to be murdered.
But you have a responsibility to yourself to protect yourself.
Rowley spoke to the responsibility of the victim… Meanwhile the murderer just walked out of MovieTowne and is at large…
I think it is a matter of courtesy and understanding the power and context of addresses made by the Prime Minister.
A young woman’s throat is slit and he stands up and lectures women about taking responsibility for who they let into their bedroom.
So what is his message there to Jamilia?
You take from that what you will Kirwin. I know what I took from it.
Kirwin Weston..absolute agree that we should take responsibility for our actions. But unfortunately Jamila is not here to make a different choice. And women can only act with information at hand and with the resources available. But the issue is time and place. And in his position as head of security council. At any other time, we may have been able to say good advice. Not the day after such a gruesome incident.
Is like the day after flugtag and I attend a funeral for one of the drowned victims and say, but they shoulda know if they can’t swim not to go on a overloaded boat. What use that advice is then? The solution is to put policies in place, educate ppland enforce legislation.
Lasana so what you suggest ? What is your advice to women of the nation ?
Nerisha I totally understand where you coming from, but this should’ve been said a long time ago.
Either way there are women out there who needs to hear it.
Rather than be hypersensitive about the statement, people should grasp the true meaning of the statement which is to protect yourself.
One way to protect yourself is not to indulge or remain in abusive or potentially abusive situations.
How do you know that the majority of the victims were not killed by their exes Kirwin? That would suggest that they did leave the relationship.
Like I said your stance must be based on more than idle talk. And I don’t think Rowley considered any data or spoke to the relevant counsellors before speaking either.
Advice to women is practically worthless if you are not doing everything in your power to make things intolerable for abusers. What has Rowley done?
You want me to tell the women to try not to get beat up or killed? These are adults star. You don’t get the condescension here?
Women are being killed and looking for support and you’re asking about the appropriate lecture for them?
It is just addressing the issue from the wrong end. It’s not about women being stupid or smart but about the law doing its job.
And I doubt you can say that in even the majority of cases the women were stupid and the law did its job.
Killed by exes Lasana ?
Come on, let’s not get naive, we all know how it goes down in T&T.
I don’t think the advice is worthless.
Legislation or not, a certain level of responsibility is on the individual to avoid dangerous scenarios and relationships.
Legislation present and a man kill a woman…the victim still dead, no legislation and murder takes place, victim still dead. Then what…anyhow you twist it…choose yuh men wisely.
And ah don’t mean you eh =D =D =D
Lol. So if a woman finds out a man has violent tendencies and leaves him and he kills her anyway, then she is responsible for not leaving sooner?
Kirwin, this is nothing but a politician trying to avoid responsibility. Do you think Rowley would have made the same speech if he was Opposition Leader?
Political or not is null to me.
My position is nothing is wrong with the statement.
Context is everything. And I say because of that context there is plenty wrong with it.
I don’t see it as put of context…
What do you mean? The context I refer would the recent murders allegedly committed by persons who once had a relationship with the victim. And, in particular, Jamilia who was killed two days ago.
In that context, Rowley was out of place to suggest that the victim bears responsibility for possibly once letting the alleged killer into her bedroom.
The context is women in general need to wake up and smell the coffee…and yes victims have a responsibility unto themselves.
You go do bungee jumping and fall off then blame the park for your injuries na
As I said not all situations are avoidable but some definitely are
You are comparing bungee jumping to entering a relationship. And yet you don’t appreciate what that comparison really means for women and their vulnerability.
One day, we will get to where we all agree that there is no excuse for men to abuse women and have no doubt as to the only guilty party in cases of domestic abuse.
Yes it is comparable because they’re both risky situations.
I do not condone violence against anyone, and no way I believe women deserve that treatment
All I’m saying is be wise and avoid situations where you put yourself at risk
And I’m saying if you think they both bear comparable risk then that says a lot about the issue we should really be addressing. And it is not the behavior of the women.
Yuh loss meh
What’s your advice to our nation’s women Lasana ?
Lasana Liburd…as a man, Kerwin may not understand the vulnerabilities of women. We cannot ignore the psyche of women who grow up in abusive homes who subconsciously repeat those mistakes, or who may not even believe they are worthy of healthy, non-abusive relationships.
My problem is there are women who agree with his statement. And we both understand and agree it’s about context, time and position-he is the PM and head of the security council saying this the day after a public and gruesome murder.
As I said on another post, to put it in perspective Kirwin Weston, if such a question is asked, the response is worthy of an infant rather than a university graduate. Any normal human being would express empathy with families who are victims of crime, not blame them.
@lasana Liburd, do you recall the letter sent asking young ppl to please desist from crime? How’s that working out for him? Does the country have faith in this man to deal with the crime situation given these incidents?
There is no us and them. I won’t feel it necessary to tell you as a grown man to take care of yourself and I don’t see the need to lecture grown women about the obvious either.
My advice to our nation’s women is to reject insincere patronizing.
What letter Nerisha? Calling them monsters?
Can you expand on insincere patronizing Lasana ?
Lasana Liburd…I can’t recall if it was a letter or press release, to be honest, but basically calling on young people to turn away from crime. If I remember correctly, it was just after the young schoogirl was found.
Again Nerisha, it is not blaming.
And yes I understand some of the complications about the vulnerabilities of women.
All I’m saying is that some situations are avoidable
Lasana you won’t see the need because we (men) aren’t the victims most times for this type of abuse
Ok Nerisha. I can’t remember it. Kirwin you said a message for the women not the men. So don’t worry if you don’t understand. Lol.
And a media colleague broke up with a girlfriend last year and she snuck into his apartment with a knife and a stated intention to carve him up. Thankfully his neighbor alerted him.
The Prime Minister would no doubt have said that he has to take responsibility for who he let into his bedroom too.
Or does Rowley only care about women’s bedrooms? Lol.
Anyway that message was for women. My message for you would be different! 😁
while i think boys need to be socialized differently and the message needs to be to tell men to not rape or abuse women…
but yuh see this.see this? “If as woman you are going to meet/in a relationship with a man and you have to do it on the DL because you KNOW if you tell your friends/family they will ask you if you’re insane…. #CheckYuhself #DohBeDotish” It is a VERY real happenstance outchea this rounds eh…so I’ll repeat #CheckYuhsel #DohBeDotish