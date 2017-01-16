Home / Volley / Global Football / Letter to Editor: The CFU’s ‘ridiculous rule change’ is what cost T&T a Gold Cup spot

Letter to Editor: The CFU’s ‘ridiculous rule change’ is what cost T&T a Gold Cup spot

“It is to be noted that if this regular system was used—as with all previous and present FIFA qualifying league tournaments, including the present World Cup qualifiers—our National Team would have won the [Caribbean Cup qualifying group] between themselves, Dominic Republic and Martinique.

“[In that competition, then coach Stephen Hart’s team acquired] four points along with Martinique but would have qualified automatically for the Gold Cup by having a superior goal difference.”

The following Letter to the Editor on the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) rule change, which means that all matches must be played until there is a winner, was sent to Wired868 by ex-National Security Minister Gary Griffith:

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Nathan Lewis (left) looks for support during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Nathan Lewis (left) looks for support during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

The last thing that football supporters want to hear are perceived excuses for their team not qualifying or winning a tournament. But it must be brought to the attention of all, that the Caribbean Football Union must be taken to task for their ridiculous plan at the recent CFU Gold Cup qualifying tournament of the “every game must have result.”

This was in total contrast to all FIFA International tournaments whereby the winners are decided via most points accumulated per game, followed by goal difference, then goals for, and then the head to head result—if the other three factors are also tied.

It is to be noted that if this regular system was used—as with all previous and present FIFA qualifying league tournaments, including the present World Cup qualifiers—our National Team would have won the [Caribbean Cup qualifying group] between themselves, Dominic Republic and Martinique.

[In that competition, then coach Stephen Hart’s team acquired] four points along with Martinique but would have qualified automatically for the Gold Cup by having a superior goal difference.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Levi Garcia (left) tries to escape from Dominican Republic right back Carlos Martínez during 2017 Caribbean Cup qualifying action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 5 October 2016.
(Courtesy Nicholas Bhajan/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago winger Levi Garcia (left) tries to escape from Dominican Republic right back Carlos Martínez during 2017 Caribbean Cup qualifying action at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 5 October 2016.
(Courtesy Nicholas Bhajan/Wired868)

But instead, the CFU decided to proceed with the most ridiculous plan of insisting that every game must have a winner, which was not only impractical for a league tournament but caused possible avenues for match fixing and teams even deliberately attempting to lose to then qualify.

Going into the last game of the Gold Cup play off against Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago needed to win by two clear goals to top the group. And, because of this new rule, the two goal win could have been in regular time or the added 30 minutes extra time—if the score was level at regulation time.

So, because of this ridiculous format established by the CFU and with the score tied at 2-2 with a minute to go, it benefited Trinidad and Tobago NOT to score, so they could go into extra time to get 30 minutes to score two goals.

This then meant that it would have been to an opposing team’s advantage—Haiti, in this case—to have their opponent score on them and they lose the game, so they would qualify.

Had the Haiti coach known this, he could then have easily directed his team to score an own goal with seconds left in the game and deliberately lose 2-3 in full time, to avoid having T&T acquire a full 30 minutes to score the two clear goals needed.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team head coach Tom Saintfiet (left) cheers on hattrick hero Shahdon Winchester during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Haiti at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 8 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team head coach Tom Saintfiet (left) cheers on hattrick hero Shahdon Winchester during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Haiti at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on 8 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

Likewise, the T&T coach may well have told his team not to score with a few minutes to go, so he would get the 30 minutes extra time to score the two goals needed.

It shows that this format can be manipulated, can cause match fixing and open the windows for poor ethics to ensure qualifying, which cannot be good for the sport.

Our nation has not qualified for the Gold Cup because administrators in CFU decided to do their own thing—outside of FIFA’s usual League regulations—and their shortcoming should be exposed, which would  ensure that they do not repeat such blunders in the future.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Adrian Foncette (left) reaches for the ball while defenders Maurice Ford (centre) and Radanfah Abu Bakr look on during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Haiti at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Adrian Foncette (left) reaches for the ball while defenders Maurice Ford (centre) and Radanfah Abu Bakr look on during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Haiti at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

Editor’s Note: FIFA has proposed using the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) format for deciding group matches in the 2026 World Cup, when the tournament will be expanded to 48 teams for the first time.

Trinidad and Tobago would have finished unbeaten in the Gold Cup playoffs under Tom Saintfiet without the CFU tournament rule change. However, they would still have failed to qualify with two points—while Haiti and Suriname would have finished with four points and one point respectively.

18 comments

  1. Wayde Gibbs
    Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 12:36 am

    I hear you but the fact is that T& T football is at a very low stage and that’s what we need to fix.

    Reply
  2. Carl Phillip
    Monday 16 January 2017 at 10:48 pm

    In a CFU qualifying tournament held in Barbados in 1994, similar rules lead to the farce of Barbados scoring on Barbados (when playing against Grenada. The current President of the Grenada FA played in that game; he is now a Vice President with CFU.

    Reply
  3. Malik Johnson
    Monday 16 January 2017 at 9:59 pm

    The rules applied to the same three teams …la la or not ….. and we came dead last …… the rules were la la just like our team …. 🙁

    Reply
  4. Carlos Lee
    Monday 16 January 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Agree that the rules might be questionable, but to say after the fact it caused us to not qualify is pure foolishness.

    Reply
  5. Keith Look Loy
    Monday 16 January 2017 at 8:51 pm

    ..Nah. We didn’t deserve to qualify. But the rule is crap..

    Reply
  6. Carlos Lee
    Monday 16 January 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Wait – I thought we didn’t qualified because we played pure shit. What kind ah dotish excuse is this? Lasana you give that man space to write that kind of crap? Smh

    Reply
  7. Gary
    Monday 16 January 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Rule change or not….we should have beaten Martinique. No excuses.

    Reply
  8. Nate Ainsley Noel
    Monday 16 January 2017 at 8:47 pm

    True Darin, utter rubbish!!!!

    Reply
  9. Darin Lewis
    Monday 16 January 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Allyuh just buttering it up. Is level shit. These people just messing up the beautiful game. Steups

    Reply
  10. Keith Look Loy
    Monday 16 January 2017 at 8:33 pm

    . FIFA hasn’t decided to use the CFU format Lasana. CFU was used a guinea pig for this nonsenical rule that will be applied in the new “wash yuh foot and jump een” World Cup of 2026. And CFU leaders praising this. Caribbean people to the slaughter..

    Reply
  11. Malik Johnson
    Monday 16 January 2017 at 8:31 pm

    We didn’t qualify because we lost both games …simple….. absolute pile of lala!! Weren’t the other teams exposed to the same rules as well …..la la land!!

    Reply
  12. Nigel Myers
    Monday 16 January 2017 at 8:28 pm

    The rules were definitely some jackass rules.

    Reply
