No comment! Wired868 addresses wall of silence on the TTFA’s new coach hunt

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s board of directors are due to meet on Wednesday and, almost certainly, the National Senior Team coach will be selected then.
Maybe. The TTFA, as has been the norm under new president David John-Williams, remains as fiercely secretive as a cult with members petrified of speaking on the record for even the most mundane questions.
Today, TTFA general secretary Justin Latapy-George refused to say when the last board meeting was held.
“No comment at this time,” said Latapy-George.
“You do understand that you are effectively the CEO of the TTFA, according to the constitution?” asked Wired868.
“Yes,” he replied.
“And that we are not asking what happened in the meeting but just whether there was one?” asked Wired868.
“I do not have any comment to make at this point in time,” he replied.
There have been more bizarre responses in the past.
Joseph Taylor, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Referees Association’s board representative, and Dr Alvin Henderson, the vice-chairman of the technical committee, once said they could not say whether they attended a meeting. They were not authorised to say.
Technical committee chairman Dexter Skeene, who is also the Pro League CEO, once told Wired868 that only John-Williams was authorised to speak on technical matters. This was after Skeene admitted, in his capacity as chairman in a previous article, that the appointment of National Under-20 Team coach Brian Williams—who is a youth team coach for John-Williams’ W Connection team—was not done according to proper procedure.
Wired868 revealed that the football president had gagged his technical committee chairman, Skeene. In response, Skeene was released to talk on the subsequent occasion we contacted him.
This time, as the technical committee searches for a new National Senior Team head coach, Skeene found a third way. He has remained silent and answered neither phone call nor text messages in relation to his ongoing task.
In the past week, the TTFA technical committee altered its membership. Former National Senior Team coach Edgar Vidale, according to interviewed coaches, has been added while Pro League secretary Julia Baptiste was also involved.
Former World Youth Cup coach Bertille St Clair is out.
St Clair informed Wired868 that he had not attended technical committee meetings for months due to health issues.
The Trinidad Guardian claimed that St Clair quit due to internal rumblings. Whether right or wrong, his departure might have never been an issue in the first place if someone from the FA had simply issued a statement on the change—as any normal, transparent company would have done.
The constitution says only the board of directors can appoint members on the various standing committees. So did the board appoint Vidale and Baptiste? Or did John-Williams or Skeene take it upon themselves to do so?
How many standing committees are active at present? Are they legitimately appointed? Does anyone follow the constitution at the TTFA?
Naturally, nobody is authorised to say.
There were a few strange things that occurred with the hiring of previous coach Tom Saintfiet.
First, Saintfiet was not named among the initial coaches under consideration to replace Stephen Hart. So when did his name get to the technical committee? And who delivered it?
Second, the technical committee said it never spoke to the coaches then but simply handed over a shortlist to John-Williams who, in turn, forwarded only Saintfiet’s name to the board. He claimed the others were either too expensive or suddenly unavailable.
Nobody could confirm if John-Williams’ claim was true or not. Yet when Saintfiet, predictably, turned out to be a disaster, the TTFA president pointed the finger of blame at his technical committee and not himself.
Even now, as the technical committee seeks a third coach in two months, nobody from the football body has faced the public to answer questions on the Saintfiet farce.
Skeene and company are directly interviewing coaches this time, which is, arguably, an admission of a flaw in the last process.
Yet, Wired868 understands that the technical committee was unable to conclusively tell interviewees the salary on offer or the duration of the contract on the table.
If so, what is the point of their week-long deliberations when the chosen coach still would not know if the conditions are right for him to take the job?
Will John-Williams again be allowed to negotiate with the candidates by himself? Does that not allow the TTFA president to rig the process by simply making insulting offers to any coach he does not want, until only his preferred choice remains?
And why would anyone trust in a process so lacking in basic transparency, especially after it led to Saintfiet last month?
So, by Thursday, Soca Warriors fans should know the coach entrusted with the responsibility of salvaging the Russia 2018 World Cup campaign.
God alone knows how the football body intends to choose between Stuart Charles-Fevrier, Terry Fenwick, Russell Latapy, Dennis Lawrence and Francisco Maturana.
But, of course, we intend to find out.
Get rid of that ruby Tuesday eatin pot bellied pig and dem ress ah mealy mouth lapdogs, beg back Hart an give him a raise, fund him and let him have full control and you’ll be surprise how things change rapidly 4 the better…..as 4 now it’s clown games galore….
We need a new TTFF president also… Not just a coach..
I am still saying Terry Fenwick. He knows the local players and we need someone who is aggressive from the get go and not prepared to tolerate any crap from players
THIS PRESENT SITUATION CALLS FOR SOMEONE WHO CAN COME IN FROM THE WORD GO AN GET US OFF TO A FINE START WE LOST TWO GAMES HOWEVER ONCE WE CAN GET THE RIGHT PERSON WE STILL IN WITH CHANCE HOWEVE THE INDIVIDUALS WHOM THERE NAMES ARE SHORT LISTED PERSONALLY DO NOT HAS WHAT IT TAKES AT THIS MOMENT.
$5 say is Stuart Charles-Fevrier….
Time for a LADY COACH,might encourage them fellas to stop PARTYING.
hahahahaha
all are the same
Ah set ah mediocrity bootleg set ah jokers steeupsss Them really good yes.
They should just let Dwight “The Assassin” Yorke and Russell The Magician” Latapy Coach the team eh hahahahaha Them really good yes.
Mango breds like you really getting ALL THE ZEIMERS…HAHAHAHAHA
Well they both can open a night club since that is all they like to do back in their playing days, so the nowadays players will really go all out and play for them nah, since they themselves loves to party and drink plenty Moet, and Henessy ahahahahaha Them really good yes.
I wonder if Maturana is fluent in English now. I hope DJW/ Technical committee makes a better choice this time/
Hahaha Mango.. .
“God alone knows how the football body intends to choose between Stuart Charles-Fevrier, Terry Fenwick, Russell Latapy, Dennis Lawrence and Francisco Maturana.
But, of course, we intend to find out.”
Since when did DJW become God? Everything you said before suggests that the president is calling all the shots. Wanna bet he knows how it’s all going to turn out?
Well it seems that it is the professional league that is running the corrupted TTFA now, well except for Dr. Alvin Henderson. Them really good yes.
I wonder what is the criteria for being selected to the Technical Committee? Are any of the current members truly qualified to be there?
Same thing I have been asking for a while. How good are these guys really? Most are dinosaurs or not at all in touch with local football (its clear from their choice as coach)
What is it about the TTFA that propagates this type of behaviour and produces persons such as Austin Jack Warner (AJW) and DJW? Despots followed by ankle holders….?
..Barnum and Bailey lives..
It is not the normal big tent circus but a very small one…
Still have a little problem understand the hierarchy and reporting procedure …there is the Technical director,the Technicsl committee and a Technical advisor and then there are the coaches and assistant coaches , how does this work ?
Is like de TTFA is de local branch of Scientology.
Bad boys move in silence and violence. Mafia? What mafia? We’re all good fellahs here…
Hope Terence William Fenwick gets the job and David blue eye boy Stuart
Lolol..
We jamming still not so. Them really good yes hahahahaha
The first rule of the TTFA is that there is no TTFA.
😂😂😂
Choosing the right coach
Sunday, January 15 2017
The search is on for a new head coach for the national football team once more.
The football loving public of Trinidad and Tobago, eager to see its team on the world’s biggest stage, await the name of the man to be entrusted in getting us to Russia in 2018.
We hope this time the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will be a bit more meticulous and do its proper research before announcing its next hiring.
The sudden resignation of Belgian Tom Saintfiet after barely over a month at the helm shocked the country but really should not come as such a great surprise given Saintfiet’s coaching history.
In the last seven years, Saintfiet has incredibly coached 11 teams including this country. A journeyman throughout the African continent at places such as Namibia (2008-2010), Zimbabwe (2010), Shabab Al-Ordon (2010- 2011), Ethiopia (2011), Young Africans (2012), Yemen (2012- 2013), Malawi (2013), Free State Stars (2014) and Togo (2015- 2016), Saintfiet made quick stops in Bangladesh (2016) and Trinidad and Tobago (2016-2017).
TTFA president David-John Williams, at Saintfiet’s unveiling in December last year, stated that the coach was affordable and perusing his resume we can clearly see why.
We note with keen interest that the players have written a letter to the TTFA giving their suggestions as to who should be the next head coach. And while we do not condone employees telling their employers what to do, their action shows that the players have lost faith in the TTFA being able to make a rational and logical appointment.
The theoretical separation of powers in the local football structure seems to have already been eroded with reports of coaches not being able to select the players they wish. Saintfiet, in a parting shot at the TTFA stated, “I never got the chance to work with the players nor staff requested”. This follows another report under former coach Stephen Hart about administrators meddling during training sessions. There was also a bust-up between team doctor Terrence Babwah and Hart with the former resigning amid claims that Hart played goalie Jan-Michael Williams against Honduras in a qualifier when he was deemed unfit. Hart has categorically denied playing an injured goalkeeper while Jan-Michael has also come to the defence of the ex-coach.
The World Cup qualifiers resume in March and one month has already been lost due to the poor decision making of the TTFA in handing the reins to Saintfiet. Whoever is the new coach will have less than two months to meet his players and get them tactically ready to take on the likes of Panama (March 20) and Mexico (March 28) and jump-start the floundering 2018 campaign.
Sports Minister Darryl Smith has gone on record telling this newspaper he hopes a local coach will be given the chance to lead the team. We concur with the Sports Minister given the short space of time available before qualifiers resume.
Some of the names being bandied about include 2006 World Cup heroes Dennis Lawrence and Russell Latapy, England-born Terry Fenwick, W Connection coach Stuart Charles Fevrier and Colombian Francisco Maturana.
We hope that the next coach will be given all the tools necessary to get the job done and more importantly be given the freedom to implement his ideas and conduct his work with the players. Although win less after two games, all is not lost but the TTFA needs to select the right man this time and show faith in him for the foreseeable future.
With the news that FIFA will expand the World Cup to facilitate 48 teams from 2026, planning starts from now. http://www.newsday.co.tt/editorial/0,238451.html
Imagine what the spirit of this organisation will be like in four or five years…
So let us hope that the Members of the Technical Committee realise that if they do NOT step up they will again be SET up (to take the fall that is)
It would not be a suprise they have already blundered.
STEUPS. After. All. The. Shit. The. TTC’s. Did. Recently. By. Sacking. Hart. And. Replacing. Him. With. A. Ranking. Shithound. They. Shud. Be. Permanently. Quiet
I would comment but I just received my gag order via text message
. GOOD points by Fazeer. But I am left with what he denies – that this amounts to a plea for DJW to be given a bligh because “it eh hah nobody else”. Eh eh..
http://www.trinidadexpress.com/20170115/sports/a-downward-spiral
A bunch of morons
Does this fear and secrecy probably set an expectation of more of the same, or worse? We shall see..
It is Carnival Season, so yes we always put “football” on ice until after carnival then we pretend that it is the most important thing since slice bread……time to sack all the wanna bees in our country’s sporting community!!!
Smh
Absolutely sad state of affairs.