Lawrence joins Warriors coach shortlist; but new T&T women coach’s salary puts men to shame

Lasana Liburd Saturday 14 January 2017 Global Football, National Football, Volley 75 Comments

Former Trinidad and Tobago 2006 World Cup 2006 defender and Everton FC coach Dennis Lawrence will make his case to lead the Soca Warriors today, as the TTFA technical committee widened its search for the third National Senior Team head coach in three months.

Lawrence worked as assistant coach at Wigan Athletic and Everton and remains a member of Spanish coach Roberto Martinez’s backroom staff at the Belgium National Senior Team.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago defender Dennis Lawrence (left) tackles Sweden forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (centre) during the 2006 World Cup at the Dortmund stadium on 10 June 2016.
Looking on is Brent Sancho.
(Copyright AFP 2016/Sven Nackstrand)

He joins what is believed to now be a five-man shortlist to replace Tom Saintfiet, who quit within one month of taking over from Stephen Hart. Russell Latapy, Terry Fenwick and Stuart Charles-Fevrier have already been interviewed by the technical committee while Francisco Maturana and Lawrence will have their chance today.

However, if one gauged importance on the heft of salary packages, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) might have already lost belief in the Russia 2018 World Cup campaign.

Saintfiet, whose last job was as Bangladesh National Senior Team coach, was believed to have taken over the Trinidad and Tobago without a contract and an agreement to be paid with match fees rather than a monthly salary. In contrast, Hart is understood to have earned US$22,000 a month—although he is still being owed by the TTFA.

The next Warriors coach is expected to be offered a wage somewhere between the remuneration of the two former coaches. However, Wired868 understands the local football body will spend nearly double the pay package of its new men’s coach on Women’s National Senior Team coach Carolina Morace and her staff.

Morace, a former Italy national player and ex-Canada coach, comes with an impressive CV and proven pedigree. Her contract will run until the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Photo: Former Canada coach Carolina Morace during the 2011 Women’s World Cup.
(Copyright Zimbio)

The next men’s coach is unlikely to have anything like her salary or job security.

The TTFA’s decision to invest more in the leader of its women’s programme when the men’s team has historically been its biggest financial earner is especially curious with the latter team in the Hex, which is usually enough to guarantee tens of millions in sponsorship deals.

In 2006, the local football body collected well over TT$200 million dollars in revenue for qualifying for the Germany World Cup. But it does not appear that the TTFA, headed by president David John-Williams, is prepared to make a significant investment to get there on this occasion.

Regardless, the technical committee has apparently spread its net as far as possible in the search for the next men’s coach.

The Skeene-led committee has not contacted Hart, despite a plea for his reinstatement by the players and an online petition by local football fans. However, former World Cup 2006 captain and ex-Manchester United star Dwight Yorke was supposedly sounded out as well as former 2007 Under-17 World Cup coach Anton Corneal.

Yorke, who works as a football analyst in Britain, was said to be uninterested in the position at this time but promised to give motivational speeches to the squad or offer advice whenever possible.

Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago 2006 World Cup captain and Manchester United star Dwight Yorke (right) gives instructions to National Under-17 midfielder Luke Singh at a training session in September 2016.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

Corneal, who now works as a FIFA technical development officer, is owed a seven-figure settlement from the TTFA for his recent spell as technical director. He was unwilling to consider any new football position unless his outstanding money was part of the discussion.

On Thursday, Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper and players representative Jan-Michael Williams, who claimed to represent 23 national players, sent an email to John-Williams and vice-presidents Joanne Salazar and Ewing Davis, which urged the local football executive to recall Hart.

Under Hart, Trinidad and Tobago qualified for two successive Gold Cup quarterfinals, the CONCACAF Hex for the Russia 2018 World Cup and climbed to 49th in the FIFA rankings in 2015, which was the country’s highest placing since 2012.

However, the Canada-based coach lost his job after a dip in form last year which had its nadir in successive competitive defeats to Martinique, Costa Rica and Honduras, during a three week spell between October and November.

The Martinique and Honduras losses both occurred on foreign soil.

Should the TTFA prove unwilling to reinstate Hart, the Warriors stated a preference for either Fenwick or Fevrier with former National Under-23 coach and stand-out player Angus Eve as a possible assistant coach.

Photo: Central FC coach Terry Fenwick (right) tries to get a reaction from his squad in the 2015 Caribbean Cup final.
Looking on is W Connection coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)

Fenwick, a former England World Cup defender and Tottenham Spurs captain, won Pro League and Caribbean Cup titles at San Juan Jabloteh and Central FC while Fevrier, who is also a former T&T international coach, did likewise with W Connection.

Both are former Pro League Coach of the Year winners.

Latapy, a former Trinidad and Tobago football icon and European Champions League player with Porto, is believed to be a strong contender, despite an unimpressive earlier spell as head coach, six years ago. He has since earned his UEFA pro licence and worked as an assistant in the Scotland Premier League.

The technical committee is expected to present its own choice as head coach by the start of next week, although the board of directors will make the final decision.

Last month, the committee is believed to have given a list of four names to John-Williams. The TTFA president then whittled the list further—supposedly after phone calls to the prospective candidates—before presenting one name to the board of directors: Saintfiet.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team coach Tom Saintfiet shares a light moment with a member of the crowd during 2017 Gold Cup playoff action against Suriname at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 4 January 2017.
(Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)

The obscure Belgian’s stint proved to be disastrous as he lasted just one month and quit after three losses from four games against Nicaragua, Suriname and Haiti. Trinidad and Tobago football fans will hope for better luck this time.

At the moment, Morace might be the most comfortable coach in the country, as she prepares to start the Women Warriors’ 2019 World Cup bid with the security and pay package that might turn Saintfiet’s successor green with envy.

About Lasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

75 comments

  1. Auston Lawrence
    Sunday 15 January 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Dennis is the best choice. But must be on a longterm bases. It must not be just to come in a clear up the mess we are already in. We must have a focus on 2022.

    Reply
  2. Brian Harry
    Sunday 15 January 2017 at 5:04 pm

    So who’s the new coach? Weren’t interviews completed yesterday? Ruby Tuesday not open yet for the meeting to decide? Find it taking long man

    Reply
  3. Roger Du Bois
    Sunday 15 January 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Dennis would be a good choice …. but.

    Reply
  4. Malik Johnson
    Sunday 15 January 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Lawrence not coming anywhere!! Why would he risk what he has at Belgium with a good coach for this job?? Unrealistic chance of going forward, corrupt ttfa president, history of not being paid, poor support resources and a recent history of a belgium coach quitting after a month?? Makes for good reading for is unrealistic and to be honest would be shocking to me. I’d rather go to a Mourinho meeting and be forced to be cordial to him, whilst highlighting my undaunted respect and admiration for him …whilst ..whilst ….think I’m gonna throw up ….urgghhh

    Reply
  5. Brian Manswell
    Sunday 15 January 2017 at 1:41 pm

    The thing is why wud Dennis leave such a high profile position to come and try to fix a mess that won’t be fixed until DJW isn’t a part of the setup. Also even after his leaving we still have many changes to be made in order for us to return to anything like 2006. Having said that plz bring back Hart to finish what he has started tyvm 😁😁😯

    Reply
  6. DMB
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Hey i want to be honest here it is clear to see all the heads are making the mistakes and keep fighting to hold on to positions that they are not truly fulfilling it too much friend thing and pal stuff in the football lets get grassroots and develop the players from young and get this thing going cant tell me after qualifying for the world cup years later we cant even go to the gold cup this is utter nonsense. I say to start with give Terry Fenwick the job lets see if we have a chance to make it still and after that is pure development.

    Reply
  7. Gino McKoy
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 11:05 pm

    The dictator sabotage has met a hitch lol he have no money for the men’s team, everyone with a brain knows that’s a big fat lie, as big as Shabazz belly

    Reply
  8. Roland Clarke
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 10:45 pm

    The list really short an this job tells alot about where our foitball reach the selection committee and technical minds lost .

    Reply
  9. Shivaughn Connell
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 9:56 pm

    What a Shame..😂😂😂. T&T football is really garbage now. Please allow the Woman to coach the male team.

    Reply
  10. Marvin Wiley
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Don’t beat up I telling allyuh this was designed to give latapy from the start. Where is his brother now. ….rumours inside ttfa swirling nice October last year about Williams wanting latas to be coach but that’s what I hear….I dunno. … my ciurt clothes not pressed.

    Reply
  11. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 9:34 pm

    So why all the suspense just to unveil the next Coach of the Soca Worries eh, it seems that they continues to pick the wrong name form the hat or what eh. Steeuuppsss. Them really good yes. hahahahaha

    Reply
  12. Gary Hector
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 8:55 pm

    to think they actually have “unqualified ” football people in this country who could walk in and sit with the “REAL: technical committee and embarrass them on technical football knowledge ..and yes i is one…me.. i does play a rock n roll guitar sing…and still i will embarrass them……and with all due respect to the present committee … you did your part in the past…thanks… enough Scotch and coconut water…enough

    Reply
  13. Gary Hector
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Edgar in now ???… we will soon teach the Germans.

    Reply
  14. Gary Hector
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 8:24 pm

    hear nah…dem lucky we is sweet tnt…anywhere else that serious about football…is real trouble dem men in yes…

    Reply
  15. George White
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 4:08 pm

    He’s blaming Hart really?

    Reply
  16. Sean Edwards
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 7:10 pm

    After all is said and done can’t djw be removed. ?

    Reply
  17. Keith Look Loy
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 6:30 pm

    ..Jack could be blamed for whatever he did that was illegal. But these clowns are worse. They GROSSLY INCOMPETENT..

    Reply
  18. Keith Look Loy
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 6:28 pm

    ..Barnum and Bailey. Is time these people got KICKED OUT OF OFFICE..

    Reply
  19. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 6:26 pm

    The real Technical Director Kendal Walkes was fired by my dictator president who had already articulate a development plan long time already and furthermore Isa Muhammed cannot even use the computer I was told, hence the reason why my Prof Jamaal Shabazz was also given that Technical Director post himself to also help them out eh. Them really good yes

    Reply
  20. Trevor Bridglalsingh
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 6:14 pm

    The Technical Director is Isa Mohommed it is his responsibility to articulate a development plan , his ability to do so would have been one of the reasons he got the job…isn’t that so .

    Reply
  21. Gino McKoy
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Djw too busy collecting bribe and match fixing money to select a good coach but willing to pay the woman’s coach twice the salary lol

    Reply
  22. Keith Look Loy
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 4:38 pm

    ..The beatings will continue until morale improves..

    Reply
  23. Jërèmįåh Jãvôñ
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Why don’t dey just give terry Fenwick the job and done

    Reply
  24. Malik Johnson
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 4:04 pm

    How can they be offerring pay packages having not paid off previous coaches? Mindblown …..

    Reply
  25. Sherdon Ifm Pierre
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 3:31 pm

    What’s her pay?

    Reply
  26. Siewdath Persad
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I am prepared to wager a small bet on the appointment of a female coach, the very same Caroline Morace, to be put in charge of the TT Men’s Team as well.
    Any sporting wagers, anyone?

    Reply
  27. Reyna Kowlessar
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 3:13 pm

    DJW just on 95.5 blaming Hart and the media for the shambles football is in now.

    Reply
  28. Sheldon Scipio
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 3:13 pm

    This one-shot approach will get us NOWHERE

    Learn from Germany’s approach, Build up the Football!

    Reply
  29. Sheldon Scipio
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 3:09 pm

    We do not need a Coach, as badly as we need a Football Development program.

    A Coach is useless without disciplined, motivated, INTELLIGENT , football knowledgeable players

    Reply
  30. Trevor Bridglalsingh
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Is there a difference between a ” local ” coach and a Trinidadian coach as far as the TTFF is concerned ?

    Reply
  31. Earl Best
    Earl Best
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 10:31 am

    Since the TTFA got rid of Hart, Keith Look Loy has been warning us to keep an eye on the back door. It’s sounding like very good advice since Saintfiet’s resignation and I recommend that we all take heed.

    Me? I trying not to even blink.

    Reply
  32. Brent Bennett
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I’m a Dennis Lawrence fan but we can’t honestly think Dennis is ready to lead the senior national team with the Hex on the line? He’s never been a head coach at any level by my estimation. If we are thinking long term and giving up on the Hex and want to experient fine, but come on man…. this makes no sense.

    Reply
  33. Collin Thomas
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 8:46 am

    Mexico, Honduras, and Panama all have Colombian couches. And here we have yet another Colombian in Fransisco Maturana applying for a position in the Hex.

    Reply
  34. Kevin Harrison
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 12:26 pm

    It could be that there are separate funding sources for various positions? Maybe part of FIFA funding is exclusively for women’s football? As we know, the woman’s programme is less expensive than the senior men’s so more could be invested in staff? Just guessing here!

    Reply
  35. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 11:55 am

    Well as we all know the foreign base Coaches always gets the big monies, compared to the “Trini” foreign base Coaches and local Coaches eh. Them really good yes.

    Reply
  36. Keith Look Loy
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 10:42 am

    ..Big money for the coach of a team that doesn’t exist but peanuts for a team in the midst f WC qualifying. TTFA. Rank amateurs..

    Reply
    • Earl Best
      Earl Best
      Saturday 14 January 2017 at 10:37 am

      …or devious, machiavellian administrators, Keith. Consider JAW and Webb and Blatter and Platini et al. There’s always more to football administration than meets the eye.

      What if Morace is well connected to sponsors and/or potential advertisers? Let’s examine the iceberg, not just watch the tip.

      Reply
  37. Kion S Williams
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 10:02 am

    Lawrence needs not to leave a decent job to come home for this nonsense. Same way Latas would have been much further along in his coaching career if he had stayed assistant manager in Scotland rather than coming home.

    Reply
  38. Tony Sinclair
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 7:44 am

    Sadly I predict Fervier or Latapy…cause DJW CANNOT tell the others NOT to select Kenwyne Jones…and yes this is where we are.

    Reply
  39. Sherron Charles
    Saturday 14 January 2017 at 7:10 am

    Two questions.
    1) I’m confused as to why Dennis Lawrence was not considered last month before they hired Saintfiet. Can you shed some light on why this was so for me Lasana Liburd?

    2) Why are we looking for the best possible coach for the women’s team but it seems we’re looking for the cheapest available option for the men?

    Reply
