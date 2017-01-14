Hindu Women: UNC misleading public; We have NOT changed stance on child weddings!

“The Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago reiterates its call for the age of 18 to be established as the legal age of consent to marry with provisions for 16-18 year olds under strict checks and balances as outlined further below.
The Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago reiterates its call for the age of 18 to be established as the legal age of consent to marry with provisions for 16-18 year olds under strict checks and balances as outlined further below.
In so doing, we seek to correct the misleading statement made by temporary Senator Basdeo Seetahal in the Senate debate of 11 January 2017.
We have not rescinded our position as he claimed.
Our final statement on the Marriage Acts of Trinidad and Tobago was submitted to the Attorney General’s Office on 20 July 2016. This took the form of a position paper with the heading “Interrogating marriage for 14 year-olds.”
Our position, articulated since 2012 in the resolution coming out of the Marriage Act Public Discussions held by the organisation that year, is that the Marriage Acts should be updated to reflect the age of consent for sexual relations.
This resolution of 6 June 2012 was presented to the Minister of Legal Affairs in 2013, with our petition to amend the Marriage Acts accordingly.
In 2015, the age of consent to sexual relations was changed to 18 years through the Children’s Act which also included a “Romeo clause”. We therefore submitted a revised resolution to update our position. This stated as follows:
BE IT RESOLVED:
That while we promote marriage between people who are 18 years old and over, we recognise that in certain circumstances it may be desirable for a girl between 16 and 18 to be married, but that this should be done:
a) With her own consent and the consent of her parent(s) or guardian(s);
b) That female parents have equal rights of consent;
c) After parties wishing to be married have received pre-marital counselling by qualified professional counsellors;
d) After an application is made to a judge in Chambers or a specially appointed committee by the President of the Republic in order to determine the circumstances of each case;
e) Only after it is determined that the person to whom the between 16-18 year old girl is to be married is not undertaking the marriage for purposes of exploitation and;
f) In cases where the person to whom the 16-18 year old girl is to be married is no older than three (3) years her senior at the time of marriage.
Why aren’t more women’s groups involved in this debate? I’m sure that the HWO isn’t the only one with an opinion about/against child brides. Where is Hazel Brown, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt et al? The NWAC? The women’s arms of political parties?
Stand up and let your voices be heard in this debate!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wish they gave an example as to circumstances where it is desirable for a person between 16 and 18 to marry.
An orphan, both parents killed suddenly, for example, in a road accident? A rape victim who’s pregnant?
Don’t understand why an orphan or a rape victim under 18 in any circumstance must be married off. You’re goona have to give more detail.
I thought this argument had ended. The question of child marriage in Trinidad and Tobago has been answered. If you are not old enough to vote you are not old enough to marry. Have you noticed that men are still viewing women as property? Men will determine at what age they can marry a girl and call her woman. The younger she is the more likely it is that she will be malleable and let him dictate what she must like and dislike, do and not do, give in to his demands and above all else ‘be a god wife’. Where did this man come from?
It’s disconcerting to me that this conversation is taking place in T&T , led by old men who head religious bodies while their wives and mothers and other women are silent. is this legal rape, paeodophile behaviour, are we barbarians?
I see someone else noticed.
Note despite what women’s organisation says Sat said he will take gov’t to Court if they go ahead and change it, if I remember story correctly.
The Muslim cleric’s position actually was not even in line with what I read the opposition leader and opposition position was. Maybe she just gave the religious bodies an opportunity to be heard, to get feedback. But most Muslims and Hindus from what I read are not in agreement with leaving law as is.