Theobald, Hutson, Jorsling, Fenwick, Saunders, Rodphin… Football bloody hell! 

Football art exhibit at UWI admin ground from 5pm this evening! The Wired868 Football Festival is back for its fifth year running and our guests include: World Cup 2006 players Densill Theobald and Clayton Ince, 1989 Strike Squad standouts Hutson Charles and Marvin Faustin, 1991 World Youth Cup players Anthony Sherwood and Roger Henry and a host of former Trinidad and Tobago senior and youth internationals like Gary Glasgow, Marvin Oliver, Devorn Jorsling, Anton Corneal, Ahkeela Mollon, Jefferson George, Hisham Gomes, Travis Mulraine, Ryan Stewart, Chris Durity, Dale Saunders, Kevin Moze, Khadidra Debesette and Joel Gibbons.
Former England 1986 World Cup player Terry Fenwick, SPORTT board member Jason Louis Julien and football agent Dion Sosa will lace up as usual while there will be some newcomers in youth coach Caleb De Souza, ex-Caledonia AIA standout Abdallah Phillip and ex-St Augustine Secondary captain Joshua Marshall.
We have not heard back from David Beckham just yet…
There is no cover charge and the Wired868 community is invited to come enjoy the fun. See you later.
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.
Darin Lewis both of allyuh wrong because the first football festival ended in a draw. lol. Good fun still everyone
The game was good! I was shocked wired 868 won no disrespect meant. Marvin Oliver looked good and Ahkeela Mollon handled herself well against guys. The youth man that came on looks like he can play, I understand he going to train at Chelsea Youth Academy. Big up Lasana Liburd and Co.
Earl Mango Pierre my record in the Foreign Base vs Locals game is 3 wins and 1 loss. You were the Coach for the first edition eh. So doh chastise my coaching abilities. Lasana Liburd record was 4 losses and 0 wins before yesterday’s game so I think he needed that victory because another loss would have been too much on him and he might have cancelled the game next year. Hahahahahahaha. Plus some of our big time players could have ended the contest in the first third. Anyway, I’m very pleased to see more guys attending the game. It was beautiful. Thanks a million guys. Love in the house.
Speng doh worry I coming out of retirement we will restore order in 2018 god willin 😂
hahahahaha Like yuh forgetting we tied the first game eh Darin Lewis when Mr. Live Wire started his football festival five years ago, but yes I agree with you it is really always beautiful eh win, loss or draw .
Bor Bor and I really didn’t have any problem with that and also with my most loyal players Marvin Oliver and Ryan Fry Stewart representing wired 868 because it wasn’t my Foreign Base team representing eh, and I have stopped a very long time ago putting my teams together to play games in our sweet country I just want to come and meet my ex- players and watch all the ex- players Local/foreign play some nice football and then hang out and chat about the old times eh and I can pick a team from the both teams that played yesterday and beat up the present Soca Warriors team eh hahahahahahahaa Them really good yes.
Lasana Liburd must say it was a nice experience Hookin bk up wit old team mates and playin against d same old players we playar against in D pro league as long god spear my life i will be there 2018 …Earl Mango Pierre is tru am a foreign base Brooklyn for life but Lasana Liburd and I go way bk lol
Buh A A and before I forget it was really a great pleasure to finally meet the man himself and we shook hands to eh, so from now on I will be definitely be supporting him in his efforts to really revive our football to some what bring it back to where it was, so no more jokes/ bacchanal from me eh. Big thumbs up for Prof Keith Look Loy
Mango next time tell me you not playing, because I only attended to be able to see your skills.😂😂😂😂😂
Same here 😂😂
hahahahahah Yeah Darin Lewis did say that I had to at least play for 5 minutes eh and I told him that I eh see no ambulance here eh Norris Ferguson Them really good yes
Yes but the number one physio Oba was on standby.
You really good yes.
Then again I really enjoyed sitting with you and chatting like old times and as I told you if you was the present Manager of our Soca Warriors team eh, you would never be making those stupid mistakes the same like Mr Khan eh. Them really good yes.
Lawd father look trouble now.
Oh lawd ah just cannot help mehself eh I just said no more jokes/bacchanal eh hahahahaha
Save me pal.
LOL
Blessings bro. Continue to do your good work. One thing pal, always get to know a person for your self and not what others say of him/her.
Anyway enjoy the game later for me to eh Soca Warriors VS Haiti and I am hoping that they will really qualify to for the Gold Cup 2017 in my second sweetest country eh.
Will certainly do. Take care.
And Blessings the same to you my brother ex- police officer and keep on doing what you is also great at eh, and yes I also get to know people and not what others say about him/her eh, is just that as you know I just like the satire/ jokes/ bacchanal eh which Alvin Corneal once said in a story that it can sometimes be really dangerous but as we all know that is just our culture man. Take care Norris Ferguson
Okay pal. God bless.
And Dion Sosa could you please the next time around make certain that you pick the team eh, because as we all know not because you was a great player means that you will also be a great Coach eh, but then again it was Darin Lewis 11 vs Wired 868 eh hahahahahaha.
I did not know larry passed away we will have 2 organise something for him
You would played with loobie at House of Dread right ?
yes I did
Same here made a final in Eddie hart with him in Goal.
Yes Earl Mango Pierre the pleasure was the same, I dont mind being part of a team to assist in organising it, and I agree we must honour them them
It was also nice to finally meet you Trini Don and when you or you ever will be responsible for Larry Loobie (R.I.P.) memorial game the next time around we will be ready to show up to take part in the game ent Darin Lewis and Dion Sosa and hence the reason I am so calling for the “Players Association” to be up and running in our sweet country not only to help our players but also to honor them and never forget them when they passed away.
Hit me up for any donations also🇹🇹
That’s no problem my baller for life, this morning one of our ballers for life sister sent asking me to support a curry Q that she is having for her 14 yr old son that is heading to Barcelona Spain to play in a tournament in April 2017 and she needs to raise almost $ 13,000 monies eh , so you see why I am calling for the Players Association to be up and running in our sweet country to always assist and I have also assisted another Lady national player with her end of season function for the kids recently and as you know it is many moons now I have been doing these things without any regrets and especially for the kids.
Lasana Liburd my only hope was to see, something to recognised former el dorado legend and National under 17 player Larry Loobie, who was also a Tunapuna son of the soil, who have recently passed….Esmond Forde Darin Lewis
Excellent turn out with so many legends of the game in T&T football, good to spend time talking with my old players and former adversaries over the years. Thanks for the invitation, sorry I couldn’t play, injured ankle, I enjoyed the very frank discussion with so many people with the good of football at heart! Another outstanding initiative from all associated with Wired868.
Top class!
Great to have you again Terry! Thanks for pitching in!
Terry from the likes of things, it would seem that a fitness test is required before that game.
Norris Ferguson you’re spot on. Hahahahahaa
Ah find that he is taking rather long to do his story eh. Big thumbs up to Wired 868 win and it was well organized as usual. ..LOL
Nice to have you as always Earl Mango Pierre
I attended and did not see Beckham. I did not even see Lasana kicking a ball on or off the field. He was liming with the big politicians like Forde who does not miss a beat. Anyway, congratulations. LOL.
Hahaha. I was too busy organising to play this year!
Hope it went well Lasana. In Balandra.
Very nice. We will share the photos soon. And hope to see you next year!
Spoke with him and he said he’ll be there shortly. Lol.
I ent get call up because my belly get big so you picking your team like the rest of them OK cool hope you ent pick your coach so to lol
Lol. Hope you come and enjoy the lime at least!
After I have a game 4pm
So who is your coach he from here lol
Nice. All that
Lol. Almost everybody on the team is a coach!
Nice well u in the clean lol
I am coming to see Beckham play.
I hope that you got on to Lorne and Marvin Joseph to eh Darin Lewis. hahahaha
Will try to pass later this evening Lasana if you liming late.
We should be there til 7.30 or 8.
Lol @ Earl Mango Pierre
Earl Mango Pierre doh study Lasana Liburd. I made some calls today. He will have excuses again after the game finish. Dem really good yes. Hahahahahahahaha
I guess Russell ‘Our Magician” Latapy wasn’t invited eh….
He is in camp. Same for Shabazz and Carlyle Mitchell.
Oh shucks I forget that yes. hahahaha
Trinis known for breaking camp
Is how Beckham rude so..
😂😂
Buh wah trouble is this eh, all these years that I know Calvin Pierre the police and didn’t even know that he is also a “Pierre” that could also be my family eh hahahaha
Lasana something telling me that the first guy sitting on the bench with Terry company, his name is not Calvin Pierre. 😂😂😂😂
My goal scoring record there not too bad. Lol but this is a big football game with stars now lol
Come lime man. But you can still put the boots in the trunk just in case.
Lol I ain’t make the squad a few years lol but I should be there to represent
Don’t forget Mr Live Wire have to win his first ever game in the five years that he started his football festival eh my family Sherdon Ifm Pierre so he had to invite the bigger players in order to do so eh. Them really good yes hahahahaha
Last time I played I mash up your foreign team lol Earl Mango Pierre
Steeuuppss Whatever rum yuh drinking change the brand nah. Sherdon Ifm Pierre hahahaha
Lol
Ah coming for a sweat lasana ?
The field is really for the former national players and coaches. So I can’t guarantee any minutes. But you can bring your boots in case.
It isn’t a sweat though.