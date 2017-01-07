Home / Volley / Local Football / Theobald, Hutson, Jorsling, Fenwick, Saunders, Rodphin… Football bloody hell! 

Lasana Liburd Saturday 7 January 2017 Local Football, Volley 74 Comments

Football art exhibit at UWI admin ground from 5pm this evening! The Wired868 Football Festival is back for its fifth year running and our guests include: World Cup 2006 players Densill Theobald and Clayton Ince, 1989 Strike Squad standouts Hutson Charles and Marvin Faustin, 1991 World Youth Cup players Anthony Sherwood and Roger Henry and a host of former Trinidad and Tobago senior and youth internationals like Gary Glasgow, Marvin Oliver, Devorn Jorsling, Anton Corneal, Ahkeela Mollon, Jefferson George, Hisham Gomes, Travis Mulraine, Ryan Stewart, Chris Durity, Dale Saunders, Kevin Moze, Khadidra Debesette and Joel Gibbons.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Densill Theobald (right) challenges England captain David Beckham during a Group B contest in the 2006 World Cup at the Franken Stadium, Nuremberg on 15 June 2006. (Copyright AFP 2017/Valery Hache)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Densill Theobald (right) challenges England captain David Beckham during a Group B contest in the 2006 World Cup at the Franken Stadium, Nuremberg on 15 June 2006.
(Copyright AFP 2017/Valery Hache)

Former England 1986 World Cup player Terry Fenwick, SPORTT board member Jason Louis Julien and football agent Dion Sosa will lace up as usual while there will be some newcomers in youth coach Caleb De Souza, ex-Caledonia AIA standout Abdallah Phillip and ex-St Augustine Secondary captain Joshua Marshall.

We have not heard back from David Beckham just yet…

There is no cover charge and the Wired868 community is invited to come enjoy the fun. See you later.

Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Women's Team attacker Ahkeela Mollon (centre) prepares to cross during the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival at the UWI SPEC ground, St Augustine. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Women’s Team attacker Ahkeela Mollon (centre) prepares to cross during the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival at the UWI SPEC ground, St Augustine.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Darin Lewis (left) drives towards goal during the 4th Annual Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC Grounds, St Augustine. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)
Photo: Darin Lewis (left) drives towards goal during the 4th Annual Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC Grounds, St Augustine.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA-images/Wired868)
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago international stand-out and ex-Point Fortin Civic coach Reynold Carrington (centre) exchanges greetings with Leonson Lewis (left) and ex-W Connection teammate Earl Jean during the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Former Trinidad and Tobago international stand-out and ex-Point Fortin Civic coach Reynold Carrington (centre) exchanges greetings with Leonson Lewis (left) and ex-W Connection teammate Earl Jean during the 2015 Wired868 Football Festival.
(Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: (From left to right) Calvin Pierre, Hutson Charles, Anton Corneal, Sherdon Pierre, Lasana Liburd, Terry Fenwick and Roger Ekow Watts enjoy the action from the sidelines during the inaugural Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC in 2013. (Courtesy Allan V. Crane/Wired868.com)
Photo: (From left to right) Calvin Pierre, Hutson Charles, Anton Corneal, Sherdon Pierre, Lasana Liburd, Terry Fenwick and Roger Ekow Watts enjoy the action from the sidelines during the inaugural Wired868 Football Festival at UWI SPEC in 2013.
(Courtesy Allan V. Crane/Wired868.com)

About Lasana Liburd

Lasana Liburd
Lasana Liburd is the CEO and Editor at Wired868.com and a journalist with over 15 years experience at several local and international publications including Play the Game, World Soccer, UK Guardian and the Trinidad Express.

74 comments

  1. Lasana Liburd
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Darin Lewis both of allyuh wrong because the first football festival ended in a draw. lol. Good fun still everyone

    Reply
  2. Kirton Carlos
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 2:40 pm

    The game was good! I was shocked wired 868 won no disrespect meant. Marvin Oliver looked good and Ahkeela Mollon handled herself well against guys. The youth man that came on looks like he can play, I understand he going to train at Chelsea Youth Academy. Big up Lasana Liburd and Co.

    Reply
  3. Darin Lewis
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Earl Mango Pierre my record in the Foreign Base vs Locals game is 3 wins and 1 loss. You were the Coach for the first edition eh. So doh chastise my coaching abilities. Lasana Liburd record was 4 losses and 0 wins before yesterday’s game so I think he needed that victory because another loss would have been too much on him and he might have cancelled the game next year. Hahahahahahaha. Plus some of our big time players could have ended the contest in the first third. Anyway, I’m very pleased to see more guys attending the game. It was beautiful. Thanks a million guys. Love in the house.

    Reply
  4. Earl Mango Pierre
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Bor Bor and I really didn’t have any problem with that and also with my most loyal players Marvin Oliver and Ryan Fry Stewart representing wired 868 because it wasn’t my Foreign Base team representing eh, and I have stopped a very long time ago putting my teams together to play games in our sweet country I just want to come and meet my ex- players and watch all the ex- players Local/foreign play some nice football and then hang out and chat about the old times eh and I can pick a team from the both teams that played yesterday and beat up the present Soca Warriors team eh hahahahahahahaa Them really good yes.

    Reply
  5. Bor Bor
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Lasana Liburd must say it was a nice experience Hookin bk up wit old team mates and playin against d same old players we playar against in D pro league as long god spear my life i will be there 2018 …Earl Mango Pierre is tru am a foreign base Brooklyn for life but Lasana Liburd and I go way bk lol

    Reply
  6. Earl Mango Pierre
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Buh A A and before I forget it was really a great pleasure to finally meet the man himself and we shook hands to eh, so from now on I will be definitely be supporting him in his efforts to really revive our football to some what bring it back to where it was, so no more jokes/ bacchanal from me eh. Big thumbs up for Prof Keith Look Loy

    Reply
  7. Earl Mango Pierre
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 4:52 pm

    And Dion Sosa could you please the next time around make certain that you pick the team eh, because as we all know not because you was a great player means that you will also be a great Coach eh, but then again it was Darin Lewis 11 vs Wired 868 eh hahahahahaha.

    Reply
  8. Dion Sosa
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 4:44 pm

    I did not know larry passed away we will have 2 organise something for him

    Reply
  9. Trini Don
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Yes Earl Mango Pierre the pleasure was the same, I dont mind being part of a team to assist in organising it, and I agree we must honour them them

    Reply
  10. Earl Mango Pierre
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 4:04 pm

    It was also nice to finally meet you Trini Don and when you or you ever will be responsible for Larry Loobie (R.I.P.) memorial game the next time around we will be ready to show up to take part in the game ent Darin Lewis and Dion Sosa and hence the reason I am so calling for the “Players Association” to be up and running in our sweet country not only to help our players but also to honor them and never forget them when they passed away.

    Reply
    • Kurtwyn Baird
      Sunday 8 January 2017 at 4:35 pm

      Hit me up for any donations also🇹🇹

      Reply
    • Earl Mango Pierre
      Sunday 8 January 2017 at 4:46 pm

      That’s no problem my baller for life, this morning one of our ballers for life sister sent asking me to support a curry Q that she is having for her 14 yr old son that is heading to Barcelona Spain to play in a tournament in April 2017 and she needs to raise almost $ 13,000 monies eh , so you see why I am calling for the Players Association to be up and running in our sweet country to always assist and I have also assisted another Lady national player with her end of season function for the kids recently and as you know it is many moons now I have been doing these things without any regrets and especially for the kids.

      Reply
  11. Trini Don
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Lasana Liburd my only hope was to see, something to recognised former el dorado legend and National under 17 player Larry Loobie, who was also a Tunapuna son of the soil, who have recently passed….Esmond Forde Darin Lewis

    Reply
  12. Terence William Fenwick
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Excellent turn out with so many legends of the game in T&T football, good to spend time talking with my old players and former adversaries over the years. Thanks for the invitation, sorry I couldn’t play, injured ankle, I enjoyed the very frank discussion with so many people with the good of football at heart! Another outstanding initiative from all associated with Wired868.
    Top class!

    Reply
  13. Earl Mango Pierre
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Ah find that he is taking rather long to do his story eh. Big thumbs up to Wired 868 win and it was well organized as usual. ..LOL

    Reply
  14. Joan Layne
    Sunday 8 January 2017 at 2:25 pm

    I attended and did not see Beckham. I did not even see Lasana kicking a ball on or off the field. He was liming with the big politicians like Forde who does not miss a beat. Anyway, congratulations. LOL.

    Reply
  15. Bruce Aanensen
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Hope it went well Lasana. In Balandra.

    Reply
  16. Debbie Espinal
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Spoke with him and he said he’ll be there shortly. Lol.

    Reply
  17. Pete Britto
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 7:04 pm

    I ent get call up because my belly get big so you picking your team like the rest of them OK cool hope you ent pick your coach so to lol

    Reply
  18. Joan Layne
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I am coming to see Beckham play.

    Reply
  19. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 5:38 pm

    I hope that you got on to Lorne and Marvin Joseph to eh Darin Lewis. hahahaha

    Reply
  20. Kendall Tull
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Will try to pass later this evening Lasana if you liming late.

    Reply
  21. Bor Bor
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Lol @ Earl Mango Pierre

    Reply
  22. Darin Lewis
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Earl Mango Pierre doh study Lasana Liburd. I made some calls today. He will have excuses again after the game finish. Dem really good yes. Hahahahahahahaha

    Reply
  23. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:46 pm

    I guess Russell ‘Our Magician” Latapy wasn’t invited eh….

    Reply
  24. Mel Lissa
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Is how Beckham rude so..

    Reply
  25. Earl Mango Pierre
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Buh wah trouble is this eh, all these years that I know Calvin Pierre the police and didn’t even know that he is also a “Pierre” that could also be my family eh hahahaha

    Reply
  26. Norris Ferguson
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Lasana something telling me that the first guy sitting on the bench with Terry company, his name is not Calvin Pierre. 😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  27. Sherdon Ifm Pierre
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:30 pm

    My goal scoring record there not too bad. Lol but this is a big football game with stars now lol

    Reply
  28. Trini Don
    Saturday 7 January 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Ah coming for a sweat lasana ?

    Reply
