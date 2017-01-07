Theobald, Hutson, Jorsling, Fenwick, Saunders, Rodphin… Football bloody hell! 

Football art exhibit at UWI admin ground from 5pm this evening! The Wired868 Football Festival is back for its fifth year running and our guests include: World Cup 2006 players Densill Theobald and Clayton Ince, 1989 Strike Squad standouts Hutson Charles and Marvin Faustin, 1991 World Youth Cup players Anthony Sherwood and Roger Henry and a host of former Trinidad and Tobago senior and youth internationals like Gary Glasgow, Marvin Oliver, Devorn Jorsling, Anton Corneal, Ahkeela Mollon, Jefferson George, Hisham Gomes, Travis Mulraine, Ryan Stewart, Chris Durity, Dale Saunders, Kevin Moze, Khadidra Debesette and Joel Gibbons.

Former England 1986 World Cup player Terry Fenwick, SPORTT board member Jason Louis Julien and football agent Dion Sosa will lace up as usual while there will be some newcomers in youth coach Caleb De Souza, ex-Caledonia AIA standout Abdallah Phillip and ex-St Augustine Secondary captain Joshua Marshall.

We have not heard back from David Beckham just yet…

There is no cover charge and the Wired868 community is invited to come enjoy the fun. See you later.