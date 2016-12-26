Picture that! Wired868 presents the SSFL 2016 football season in photos
Editor
Monday 26 December 2016
Local Football, Volley
Shiva Boys Hindu College, San Juan North Secondary and Naparima College took the national titles. But who got the best snaps of the 2016 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division season?
Wired868 looks back on a colourful competition:
Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College playmaker Judah Garcia (left) prepares to shoot during SSFL Premier Division action against Signal Hill in Tobago on 5 October 2016. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA Images/Wired868)
Photo: Naparima College forward Isaiah Lee (centre) holds off Presentation College (San Fernando) left back Darnell Hospedales (right) during SSFL Premier Division action at Lewis Street, San Fernando on 28 September 2016. Lee scored one and set up another as Naparima won 2-0. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College stand-in captain Tyrel “Pappy” Emmanuel (right) takes on St Mary’s College defender Nathan Harte during SSFL Premier Division action at Lachoo Road on 19 October 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: A mysterious Malick Secondary playmaker (right)–his name was incorrectly written as Shaquille Mayers on the team list–performs a clever trick, as he flicks the ball over the head of Trinity College East attacker Kishon Hackshaw during Championship Big 5 Play Off action in Trincity on 6 November 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Signal Hill Secondary captain Akil Frank (right) slips the ball past East Mucurapo player Joshua Constantine during SSFL Premier Division action at Moka on 14 September 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: San Juan North Secondary striker Renaldo Boyce (right) attempts a bicycle kick during the East Zone Intercol final against St Augustine Secondary at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on 21 November 2016. (Courtesy Annalicia Caruth/Wired868)
Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College goalkeeper Denzil Smith looks for the ball in the back of the net during during the penalty shootout which decided South Zone Intercol final in favour of Presentation College (San Fernando) at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium on 18 November 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Naparima College attacker Mark Ramdeen (centre) dribbles past a Trinity College Moka opponent during SSFL Premier Division action on 21 September 2016 at Moka. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: East Mucurapo Secondary attacker Zion McLeod goes airborne to control the ball during SSFL Premier Division action against St Benedict’s College at Mucurapo Road on 6 October 2016. (Courtesy Nicholas Bhajan/Wired868)
Photo: The Fyzabad Secondary goalkeeper tries to repel an attack from St Augustine Secondary player Jahmealia Jackson during the 2016 Girls National Intercol final at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on 2 December 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: San Juan North Secondary midfielder Jerome Cyrus (left) is lifted bodily by a schoolmate after their 2016 National Intercol final win over Presentation College (San Fernando) at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on 2 December 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College make a point from the sidelines during SSFL Premier Division action against Pleasantville Secondary in Pleasantville on 22 October 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Naparima College coach Angus Eve (right) makes a point while Presentation College (San Fernando) coach Shawn Cooper looks on during the Big Four final at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 12 December 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Naparima College paramedic Kaleisha Delpeche (right) is restrained by the team’s goalkeeper coach, Brian James, following a scuffle with Presentation College (San Fernando) paramedic Nathalie Charles after the Big Four final at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 12 December 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Naparima College left back Khris Stroud (left) offers a hand to Presentation College (San Fernando) attacker Nion Lammy after the Big Four final at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 12 December 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: San Juan North Secondary utility player Brandon Semper celebrates his East Zone Intercol final goal against St Augustine Secondary with a message to his late aunt and uncle at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on 21 November 2016. (Courtesy Annalicia Caruth/Wired868)
Photo: A Pleasantville Secondary player (foreground) laments the final result after a 3-1 defeat to Shiva Boys Hindu College in SSFL Premier Division action in Pleasantville on 22 October 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: East Mucurapo substitute Jelani Ferary (#9) tries to drive his shot past the entire Signal Hill squad during SSFL Premier Division action at Moka on 14 September 2016. Signal Hill held on for a 2-1 win. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Penal Secondary attacker Alexcia Ali (right) tries to evade a Fyzabad Anglican Secondary opponent during the Girls South Zone Knockout final at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium training ground on 2 December 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Trinity College East attacker Kishon Hackshaw (left) tries to evade Malick Secondary captain and defender Brandon Charles during Championship Big 5 Play Off action in Trincity on 6 November 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Presentation College (San Fernando) captain Kareem Riley (right) and Naparima College playmaker Justin Sadoo chase after the ball during the Big Four final at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 12 December 2016. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College striker Junior Asson (left) prepares to finish as Signal Hill defender Jokiah Leacock (right) collides with his own goalkeeper during SSFL Premier Division action in Tobago on 5 October 2016. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA Images/Wired868)
Photo: Naparima College custodian Levi Fernandez is completely outfoxed by a penalty from Presentation College (San Fernando) substitute Omri Baird during the Big Four final at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on 12 December 2016. Fernandez had the last laugh, though, as Naparima won 2-1. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Presentation College (San Fernando) captain Kareem Riley (left) places his penalty past Signal Hill Secondary goalkeeper Njeri Fermin during the National Intercol Semifinals at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium on 3 December 2016. Presentation won 5-3 on kicks from the penalty mark to advance to the National Intercol finals. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: Fyzabad Secondary captain Sharkeel Louison (centre) celebrates his goal against St Anthony’s College with a somersault in SSFL Premier Division action on 24 September 2016 at Fyzabad. (Courtesy Chevaughn Christopher/Wired868)
Photo: San Juan Secondary striker Renaldo Boyce (centre) and his teammates celebrate after their 1-0 win over Presentation College (San Fernando) in the National Intercol final at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on 6 December 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Signal Hill Secondary supporters cheer on their team during SSFL Premier Division action against Shiva Boys Hindu College in Tobago on 5 October 2016. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/CA Images/Wired868)
Photo: Feel like dancing! Malix Ottey (centre) and his Diego Martin North Secondary teammates show off some dance moves during their North Zone Intercol contest with Blanchisseuse Secondary at the St Mary’s College ground in St Clair on 2 November 2016. Diego Martin North won 4-1. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Naparima College supporters enjoy the last laugh during their 2-0 SSFL Premier Division win over rivals Presentation College (San Fernando) at Lewis Street, San Fernando on 28 September 2016. (Courtesy Allan V Crane/Wired868)
Photo: Trinity College East supporters celebrate after Nickel Orr’s decisive goal against Malick Secondary during Championship Big 5 Play Off action in Trincity on 6 November 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: The San Juan North Secondary football team dances away with the East Zone Intercol trophy after edging St Augustine Secondary 2-1 in the final at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on 21 November 2016. (Courtesy Annalicia Caruth/Wired868)
Photo: A Trinity College Moka player is embraced by a female support after his team eliminated St Mary’s College in the North Zone Intercol semifinal at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on 16 November 2016. (Copyright Sean Morrison/Wired868)
Photo: Shiva Boys Hindu College coach Hayden Ryan (centre) poses with school supporters after their 3-0 SSFL Premier Division win over St Mary’s College at Lachoo Road on 19 October 2016. (Courtesy Sean Morrison/Wired868) 2016 SSFL Premier Division Allan V Crane Chevaughn Christopher Sean Morrison Snap SSFL Wired868 2016-12-26
Some really nice shots there! (y)
Yeah. Hard to choose a favourite. But I would go with the cover shot.
I’ll go with “Bandy” and the Diego crew lol
Lol